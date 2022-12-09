Read full article on original website
Shenandoah Baptist Church will host a live Nativity Scenes for two weekends in DecemberCheryl E PrestonShenandoah, VA
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Monmouth Quarterback Tony Muskett Transfers to Virginia Football
A two-time First-Team All-Big South selection, Tony Muskett will compete for the starting QB job at UVA vacated by Brennan Armstrong
rewind1051.com
JMU Women’s Basketball wins at William & Mary, 75-60
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – James Madison out-rebounded former Colonial Athletic Association foe William & Mary 53-31 to secure the victory on the road, 75-60 on Sunday afternoon inside Kaplan Arena. JMU (7-2) is on a four-game winning streak, while the Tribe falls to 4-5 on the young season. W&M looks...
UV Cavalier Daily
No. 3 men’s basketball gets revenge on James Madison Tuesday night in Charlottesville
No. 3 Virginia hosted James Madison Tuesday night in Charlottesville in what wound up being a very tight game. However, the Cavaliers (8-0, 1-0 ACC) were able to remain unbeaten as they took down the Dukes (7-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) 55-50. Virginia was eager to defeat James Madison, as the...
WSLS
Riverheads defeats George Wythe, 49-27
SALEM, Va. – Riverheads has taken the win over George Wythe, 49-27. In a game that featured a dominant rushing attack by the Gladiators, the Maroons couldn’t muster enough defensive stops to get the job done. Riverheads claimed its seventh consecutive VHSL state championship. “We just made too...
rewind1051.com
Virginia gas prices continue to fall
Average gasoline prices in Virginia have fallen 13 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging 3-10 today. According to GasBuddy, prices in Virginia are over 39 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand over 9 cents per gallon lower than last December. The national average price...
rewind1051.com
Search continues for Staunton man
Augusta County authorities are still searching for a Staunton man who escaped following a pursuit four days ago. Sheriff Donald Smith reported that deputies attempted a traffic stop on a U-Haul box truck driven by 30-year-old Joseph Wayne Thompson, who was wanted on several charges. Thompson led officers on a...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Three-vehicle crash in Deerfield Tuesday results in one fatality
One man is dead and one woman is being treated for serious injuries after a three-vehicle accident on Shenandoah Mountain Drive in Deerfield. The accident took place approximately one half mile east of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road in Augusta County at 7:13 a.m. Trenton Varner, 36, of Head Waters,...
Married Couple's VA Restaurant Named 'Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal'
Before you die, you've got to try this place.In Virginia, that's Three Blacksmiths in Sperryville. The restaurant made the "Eat This, Not That" list of "Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meals."One reviewer called it the "one of the best dinners I've ever had." Others called it a "destination …
rewind1051.com
Food drive fills a school bus
The 15th edition of the Brent Berry Family Food Drive continues at Bridgewater Foods as well as the Wal-Mart in Timberville. Bucky Berry is one of the coordinators and he says they have already filled up one school bus and he hopes to fill a second one. Berry says the...
rewind1051.com
Abduction case continued in Shenandoah County courts
A preliminary hearing for the man authorities say was responsible for an abduction in October in Shenandoah County has been continued. Mitchell Markley Junior faces five felony charges and, according to online records, his preliminary hearing that was set for Friday in General District Court was delayed until February 10th.
