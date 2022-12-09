ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

rewind1051.com

JMU Women’s Basketball wins at William & Mary, 75-60

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – James Madison out-rebounded former Colonial Athletic Association foe William & Mary 53-31 to secure the victory on the road, 75-60 on Sunday afternoon inside Kaplan Arena. JMU (7-2) is on a four-game winning streak, while the Tribe falls to 4-5 on the young season. W&M looks...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WSLS

Riverheads defeats George Wythe, 49-27

SALEM, Va. – Riverheads has taken the win over George Wythe, 49-27. In a game that featured a dominant rushing attack by the Gladiators, the Maroons couldn’t muster enough defensive stops to get the job done. Riverheads claimed its seventh consecutive VHSL state championship. “We just made too...
STAUNTON, VA
rewind1051.com

Virginia gas prices continue to fall

Average gasoline prices in Virginia have fallen 13 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging 3-10 today. According to GasBuddy, prices in Virginia are over 39 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand over 9 cents per gallon lower than last December. The national average price...
VIRGINIA STATE
rewind1051.com

Search continues for Staunton man

Augusta County authorities are still searching for a Staunton man who escaped following a pursuit four days ago. Sheriff Donald Smith reported that deputies attempted a traffic stop on a U-Haul box truck driven by 30-year-old Joseph Wayne Thompson, who was wanted on several charges. Thompson led officers on a...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Three-vehicle crash in Deerfield Tuesday results in one fatality

One man is dead and one woman is being treated for serious injuries after a three-vehicle accident on Shenandoah Mountain Drive in Deerfield. The accident took place approximately one half mile east of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road in Augusta County at 7:13 a.m. Trenton Varner, 36, of Head Waters,...
DEERFIELD, VA
rewind1051.com

Food drive fills a school bus

The 15th edition of the Brent Berry Family Food Drive continues at Bridgewater Foods as well as the Wal-Mart in Timberville. Bucky Berry is one of the coordinators and he says they have already filled up one school bus and he hopes to fill a second one. Berry says the...
TIMBERVILLE, VA
rewind1051.com

Abduction case continued in Shenandoah County courts

A preliminary hearing for the man authorities say was responsible for an abduction in October in Shenandoah County has been continued. Mitchell Markley Junior faces five felony charges and, according to online records, his preliminary hearing that was set for Friday in General District Court was delayed until February 10th.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA

