"The fact that this guy had a body and head in the same animal is really important for us," said Dr. Espen Knutsen, senior curator of paleontology at the Queensland Museum A rare dinosaur fossil has been unearthed in Australia — and its discovery could be groundbreaking. The Queensland Museum announced this week that the skeleton of a 100-million-year-old "long-necked marine reptile," known as a plesiosaur, was found in western Queensland. Amateur fossil hunters found the remains on a cattle station in August, according to CNN and The Guardian. It's the first...

5 DAYS AGO