France 24
‘Thousands of livelihoods destroyed’ after masses of fish die in Kenya's Lake Victoria
Kenyan fish cage farmers in Lake Victoria have suffered enormous losses following the death of their fish stock in early November, which experts have attributed to upwelling and pollution. Images circulating online and sent to us by our Observers show thousands of lifeless fish in cages in Lake Victoria. More than 364 million fish are believed to have died, with an estimated value of 1.4 billion Kenyan shillings (equivalent to 11 million euros).
natureworldnews.com
Male Indo-Pacific Bottlenose Dolphins Help Each Other Find Potential Females and Mates, New Study Reveals
New fascinating research found a strong social relationship and male alliance in the Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin, showing how they helped each other find potential female partners and mates. The researchers looked into the alliance formation of dolphins to the same species and the important relationship with one another. Understanding the...
Sioux City Journal
Migratory monarch butterflies listed as endangered species
The migratory monarch butterfly travels more than 2400 miles between Canada and Mexico. In July, the insect was placed on the endangered species list by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. El Rosario in the state of Michoacan is the world's largest sanctuary for the monarch butterfly. But defenders of the species are facing increasing environmental and security threats.
Australia’s mountain mist frog declared extinct as red list reveals scale of biodiversity crisis
Experts describe it as a ‘beautiful endemic rainforest species’, one of several that have not been seen for decades
100 Million-Year-Old Plesiosaur Skeleton Found in Australia May Hold the 'Key to Future Research'
"The fact that this guy had a body and head in the same animal is really important for us," said Dr. Espen Knutsen, senior curator of paleontology at the Queensland Museum A rare dinosaur fossil has been unearthed in Australia — and its discovery could be groundbreaking. The Queensland Museum announced this week that the skeleton of a 100-million-year-old "long-necked marine reptile," known as a plesiosaur, was found in western Queensland. Amateur fossil hunters found the remains on a cattle station in August, according to CNN and The Guardian. It's the first...
Good News Network
Two Channel Island Plants Found Nowhere Else are Off Endangered Species List and Now Flourishing
Two plants that live on California’s Channel Islands and nowhere else on earth have reached recovery thanks to Endangered Species Act (ESA) protections. The Santa Cruz Island dudleya and island bedstraw are now recommended for delisting after the Fish and Wildlife Service restored their population to flourishing levels with the help of partners like the Nature Conservancy.
2-million-year-old DNA reveals an ancient Greenland ecosystem "unlike any now found on Earth"
North Greenland is known for being "the land of the midnight sun and dog sledding" as a polar desert with massive icebergs. But that wasn't always the case – 2 million years ago, it was "a forested ecosystem unlike any now found on Earth." A historic and "extraordinary" finding...
