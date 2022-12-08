Read full article on original website
Related
nwahomepage.com
Historic US treasurer’s memorabilia on display in Ohio
MARION, Ohio (AP) — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat’s signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
nwahomepage.com
Dowell Loggains headed to South Carolina as OC
FAYETTEVILLE — Dowell Loggains is leaving after two seasons with Arkansas to accept the offensive coordinator job at South Carolina. Loggains, an ace recruiter and former Razorback, coached tight ends for the past two years. Loggains will replace Marcus Satterfield who left to accept the same position at Nebraska on Matt Rhule’s new staff.
Comments / 0