From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols to be Presented in NewtonProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
This Popular NJ Buffet Chain Has Been Named One of the Best in the Entire Country
New Jersey is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Indian cuisine to Amish homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as the Food Network.
This hidden Central Jersey town is great for a day trip
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only. You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Amazing diner dubbed New Jersey’s most ‘charming retro’ eatery
There are so many wonderful things New Jersey is known for and, among them is the fact that we are the diner capital of the world. It seems that everywhere you turn, there is a diner in the Garden State, but it's not just a diner. It's an awesome diner.
This Unique New Jersey Holiday Trend Is Cool But May Actually Be Illegal
I’ve seen this a couple of times driving around Ocean and Monmouth Counties, and to be honest, it’s the first time I’ve ever seen it on the roadways, and I'm not sure if it's legal. Is this a thing in New Jersey, or am I just not...
One baby later. Owner sets reopening date for Bake House in Phillipsburg.
Six months after shutting down and one baby later, Bake House on Main has set a reopening date. The owner Amber Santini announced via Facebook the bakery will open just ahead of Dec. 25 with a new Christmas menu to celebrate the launch. Ahead of the holidays, the bakery will...
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this Winter
The cold weather is here to stay in New Jersey and while you always have the option to keep cozy at home and hibernate until spring, we think getting out of the house and attending a fun and exciting festival is a great way to make the season a bit more memorable.
This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ
Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Montgomery County PA
- Whether you're visiting Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for a day trip or a weekend, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Some of the best dining options in the area include El Limon, Radice, and Bridgets Steakhouse. If you're looking for something a little more upscale, you can try the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd or the Caruso brick oven Trattoria in Souderton.
Man throws large bottles of wine at Linden, New Jersey liquor store workers during confrontation
Store workers say a customer became irate and threatened to kill them when they refused to sell him liquor at a discount.
NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
WFMZ-TV Online
'We hope you can come say goodbye': Family-run restaurant to permanently close in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A family-owned restaurant serving up chile rellenos, seafood tostadas and other authentic Mexican dishes will end operations later this month. Hacienda Los Agaves, which opened in May 2021, is set to close on Dec. 19 at 665 Northampton St., according to a message posted on the business' Facebook page.
Famous store chain just opened another New Jersey location
A famous store chain with more than 950 locations in multiple states has just opened another new store location in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular convenience store and gas station chain Wawa opened its newest New Jersey store location in Orange.
spoonuniversity.com
A Guide to the Top 10 Restaurants in Princeton, NJ
Little do many know that nestled in the heart of New Jersey lies a foodie’s haven. Beside being a college town, Princeton offers one of the best gastronomic scenes I’ve ever experienced. From upscale bistros, to comfort breakfast spots, to dozens of bakeries, the town satisfies just about any craving you could desire at a range of price points.
Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction during holidays
FLEMINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – Some things come to life at Christmas, but the world’s largest model railroad doesn’t need the holidays to shine. “The adjective people use to describe this most often is ‘amazing,'” said Patrick Bentz, manager of Northlandz. Inside a space in Hunterdon County is a visual and engineering marvel: about 100 trains […]
What’s the most snow NYC has ever gotten in 1 storm?
NEW YORK (PIX11) – You don’t have to look back far in the record books to find the biggest snowstorm in New York City’s history. It dumped more snow in one storm than the city typically gets all winter. The all-time snowfall record in New York City was set on Jan. 22-23 in 2016. Central […]
Angry bulls. Cowboys. Mutton busting. How this N.J. town went Western.
Eight seconds lasts forever when you are strapped to an unhappy 1,000-pound steer. It’s why the bulls win more than they lose. Only a few of the professional bull riders were able to last eight seconds Saturday night during the Country Night with Bull Riding event at the Silver Bit and Spur Farm in Whitehouse Station.
This Long-Standing Langhorne Restaurant Just Closed Without Warning. Read to Learn When, Where, and Why
A longtime favorite restaurant of Bucks County residents has suddenly closed, and now the community is wondering what happened. Chris Rollins wrote about the closure for 94.5 PST. Bertucci’s Italian Restaurant, which was located at 675 Middletown Boulevard in Langhorne, permanently closed their doors in the last few days, with...
Drive-Through Holiday Light Shows in NJ
Where to catch the best drive-thru holiday light shows in NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. Where to catch some of the most festive and impressive holiday light shows of the season in New Jersey, all from the comfort and warmth of your car!
Incredible hidden caves in this N.J. town hold secrets from centuries past
In the basement of an unassuming red brick apartment building in Bergen County lies a secret passageway to local history few living people know about, much less, have ever seen. Through a crawl space in the basement’s lower level is a small hole, no more than 18 inches wide. That’s...
Almost Ready! This Bucks County Raising Cane’s Announces Opening Date!
Raising Cane's restaurants are opening with a crispy vengeance in the Northeast!. If you're a fried chicken fanatic, you may already know that Raising Cane's, an LA-based fried chicken finger restaurant has been expanding in Pennsylvania recently. Earlier this year, we told you about their first Pennsylvania location in Philadelphia,...
