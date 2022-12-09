ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

This hidden Central Jersey town is great for a day trip

NEW JERSEY STATE
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Restaurants in Montgomery County PA

- Whether you're visiting Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for a day trip or a weekend, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Some of the best dining options in the area include El Limon, Radice, and Bridgets Steakhouse. If you're looking for something a little more upscale, you can try the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd or the Caruso brick oven Trattoria in Souderton.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
spoonuniversity.com

A Guide to the Top 10 Restaurants in Princeton, NJ

Little do many know that nestled in the heart of New Jersey lies a foodie’s haven. Beside being a college town, Princeton offers one of the best gastronomic scenes I’ve ever experienced. From upscale bistros, to comfort breakfast spots, to dozens of bakeries, the town satisfies just about any craving you could desire at a range of price points.
PRINCETON, NJ
PIX11

Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction during holidays

FLEMINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – Some things come to life at Christmas, but the world’s largest model railroad doesn’t need the holidays to shine. “The adjective people use to describe this most often is ‘amazing,'” said Patrick Bentz, manager of Northlandz. Inside a space in Hunterdon County is a visual and engineering marvel: about 100 trains […]
FLEMINGTON, NJ
PIX11

What’s the most snow NYC has ever gotten in 1 storm?

NEW YORK (PIX11) – You don’t have to look back far in the record books to find the biggest snowstorm in New York City’s history. It dumped more snow in one storm than the city typically gets all winter. The all-time snowfall record in New York City was set on Jan. 22-23 in 2016. Central […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Morristown Minute

Drive-Through Holiday Light Shows in NJ

Where to catch the best drive-thru holiday light shows in NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. Where to catch some of the most festive and impressive holiday light shows of the season in New Jersey, all from the comfort and warmth of your car!

