SAS NS23 European Network Additions
SAS in Northern summer 2023 season plans to add various European routes, including service resumptions. As of 11DEC22, planned network additions include the following. Bergen – Milan Malpensa 01JUL23 – 12AUG23 1 weekly Embraer E195 (Last served in summer 2019) Bergen – Nice. 01JUL23 – 12AUG23 1...
A Russian Oligarch’s $500 Million Megayacht Has Avoided Seizure for Months. It Was Just Spotted in the Maldives.
Nord might just be the most elusive superyacht on the high seas. The $500 million Lürssen vessel, which is believed to be owned by Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, left Hong Kong in late October and was due to dock in Cape Town, South Africa on November 9, according to the vessel’s automatic identification systems (AIS). During the trip, however, it stopped transmitting its location and ostensibly disappeared. Until now, that is. YouTube channel eSysman Superyachts has released footage of the superyacht traveling between two islands in the Maldives. The channel, which has more than 200,000 subscribers, received footage from one “amazing”...
Sweden, Finland and Turkey have made progress on NATO membership, Sweden says
BUCHAREST, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sweden and Finland have made good progress towards an agreement with Turkey on the Nordic countries' admission to NATO, Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom said on Wednesday.
Virgin Atlantic NS23 Operation Changes – 10DEC22
Virgin Atlantic during the weekend of 10DEC22’s schedule update filed changes to its Northern summer 2023 operation, effective 26MAR23. Latest service adjustment as follows. Edinburgh – Orlando eff 21JUN23 Seasonal service operated 397-seater A350-1000XWB, replaces A330-300. 2 weekly flights. London Heathrow – Atlanta A350-1000XWB continues to operate 1...
Qantas Tentatively Schedules Darwin – Singapore Service From June 2023
Qantas in Northern summer 2023 season intends to add Darwin – Singapore service, on board Alliance Airlines Embraer E190 aircraft. Subject to government approval and slated to open for reservation soon, the airline would offer 1 daily flight from 23JUN23. QF353 DRW1820 – 2140SIN E90 D. QF354 SIN2240...
Wizz Air NS23 Routes Suspension Summary – 11DEC22
Wizz Air in the last few days removed selected routes for Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23 – 28OCT22. Based on schedule comparison 13NOV22 vs 11DEC22, latest summary of removed routes as follow. Note majority of removed routes occurred during the week of 05DEC22. Brussels South Charleroi – Ljubljana...
Germany wants Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to join Schengen - interior minister
BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Germany supports bids by Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to join the Schengen area, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in Brussels on Thursday, adding that she did not share Austria's opposition to enlargement of the visa-free travel zone.
Croatia to join Europe's passport-free Schengen area from January
European Union countries agreed Thursday to allow Croatia to fully open its borders and participate in Europe’s ID-check-free travel zone, but Bulgaria and Romania were told that they must wait longer to be allowed in. “The Schengen area is growing for the first time in more than a decade,”...
Russia’s Wagner Group Reportedly Exporting Diamonds to Belgium
Russia’s Wagner Group, a mercenary fighting group that has been helping Russia wage war in Ukraine, has also been exporting diamonds to Belgium through a front company, according to a Belgian media report. Wagner Group, under the leadership of Putin’s so-called chef Evgeniy Prigozhin, has reportedly been relying on a company called Diamville, in the Central African Republic, to export the blood diamonds, De Standaard found, citing “five sources from the diamond sector” in the country’s capital. A spokesperson for the Antwerp World Diamond Centre, which lobbies on behalf of the Antwerp diamond industry, denied Belgian companies had imported diamonds directly or indirectly from Wagner. Belgium’s imports of diamonds from Russia have raised questions in recent months over whether Belgium should be funding the war through the diamond trade. And although some European nations have ramped up pressure to halt diamond imports from Russia, the trade continues. Earlier this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky derided “the world of those who believe that Russian diamonds in Antwerp, for example, are more important than the war in Eastern Europe.”Read it at The Brussels Times
Helvetic Adds Seasonal Kittila Service in NW22
Helvetic Airways in Northern winter 2022/23 season once again operates Zurich – Kittila route. The airline’s Embraer E195-E2 aircraft will operate this route once weekly from 31DEC22 to 11MAR23. 2L652 ZRH1000 – 1445KTT 295 6. 2L653 KTT1530 – 1810ZRH 295 6.
Frustration in Romania and Bulgaria after Schengen rejection
After more than 10 years waiting to be admitted into the Schengen zone, Bulgaria and Romania were once more turned away after two EU countries vetoed their admission. - Austria's veto - The European Commission has long expressed its wish for a widened Schengen zone.
Japan, Britain and Italy join forces on new combat jet
TOKYO/LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Japan, Britain and Italy are merging their next-generation jet fighter projects in a ground-breaking partnership spanning Europe and Asia that is Japan's first major industrial defence collaboration beyond the United States since World War Two.
Croatia joins Europe's free-travel zone, Romania and Bulgaria barred
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Croatia looked poised on Thursday to join Europe’s 26-nation open travel zone, but Bulgaria and Romania appeared likely to be kept out because of Austrian concerns over growing unauthorised immigration.
Eurowings Discover to Maintain Orlando / Philadelphia Service in NS23
Eurowings Discover in Northern summer 2023 season will continue to operate service Orlando and Philadelphia, announced by the airline earlier this week. Planned operational schedule as follows. Frankfurt – Orlando eff 26MAR23 1 daily A330-300 4Y068/LH4270 FRA1335 – 1755MCO 333 D. 4Y069/LH4271 MCO1950 – 1115+1FRA 333 D.
Germany, Netherlands set out red lines on EU gas price cap
BRUSSELS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Six European Union countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, have warned that they cannot accept other member states' attempts to lower further the level at which the bloc will cap gas prices, according to an email seen by Reuters.
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week.
France's Macron to renew Lombard at helm of public sector lender Caisse des Depots
PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron is planning to renew Eric Lombard as head of public-sector lender Caisse des Depots (CDC), his office said on Thursday. Lombard, a former advisor in Socialist governments in the 1990s and a former head of insurer Generali’s French businesss was named to lead Caisse des Depots in 2017.
Europe's biggest port 'drowning in cocaine'
The millions of containers unloaded by Rotterdam's giant cranes make it Europe's largest port, but the Dutch city is also dealing with ever larger amounts of a less welcome cargo: cocaine. - 'Needle in a haystack' - Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb has deplored the fact that the port city is "drowning in cocaine", and condemns the violence that accompanies the drug trade.
France, Spain Leaders to Hold Summit on Jan 19 - Macron
PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will meet again in Spain on Jan. 19, Macron said in a tweet on Friday following a summit of nine Mediterranean countries in the Spanish city of Alicante. The announcement of the summit is a sign of warmer...
Schengen: No EU border-free zone for Romania and Bulgaria
European Union interior ministers have voted to accept Croatia into the 26-nation, border-free Schengen zone, but to reject Romania and Bulgaria. The vote was greeted with relief in Zagreb, but anger and dismay in Bucharest and Sofia. Germany's foreign minister said it was a bad day for Europe. The European...
