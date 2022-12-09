Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
One injured in single-vehicle Elkhart crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Friday at 4:38 p.m. on County Road 52, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Warsaw resident, was traveling west on County Road 52 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the crash.
Deputies: Suspect takes off clothes after chase
A man who led deputies on a chase from Centreville to Colon stripped nude after crashing, authorities say.
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
11/28/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of 500 S. and U.S. 35 in Knox. 11/28/22 A Knox resident complained that the neighbor’s chickens are in her yard. 11/28/22 A Knox resident told police that there was water inside her vehicle and some wires were pulled out. Officers noted that the vehicle’s window was open and it rained the night before.
WANE-TV
Police resolve mental health call in north Fort Wayne neighborhood
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There was a large police presence Monday in a neighborhood near Carroll High School. Several Fort Wayne Police cars could be seen in Laurel Ridge off Carroll Road. Northwest Allen County Schools sent out an email Monday morning saying they were in communication with...
WNDU
Warsaw man severely injured after crashing into tree in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man was severely injured after the SUV he was driving crashed into a tree. Police say Seth Adkins, 35, was driving west on County Road 52 just east of County Road 43 shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Friday when he lost control of his SUV while trying to switch it from two-wheel drive into four-wheel drive. The SUV went off the road and struck a tree.
inkfreenews.com
Two From Pierceton Arrested After Domestic Incident
PIERCETON — Two people from Pierceton were arrested after a domestic incident. Amanda Kay Patrick, 33, 4113 E. 100S, Pierceton, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present and strangulation, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. Charles Lynn Renschler, 44, 111...
abc57.com
Cass County Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying possible porch pirates
CASS COUNTY -- With less than two weeks to go before Christmas, the Cass County Sheriff's Office is asking community members to watch out for porch pirates. Officials are also looking for the person in the attached photo - who was caught on a Ring doorbell camera - in regard to several missing packages from the Mason Township area.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:37 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 100 block West Church Street, Leesburg. Pardee A. Gunter reported the theft of chainsaws. Value: $400. 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 13900 block North East Wawasee Drive, Syracuse. Bradley N. Bobeck reported burglary.
Suspect arrested in deadly Indiana police pursuit crash that killed 2 teens
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed two teenagers during a police pursuit in northern Indiana in 2020 has been taken into custody after evading authorities for two years. Warrant officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department arrested Jesse Lottie Jr., 24, on Thursday...
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The executive director of the Mishawaka Food Pantry was arrested in October after throwing items at a police car. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 29, authorities responded to the 4400 block of E. Shore Drive, at Lake of the Woods in Bremen, for an intoxicated man destroying a home. When first responders arrived, they noticed the suspect, Wesley Spain, intoxicated and “throwing items at an officer’s vehicle.”
abc57.com
Elkhart bomb squad responds to situation at Cobus Green in Osceola
OSCEOLA, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and Elkhart bomb squad responded to a situation at Cobus Green in Osceola Thursday morning. According to dispatch, deputies were called to the scene at 3 a.m. When ABC57 arrived just before 7:30 a.m., Elkhart County deputies and officers from the Elkhart...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Two people injured in DeKalb Co. rollover crash late Thursday
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A rollover crash in DeKalb County on Thursday night left a couple injured. DeKalb Co. sheriffs say the accident happened on Dec. 8 at the intersection of C.R. 40 and C.R. 61. A 62-year-old St. Joe woman driving a 2015 Ford Flex ran a stop sign at C.R. 61, striking two 73-year-old people in a 2021 Chevy Silverado.
abc57.com
Single-vehicle fatal crash kills one in Lakeville
LAKEVILLE, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 65000 block of State Road 931 at 7:39 a.m. on Sunday to reports of a pickup truck that had crashed head-on into a tree, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. Upon arriving, officers found Corey Howard, a 31-year-old man from Lakeville,...
abc57.com
Electric vehicle charging in Goshen gets a new hourly rate
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Electric vehicle owners in Goshen will now be paying a new hourly rate for using a city-owned EV charging station. The Goshen Common Council has approved a rate of $1.17 per hour for the use of city-owned EV charging stations, according to the Elkhart Truth. The rate...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges Piling Up After Pursuit
(Michigan City, IN) - The heat has become hotter for a La Porte man accused of another recent encounter with law enforcement. Matthew Murphy allegedly fled from the police last night before being caught in another jurisdiction. Murphy, 34, was in a GMC Sonoma when he failed to pull over after committing several traffic violations on the west side of Michigan City, per the authorities.
95.3 MNC
Man, 31, killed in crash on SR 931 in Lakeville
A Lakeville man was killed in a crash on State Road 931. It was just after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, when St. Joseph County Police were dispatched to 65000 block of State Road 931 in Lakeville for a call of a crash of a pickup truck head-on into into a tree.
WANE-TV
Police: Two hurt in DeKalb County after driver runs stop sign
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two people were taken to a hospital after they were hurt in a two vehicle crash in DeKalb County Thursday evening. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 61. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a woman headed east on County Road 40 ran a stop sign at the intersection and hit a pickup truck heading north on County Road 61.
abc57.com
Goshen woman killed in crash on County Road 19
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A Goshen woman was killed in a crash on County Road 19 Thursday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:18 a.m., a 2020 Dodge Durango was traveling south on C.R. 19, north of C.R. 38, when a pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from the west side and into the path of the Durango.
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for resisting, intoxication, unruly behavior
An arrest of the executive director of the Mishawaka Food Pantry is coming to light. It was back on Oct. 29 when officials were called to the 4400 block of E. Shore Drive in Bremen on the report of an inebriated man trashing a residence. When first responders arrived, they...
News Now Warsaw
Kosciusko County Sees Record Number of Overdose Deaths
WARSAW – Kosciusko County is seeing a record number of overdose deaths in 2022, and much of it is connected to fentanyl. Kosciusko County Coroner Tony Ciriello said he’s aware of 28 deaths this year – far surpassing the previous high of 17 set a few years ago.
Comments / 0