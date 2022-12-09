11/28/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of 500 S. and U.S. 35 in Knox. 11/28/22 A Knox resident complained that the neighbor’s chickens are in her yard. 11/28/22 A Knox resident told police that there was water inside her vehicle and some wires were pulled out. Officers noted that the vehicle’s window was open and it rained the night before.

STARKE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO