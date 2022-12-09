ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Fox17

Crash shuts down part of US-31 in Calhoun County

HOLLAND/HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Part of US-31 is closed after a crash damaged property in Ottawa County. The closure affects the intersection at 16th Street on the dividing line between Holland and Holland Township, dispatchers say. Cleanup efforts are underway. Motorists are advised to find another route. Follow FOX...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

Police resolve mental health call in north Fort Wayne neighborhood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There was a large police presence Monday in a neighborhood near Carroll High School. Several Fort Wayne Police cars could be seen in Laurel Ridge off Carroll Road. Northwest Allen County Schools sent out an email Monday morning saying they were in communication with...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

One injured in single-vehicle Elkhart crash

ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Friday at 4:38 p.m. on County Road 52, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Warsaw resident, was traveling west on County Road 52 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the crash.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Kosciusko Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating missing person’s case

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in finding a missing Pierceton man. Officials said on Thursday 26-year-old Joseph Scott Chaffins has been missing since Oct. 26, 2022. He was last seen near the North Webster area, and his family has not heard from him since then.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Warsaw man severely injured after crashing into tree in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man was severely injured after the SUV he was driving crashed into a tree. Police say Seth Adkins, 35, was driving west on County Road 52 just east of County Road 43 shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Friday when he lost control of his SUV while trying to switch it from two-wheel drive into four-wheel drive. The SUV went off the road and struck a tree.
WARSAW, IN
WWMTCw

Crash in Portage sends two drivers to hospital, one seriously injured

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Police responded to a crash Thursday at 8:30 p.m., after two vehicles collided near the intersection of South Sprinkle Road and East Milham Avenue. The driver of a pickup truck was traveling south on South Sprinkle Road. They attempted to turn east onto East Milham...
KALAMAZOO, MI
fortwaynesnbc.com

Two people injured in DeKalb Co. rollover crash late Thursday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A rollover crash in DeKalb County on Thursday night left a couple injured. DeKalb Co. sheriffs say the accident happened on Dec. 8 at the intersection of C.R. 40 and C.R. 61. A 62-year-old St. Joe woman driving a 2015 Ford Flex ran a stop sign at C.R. 61, striking two 73-year-old people in a 2021 Chevy Silverado.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Sturgis Department of Public Safety extinguishes two fires within 12 hours

STURGIS, Mich. -- Sturgis firefighters responded to two fires within 12 hours of each other over the weekend, according to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety. Just before midnight on Saturday, officials were dispatched to calls of a structure fire in the 200 block of Grove Street. Upon arrival, units...
STURGIS, MI
95.3 MNC

Man, 31, killed in crash on SR 931 in Lakeville

A Lakeville man was killed in a crash on State Road 931. It was just after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, when St. Joseph County Police were dispatched to 65000 block of State Road 931 in Lakeville for a call of a crash of a pickup truck head-on into into a tree.
LAKEVILLE, IN
95.3 MNC

I&M to lower reservoir level at Elkhart Hydroelectric Plant

Indiana Michigan Power is preparing for the upcoming winter season at its Elkhart Hydroelectric Generating Station located on Johnson St. near downtown Elkhart on the St. Joseph River. I&M lowers the reservoir level to prevent ice buildup. Starting Monday, Dec. 12, I&M will lower the level from 741.5 feet above...
ELKHART, IN

