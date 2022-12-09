Read full article on original website
68-year-old woman killed in Hillsdale County house fire
The first call came in around 7:27 a.m. Monday and a Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputy was the first on the scene.
Deputies: Suspect takes off clothes after chase
A man who led deputies on a chase from Centreville to Colon stripped nude after crashing, authorities say.
Fox17
Crash shuts down part of US-31 in Calhoun County
HOLLAND/HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Part of US-31 is closed after a crash damaged property in Ottawa County. The closure affects the intersection at 16th Street on the dividing line between Holland and Holland Township, dispatchers say. Cleanup efforts are underway. Motorists are advised to find another route. Follow FOX...
Police: Chase reaches 100 mph on I-94, ends in Battle Creek
A driver was arrested after a high-speed chase along I-94 between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Sunday.
WANE-TV
Police resolve mental health call in north Fort Wayne neighborhood
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There was a large police presence Monday in a neighborhood near Carroll High School. Several Fort Wayne Police cars could be seen in Laurel Ridge off Carroll Road. Northwest Allen County Schools sent out an email Monday morning saying they were in communication with...
95.3 MNC
Cass County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying person in regard to missing packages
Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying images of a person and vehicle captured on a Ring doorbell camera. Investigators want to talk with them about some missing packages in the Mason Township area. Anybody with information is asked to contact central dispatch at 269-445-1560, call the...
abc57.com
Vehicle allegedly leads deputies on brief pursuit, arrested on multiple charges in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind, -- Officials attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Saturday around 2:15 a.m. after witnessing a black 2012 Ford F150 run a red light at the intersection of Michigan Street and Jefferson Street, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. The vehicle allegedly continued west on Jefferson Street,...
abc57.com
One injured in single-vehicle Elkhart crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Friday at 4:38 p.m. on County Road 52, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Warsaw resident, was traveling west on County Road 52 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the crash.
WWMTCw
Mother faces charges, WMU football new coach arrives, a fatal crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Harper Creek teacher retires after placed on leave for alleged misconduct on social media. Harper Creek Community School's Superintendent, Rob Ridgeway, issued a statement on the teacher placed on leave for alleged social media misconduct Wednesday.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Kosciusko Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating missing person’s case
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in finding a missing Pierceton man. Officials said on Thursday 26-year-old Joseph Scott Chaffins has been missing since Oct. 26, 2022. He was last seen near the North Webster area, and his family has not heard from him since then.
Kalamazoo County manufacturing business catches fire
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Firefighters have a commercial fire under control after battling it Monday morning. A fire extended into the roof and walls of a Kalamazoo County business Monday morning. There was a fire in machinery ductwork at Landscape Forms, on Lawndale Avenue, off East Michigan Avenue, on...
abc57.com
Berrien County Sheriff's Office hosts annual Shop with a Cop event
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - The Berrien County Sheriff's Office hosted its annual Shop with a Cop event on Saturday, helping 11 families and 37 kids pick out gifts for themselves and loved ones this holiday season. The event took place at the Walmart in Niles. The sheriff's office received over...
WNDU
Warsaw man severely injured after crashing into tree in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man was severely injured after the SUV he was driving crashed into a tree. Police say Seth Adkins, 35, was driving west on County Road 52 just east of County Road 43 shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Friday when he lost control of his SUV while trying to switch it from two-wheel drive into four-wheel drive. The SUV went off the road and struck a tree.
WWMTCw
Crash in Portage sends two drivers to hospital, one seriously injured
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Police responded to a crash Thursday at 8:30 p.m., after two vehicles collided near the intersection of South Sprinkle Road and East Milham Avenue. The driver of a pickup truck was traveling south on South Sprinkle Road. They attempted to turn east onto East Milham...
WANE-TV
Thief claiming to be with Salvation Army takes donations from Fort Wayne Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Officials say a thief claiming to be with the Salvation Army stole toys and clothes from the donations collected at a Fort Wayne Walmart. A release from the Salvation Army said the theft happened on Dec. 8 at the Walmart on Coldwater Road, a location for the Angel Tree program that donates Christmas gifts to kids.
abc57.com
Former Elkhart Police officer sentenced to 15 months for punching handcuffed suspect
ELKHART, Ind. - A former police officer with the Elkhart Police Department was sentenced to 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to violating a man's civil rights, according to court documents. Cory Newland resigned from the police department in August just before pleading guilty to deprivation of civil rights...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Two people injured in DeKalb Co. rollover crash late Thursday
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A rollover crash in DeKalb County on Thursday night left a couple injured. DeKalb Co. sheriffs say the accident happened on Dec. 8 at the intersection of C.R. 40 and C.R. 61. A 62-year-old St. Joe woman driving a 2015 Ford Flex ran a stop sign at C.R. 61, striking two 73-year-old people in a 2021 Chevy Silverado.
abc57.com
Sturgis Department of Public Safety extinguishes two fires within 12 hours
STURGIS, Mich. -- Sturgis firefighters responded to two fires within 12 hours of each other over the weekend, according to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety. Just before midnight on Saturday, officials were dispatched to calls of a structure fire in the 200 block of Grove Street. Upon arrival, units...
95.3 MNC
Man, 31, killed in crash on SR 931 in Lakeville
A Lakeville man was killed in a crash on State Road 931. It was just after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, when St. Joseph County Police were dispatched to 65000 block of State Road 931 in Lakeville for a call of a crash of a pickup truck head-on into into a tree.
95.3 MNC
I&M to lower reservoir level at Elkhart Hydroelectric Plant
Indiana Michigan Power is preparing for the upcoming winter season at its Elkhart Hydroelectric Generating Station located on Johnson St. near downtown Elkhart on the St. Joseph River. I&M lowers the reservoir level to prevent ice buildup. Starting Monday, Dec. 12, I&M will lower the level from 741.5 feet above...
