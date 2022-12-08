Britain will work to develop next-generation fighter jets with Italy and Japan, Rishi Sunak has announced.The Prime Minister said the defence partnership will ensure the UK and allies are “outpacing and out-manoeuvring those who seek to do us harm”.Downing Street aims for the jets, called Tempest in the UK, to take to the skies by 2035 and serve as a successor to the RAF Typhoon.The next-generation of combat aircraft we design will protect us and our allies around the world by harnessing the strength of our world-beating defence industryRishi SunakThe ambition is for the planes developed under the global combat...

3 DAYS AGO