aeroroutes.com
Jet2.com Adds Bergen Service in 2Q24
British carrier Jet2.com last Friday (09DEC22) announced new CityBreaks destination in Norway, scheduled to operate in Northern spring 2024 season. Planned effective/operational dates are based on UK departures, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Birmingham – Bergen 09MAY24 – 16MAY24 1 weekly. Leeds/Bradford – Bergen. Service operates on...
aeroroutes.com
Qantas Tentatively Schedules Darwin – Singapore Service From June 2023
Qantas in Northern summer 2023 season intends to add Darwin – Singapore service, on board Alliance Airlines Embraer E190 aircraft. Subject to government approval and slated to open for reservation soon, the airline would offer 1 daily flight from 23JUN23. QF353 DRW1820 – 2140SIN E90 D. QF354 SIN2240...
aeroroutes.com
Sky Express Dec 2022 Athens – London Service Changes
Citing operational constraints during Christmas peak period at London Heathrow Airport, Greek carrier Sky Express will temporarily move Athens – London Heathrow service to Athens – London Luton, between 15DEC22 and 23DEC22. There will be revision to operating flight number, while schedule remains unchanged. The statement was issued...
aeroroutes.com
Helvetic Adds Seasonal Kittila Service in NW22
Helvetic Airways in Northern winter 2022/23 season once again operates Zurich – Kittila route. The airline’s Embraer E195-E2 aircraft will operate this route once weekly from 31DEC22 to 11MAR23. 2L652 ZRH1000 – 1445KTT 295 6. 2L653 KTT1530 – 1810ZRH 295 6.
Chinese airline receives first domestic long-range jetliner
A Chinese airline has become the first customer to take delivery of a long-range jetliner produced by a state-owned manufacturer set up to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus
aeroroutes.com
SAS NS23 European Network Additions
SAS in Northern summer 2023 season plans to add various European routes, including service resumptions. As of 11DEC22, planned network additions include the following. Bergen – Milan Malpensa 01JUL23 – 12AUG23 1 weekly Embraer E195 (Last served in summer 2019) Bergen – Nice. 01JUL23 – 12AUG23 1...
aeroroutes.com
Jet2.com Expands Burgas Service in 3Q23
Jet2.com in the 3rd quarter of 2023 plans to expand service to Burgas in Bulgaria, where the airline schedules additional 4 weekly flights from the UK, including the following. Birmingham – Burgas 24JUL23 – 25SEP23 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly, 737-800 LS1267 BHX0800 – 1325BOJ 73H 15...
Aviation International News
Business Aircraft Flight Activity in MENA Peaked after Pandemic
During a presentation on Tuesday at MEBAA 2022, WingX managing director Richard Koe updated attendees on business jet traffic growth since November 2019, highlighting factors that have affected activity in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. “The pandemic created a record new peak in flight activity,” he said....
Aviation International News
Gulf Region Buys Into Advanced Air Mobility Vision
Ambitious, future-obsessed Dubai is just the sort of place you might expect to be an early adopter of so-called advanced air mobility (AAM), including new hybrid- and all-electric eVTOL and eSTOL aircraft used for air taxi services, cargo deliveries, emergency medical support, and other public-service applications. After some early flight demonstrations a few years ago by eVTOL pioneers Volocopter and EHang, the trail appeared to go cold, until June when helicopter and business jet operator Falcon Aviation announced plans to launch eVTOL air-taxi services from the luxury resort Atlantis the Palm in 2026.
Aviation International News
DC Aviation Reports High Hangar Usage at Dubai Al Maktoum
Dubai-based management, FBO, and MRO specialist DC Aviation Al-Futtaim (DCAF) reported high hangar occupancy levels at its Al Maktoum International Airport (OMDW) facility and expects operating conditions to further improve in 2023. “There is a careful consensus that any likely repercussions of inflation would not hit the region or the...
mrobusinesstoday.com
Airbus Corporate Jets allies with Citadel Completions LLC to strengthen service network
The new 260,000 square feet facility and Citadel will offer a broad range of services to ACJ customers, including maintenance, engineering, modification, and upgrade. Citadel Completions LLC, based at Chennault International Airport in Louisiana, USA, has signed a partnership agreement with Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) to join the ACJ Services Centre Network. Citadel will offer a wide range of services to ACJ customers, including maintenance, engineering, modification, and upgrade. The signing took place in Dubai at MEBAA, the Middle East and North Africa’s leading business aviation event.
monitordaily.com
Vmo Aircraft Leasing Purchases Airbus A350-900 from ABC Financial Leasing
Vmo Aircraft Leasing purchased an Airbus A350-900 aircraft from ABC Financial Leasing, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Agricultural Bank of China Limited. The aircraft is on lease to South Korean carrier Asiana Airlines. “This transaction marks the commencement of a new airline relationship with one of the largest airlines in South...
UK to work with Italy and Japan to build next-gen fighter jets
Britain will work to develop next-generation fighter jets with Italy and Japan, Rishi Sunak has announced.The Prime Minister said the defence partnership will ensure the UK and allies are “outpacing and out-manoeuvring those who seek to do us harm”.Downing Street aims for the jets, called Tempest in the UK, to take to the skies by 2035 and serve as a successor to the RAF Typhoon.The next-generation of combat aircraft we design will protect us and our allies around the world by harnessing the strength of our world-beating defence industryRishi SunakThe ambition is for the planes developed under the global combat...
British return of Indian Ocean islands threatens key US Navy base
WASHINGTON — The United Kingdom is on the cusp of returning one of its last colonies to its native inhabitants, but national security experts say the move could have dire consequences for the US, which leases a Navy base from the Brits on one of the islands. The Chagos Archipelago is made up of about 60 islands located about 1,500 miles south of India, a position that offers the base on the island of Diego Garcia a strategic advantage due to its proximity to the Middle East and South Asia. “This is an important story with strategic implications,” RAND Corporation senior international...
Aviation International News
Gulf Business Boom Driving Interest in Lighter Aircraft, Embraer Says
Embraer is seeing a notable pick up in activity in the Middle East as interest in business aviation expands across numerous sectors and for aircraft of all sizes, according to Stephen Friedrich, chief commercial officer for Embraer Executive Jets (Static A26). “We view this region as having significant potential,” Friedrich...
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Gives Patrol Boat to Mozambique to Improve Maritime Security
As part of the U.S. commitment to assist Mozambique in stabilizing the conflict-ridden Cabo Delgado province, the U.S. government this week donated a patrol boat to the Mozambican navy. The 33-foot high-speed boat, valued at $700,000, will be used for interdictions and maritime boarding operations. In addition, the Mozambican Navy officials will participate in training offered by the U.S based manufacturer, SAFE Boat International.
Aviation International News
ExecuJet’s OMDW MRO Facility To Open in Early 2023
ExecuJet MRO Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation (Static A21), is to open its new facility at Al Maktoum International Airport (OMDW) in the first quarter of next year, according to Nick Weber, the company's regional v-p for the Middle East. The new facility will be able to simultaneously house 18 to 24 business jets and has been sized to handle the very largest, including the forthcoming Falcon 6X and 10X, as well as large jets from other OEMs, ExecuJet said.
navalnews.com
France Hosts Asia Pacific Submarine Conference
The event was initially announced by ALPACI (France’s Pacific Command) on social media:. “Organized for the 1st time by France, the Asia Pacific Submarine Conference will take place from 12 to 14/12 in Tahiti. ALFOST, with the support of ALPACI, will bring together the submarine forces of Asia Pacific nations for exchanges on the theme of submarine rescue and safety”.
