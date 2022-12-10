ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England vs France prediction: How will World Cup quarter-final play out tonight?

By Alex Pattle
 4 days ago

England and France will bid to reach the semi-finals of the Qatar World Cup here, with Morocco or Portugal up next for the winners of this quarter-final.

France enter this tie as favourites, having won the trophy four years ago and bucked the trend of defending champions exiting in the group stage. Les Bleus are armed with Kylian Mbappe, too, arguably the most dangerous forward in football right now.

The 23-year-old has scored five times in Qatar already, and Kyle Walker will likely be tasked with stopping Mbappe. But France hold other threats, including the versatile Antoine Griezmann and striker Olivier Giroud, who just became his nation’s record scorer.

Both shone as Didier Deschamps’ side topped their group and saw off Poland in the last 16 , while England also qualified first in their pool before comfortably beating Senegal in the round of 16 .

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7pm GMT (10pm local time) on Saturday 10 December.

The fixture is set to take place at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

How can I watch it?

England vs France will air live on ITV 1 in the UK, and it will stream live on the broadcaster’s ITVX website and app.

What is the team news?

Raheem Sterling is not expected to face France despite returning to England’s World Cup squad in Qatar, as Gareth Southgate is concerned over his lack of preparation time. Sterling returned to England this week after his home was targeted by burglars, but the forward is back in Qatar in time for this quarter-final.

Elsewhere, Declan Rice is fit to face the defending champions after missing a training session due to illness earlier this week, while Callum Wilson has shaken off an injury niggle.

France star Mbappe missed training on Tuesday due to an apparent ankle issue, but the forward was back on the pitch a day later, fortunately for Les Bleus .

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Foden, Kane, Saka.

France XI: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot, Griezmann; Dembele, Giroud, Mbappe.

Odds

England - 2/1

France - 29/20

Draw (90 minutes only) - 9/4

Via Betfair .

Prediction

Some more pessimistic England fans have claimed that France will steamroll Southgate’s side. The truth is that, even with France as favourites, games like this tend to be cagey, which is worth bearing in mind. England’s last two major tournament exits have come after the team has led, so don’t be surprised if they score first here – only to be undone by France’s greater quality in the long run. England 1-2 France after extra time .

The Independent

Messi and Mbappe going head-to-head in World Cup final – the PSG stars compared

Paris St Germain team-mates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will go head-to-head in Sunday’s World Cup final as Argentina take on reigning champions France.Messi, at the age of 35, is looking to win his first World Cup at – in all probability – his last tournament while Mbappe, 12 years his junior, will join an elite group of players to have successfully defended the title should France repeat their feat of Russia 2018.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the two players match up at this tournament.Qatar qualityWith England vs France only 2 days away.. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇫🇷let's take...
The Independent

Mbappe, France advance to World Cup final, beat Morocco 2-0

France and Kylian Mbappé are headed back to the World Cup final for a much-anticipated matchup with Lionel Messi after ending Morocco’s historic run at soccer’s biggest tournament.France beat Africa’s first ever semifinalist 2-0 Wednesday, with Mbappé playing a part in goals by Theo Hernandez in the fifth minute and then substitute Randal Kolo Muani in the 79th.France will head into Sunday's title match against Argentina looking to become the first team to retain the World Cup title since Brazil in 1962. Mbappé has the chance to cement his status as soccer's new superstar when he comes up against...
The Independent

World Cup: France battle past Morocco to set up thrilling final against Argentina

France battled past Morocco to reach the final of World Cup 2022, winning Wednesday’s semi-final 2-0 thanks to goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani.The reigning world champions will face Argentina in the showpiece event on Sunday 18 December.Les Bleus are bidding to become only the third team in history to win back-to-back men’s World Cups, after Italy and Brazil.Sunday’s final will also pit two of the world’s best footballers against each other, as Lionel Messi faces off with Kylian Mbappe.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup 2022: England squad lands in UK after quarter-final loss to FranceKylian Mbappe runs to crowd to apologise for hitting fan with wayward shotThe World Cup 2022 quarter-finals bring shock and mayhem | You Ask The Questions
The Independent

How France reached the World Cup final

France remain on course to retain the World Cup after setting up a final showdown with Argentina by beating Morocco 2-0.Here we track the progress o Deschamps’ reigning champions in Qatar.Group stageLes Bleus made relatively light work of Group D.They emphatically bounced back from the shock of falling behind to Australia by registering a thumping 4-1 win as Olivier Giroud claimed a brace to move level with Thierry Henry as France’s all-time record goalscorer.Kylian Mbappe’s double in a 2-1 victory over Denmark then secured progression with a game to spare before a much-changed side suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat...
The Independent

Morocco went out of the World Cup but went out their way

Of all the semi-finals in all the World Cups in all of history, they walk into this one. In the entirety of their 122-year history, France had never met Morocco in a competitive fixture. They couldn’t for the first 43 of those years, of course, because there was no such thing as the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, which was only established at the end of the French Protectorate in 1955. Pre-independence meetings were all friendlies, as have been all the others since.Much has been made in this part of the world of how fate has paired Morocco with several...
The Independent

Lionel Messi confirms Qatar final will be his final World Cup match

Lionel Messi has confirmed Sunday’s World Cup 2022 final will be his last at football’s biggest tournament.Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 in Tuesday’s semi-final, with Messi scoring a penalty and providing a magical assist.He now has a chance to win the greatest prize in the game, after coming agonisingly close in 2014. “I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final,” Messi said, ahead of Sunday’s showpiece fixture.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lionel Messi magic seals Argentina’s spot in World Cup final with win vs CroatiaWorld Cup round-up: Messi and Argentina squeeze into semis as Croatia stun BrazilLionel Messi trains with teammates as Argentina prepare to face Netherlands
The Independent

‘Messi doesn’t scare us’, claims France star Theo Hernandez ahead of World Cup final

Theo Hernandez is adamant that Lionel Messi doesn’t scare France as they prepare to take on Argentina in Sunday’s World Cup final.Les Bleus booked their place in a second successive final with a 2-0 victory over battling Morocco on Wednesday evening, leaving them just one win away from becoming the first team to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962.Argentina are the side standing in their way, with talisman Messi having inspired them to this point in his final World Cup and many believing it is written in the stars that he will finally lift the one major...
The Independent

World Cup: Kylian Mbappe runs to crowd to apologise for hitting fan with wayward shot

Kylian Mbappe ran to the crowd to apologise to a fan after accidentally hitting him with a wayward shot.The incident happened in the warm-up before France’s World Cup 2022 semi-final against Morocco.In the clip, Mbappe jumps over the advertising board and makes his way to the stands, where a supporter can be seen holding his head.The football star - regarded as one of the best on the planet - reaches out to the fan, who appears unaware that he is trying to apologise.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England and France fans have friendly kickabout in Qatar ahead of World Cup clashEngland vs France: Five memorable meetings between football’s European heavyweightsLionel Messi confirms Qatar final will be his final World Cup match
The Independent

France vs Morocco player ratings: Azzedine Ounahi brilliant again but Antoine Griezmann remains elite

France are through to a second successive World Cup final, after they beat Morocco 2-0 on Wednesday night.Only a few minutes were on the clock before a missed interception led to a Kylian Mbappe chance inside the area; though the initial effort was blocked it only fell for Theo Hernandez, who acrobatically diverted a half-volley in mid-air past the keeper and in.Olivier Giroud then crashed a shot against the post and steered another strike wide, while Morocco tested Hugo Lloris from distance more than once and hit the post through Jawad Al Yamiq’s overhead kick.The African side were utterly...
The Independent

World Cup 2022: Where to watch every game across BBC and ITV

The World Cup 2022 has reached the business end and, while off-the-pitch controversy continues to reign and the headline-makers continue to be the host nation’s late changes to rules, on the pitch there will still be millions who tune in for games.In the UK, every single match will be shown free-to-air across either BBC or ITV, with both broadcasters now having announced their line-ups of pundits, analysts and commentators - which in itself is always a tournament talking point.Here’s everything you need to know to watch every game, with updates to come for the knock-out phase in Qatar.Where BBC is...
The Independent

Sarina Wiegman embraced English culture from day one to succeed with England

Sarina Wiegman feels embracing the English culture was a crucial component behind her leading the Lionesses to a record-breaking year.England enjoyed a remarkable 2022 under their Dutch coach, with European Championship success secured on home soil during a 12-month period where they remained unbeaten.Bookending the major tournament triumph in the summer was Arnold Clark Cup glory in February and a memorable victory against World Cup holders the United States at Wembley in September.The Hague-born Wiegman had only managed clubs in the Netherlands and supervised her own national team before she accepted the job from the Football Association.In a week where...
The Independent

Theo Hernandez adds to France’s stellar cast of second-choice stand-outs

Jack Charlton was not even the best footballer in his own family but he was a World Cup winner. Theo Hernandez might not be the best left-back in his family but he has scored in a World Cup semi-final. In the process, he may make his injured brother a double World Cup winner.Certainly Didier Deschamps began the World Cup 2022 by preferring Lucas Hernandez, the more defensively-solid sibling and a stalwart of the 2018-winning side. He advances to a second successive final in part thanks to the second choice, who was swiftly promoted when his brother damaged a cruciate...
The Independent

Macron attends France-Morocco semifinal match at World Cup

French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to Qatar on Wednesday to attend the World Cup semifinal match between France and Morocco, a politically charged encounter between the north African country and its former colonizer.Macron was standing beside FIFA president Gianni Infantino in the stands at Al Bayt Stadium after the national anthems for both countries were played before kickoff.He earlier visited a bazaar in Doha, the Qatari capital. Macron walked through a crowd at Souq Waqif wearing a scarf with the colors of the Qatari flag before getting into a car amid heavy security for the 50-kilometer (30-mile) trip from...
The Independent

Tyrone Mings says Aston Villa players feel ‘pain’ after Solihull lake deaths

England football star Tyrone Mings has visited the makeshift memorial to four boys who died after a tragic incident at an ice-covered lake, saying “we feel that pain”.Mings and fellow Aston Villa player John McGinn arrived on Wednesday to look at the carpet of floral tributes next to Babbs Mill Lake, Solihull, near Birmingham, following the deaths of the children.“We thought it was important to come down here and show our respect,” Mings told reporters at the scene.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

France vs Morocco LIVE World Cup 2022 result and reaction as Les Bleus fight their way into final

Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani scored the vital goals as France battled past plucky Morocco 2-0 in a compelling semi-final at the World Cup in Qatar.Les Bleus are now just one victory away from becoming only the third team in history to win back-to-back men's World Cups as they look to follow in the foosteps of the Italy team in 1934 and 1938 and Brazil’s 1958 and 1962 stars.Argentina lie in wait in the final on Sunday, with PSG teammates Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi preparing to do battle as their respective teams' talismen.Mbappe had a hand in...
The Independent

England duo Jamie George and Elliot Daly sign contract extensions with Saracens

England internationals Jamie George and Elliot Daly have signed contract extensions with Gallagher Premiership leaders Saracens.Hooker George has made 263 senior appearances for Sarries after graduating from the club’s academy, winning five Premiership titles and the Champions Cup on three occasions along the way.Versatile back Daly, who is pushing for an England recall following his standout form this season, arrived from Wasps in 2019 and is closing in on half a century of appearances for the team.Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall was delighted to have retained the services of the influential pair.“Jamie represents everything good about the club,” McCall...
The Independent

Aston Villa duo McGinn and Mings pay respects to victims of frozen lake tragedy

Aston Villa duo Tyrone Mings and John McGinn visited a makeshift memorial in Solihull to pay their respects to four children who died after falling into an icy lake.Boys aged six, eight, 10 and 11 died following the incident at Babbs Mill Lake, Solihull, near Birmingham, on Sunday.England defender Mings and Villa captain McGinn arrived on Wednesday to look at the carpet of floral tributes.Mings said: “It was a personal decision to pay our respects.“I think it’s impacted the whole city.“We felt it was important to come down on a personal level just to show that support.“Sometimes, as we’ve seen...
The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

