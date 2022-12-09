ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livestock, Ranching Industries Celebrate Lawyer Clark Willingham

Recently, the prestigious 2022 Golden Spur Award, given by the livestock and ranching industries in recognition of accomplishments by an individual, went to longtime Park Cities resident Clark Willingham. “It’s a unique story that somebody from the Park Cities gets the national ranching award,” Willingham said. It started...
Edgemere Senior Living Collects Pajamas for Local Nonprofit

Edgemere Senior Living has organized a pajama drive to support Pajamas for Seniors, a local nonprofit devoted to providing warm pajamas for seniors in need. The donation drive will run until Dec. 19 and is collecting pajamas sizes small through 6XL. Suggested styles include nightgowns for women and pajama/loungewear complete sets for men, but the greatest need is plus-size items, particularly 2XL to 6XL.
