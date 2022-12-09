Edgemere Senior Living has organized a pajama drive to support Pajamas for Seniors, a local nonprofit devoted to providing warm pajamas for seniors in need. The donation drive will run until Dec. 19 and is collecting pajamas sizes small through 6XL. Suggested styles include nightgowns for women and pajama/loungewear complete sets for men, but the greatest need is plus-size items, particularly 2XL to 6XL.

