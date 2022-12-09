Read full article on original website
The government failed to help Black farmers. These women created a fund for them.
Rather than reach out to agencies and lenders, many Black farmers turn to neighbors - including the Black Farmer Fund - in times of need.
pv-magazine-usa.com
DOE announces $8 million for six agrivoltaic research projects
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the Foundational Agrivoltaic Research for Megawatt Scale (FARMS) funding, which has allocated $8 million for six solar energy research projects across six states and the District of Columbia. The projects are intended to provide new economic opportunities for farmers, rural communities, and the solar industry. The funding supports agrivoltaics, defined as the co-location of solar energy generation and agricultural production, which can include traditional crops as well as livestock grazing and pollinator gardens.
coloradopolitics.com
'We have no time to waste': Bennet urges feds to quickly distribute rural clean energy funds
Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet sent a letter to federal officials on Tuesday, calling for the quick distribution of clean energy funding to rural communities. With Congress's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in August, the federal government designated nearly $14 billion for rural clean energy programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. However, Bennet said rural Coloradans told him they previously faced difficulties accessing USDA programs and rural development funds.
agupdate.com
Rural veterinary shortages create risks for food system, report says
The U.S. is facing an alarming shortfall of veterinarians to treat livestock and poultry in rural areas, threatening public health, food safety, and economic growth in communities that depend on agriculture, according to a new report commissioned by Farm Journal Foundation. More than 500 counties across the U.S. have shortages...
Fears Grow Over Plan to Distribute Billions in Broadband Dollars
In several states around the country, officials say they are finding major problems with a crucial, new federal map meant to show the adequacy of internet service at the household level. The Federal Communications Commission map, released last month, is critical in determining how the Biden administration will distribute billions...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Do You Have High-Speed Internet? State Wants Your Help
Rural broadband access has been a major focus for lawmakers from both sides of the aisle since the start of the pandemic. Not much has been done yet, but money is coming from the federal government. The state is trying to get every dollar they can. A lot of people...
SpaceNews.com
Defense, Commerce Departments select companies to prototype space traffic management solutions
WASHINGTON — The Office of Space Commerce and the Department of Defense announced Dec. 6 they have selected six commercial firms to prototype space traffic data platforms that track objects and medium and geostationary Earth orbits. COMSPOC Corp., ExoAnalytic Solutions, Kayhan Space, KBR, NorthStar Earth & Space Inc. and...
Feds appropriate funds to upgrade outmoded Lake Hennessey spillway
Lake Hennessey photo credit: City of Napa Considered a looming threat for decades, Congress has approved millions to address hazards at the seventy-six-year-old dam holding back the North Bay’s Lake Hennessey. Money to greatly improve the earthen dam's antiquated spillway and funding to study dredging the Napa River was added to the recent, must-pass National Defense Authorization Act by Congressman Mike Thompson. Although long awaited, convoys of earthmoving equipment won't be streaming in to make repairs for a while. Joy Eldredge, deputy utilities director for the City of Napa laid out how the project will likely proceed. "We have to complete the feasibility study, my understanding...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector
Magaldi Technologies, LLC, a Georgia based division of Italian technology supplier Magaldi Group, and Advanced Recycling Technologies, LLC of Flemington, NJ have announced a North American Alliance Agreement focused on the Waste to Energy market. “Our focus at Advanced Recycling Technologies (ART) is to maximize recovery of recyclable metals from waste streams like incinerator ashes through creative and efficient solutions. The Magaldi Superbelt® bottom ash conveyor significantly increases metal capture while simultaneously reducing disposal costs by controlling moisture necessary for ash quenching. Knock-on benefits include less corrosion and lower ash handling system maintenance costs. This makes for a well-run plant and happy business partners,” said Steve Bossotti, PE, Chief Executive Officer at ART.
agupdate.com
Project aims to boost field connectivity
Many farmers and agricultural experts see digital farming as the way of the future. Managing farms using sensors, drones and robots, artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics and more will be key to efficiently feeding the world’s increasing population, expected to reach 10 billion by 2050. But maximizing agricultural technology’s...
HOPWA, the Federal AIDS Housing Program, Marks 30 Years
The following post on HIV.gov is written by Rita Harcrow, Director, Office of HIV/AIDS Housing, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Dear HOPWA Grantees, Project Sponsors, and Friends,. On October 28, 2022, we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) program. The HOPWA...
Consumer Reports.org
Go Check the FCC Broadband Map—Mistakes Could Cost Your State Billions
A few weeks ago, the Federal Communications Commission released a new national broadband map, which is supposed to help consumers see their options for internet service. Just as important, the map will be used to help determine where some $42.5 billion in federal funds will go to build out better access in places where high-speed, affordable broadband is lacking.
disruptmagazine.com
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
Washington Examiner
Commerce Department sees 'need to invent' new education system to beat China
A long-term economic competition with China could necessitate a major overhaul of the American education system, according to a senior Commerce Department official. “Technology will drive our leadership in economic growth and national security,” the Commerce Department’s Zoe Baird, an adviser to the secretary for technology and economic growth, told an Aspen Security Forum: D.C. Edition. “It is really imperative to our leadership in technology that we develop the capacity to have the skilled workers we need across the whole value chain.”
This Tech Is Transforming Real Estate and is Creating a Major Market Opportunity
Smart home technology is disrupting real estate, presenting a significant market opportunity for designers, builders, entrepreneurs and investors.
Tech leaders laud consumer AI benefits
Leaders in tech on Wednesday touted advances in artificial intelligence that they say can assist with smoother customer service experiences while sounding a hopeful tone that such technology won’t come at a human cost. Andrei Papancea, the CEO and Chief Product Officer at NLX, said he is optimistic about the future of artificial intelligence technology…
Navy Times
US Navy creates innovation center, advisory board to focus investments
NEW YORK — The U.S. Navy is creating an innovation center and an advisory board focused on science and technology as the service seeks to better invest its resources to stay ahead of potential adversaries in the long term, the Navy secretary told Defense News. The Navy Innovation Center...
GCN.com
Report: Governments behind private sector in customer, employee experience
Almost one year after President Joe Biden’s executive order on government customer experience, governments—including the United States—continue to lag behind the private sector in terms of customer and employee experience, according to Qualtrics’ 2023 Government Experience Trends report. For the study, Qualtrics surveyed approximately 8,000 consumers...
SpaceNews.com
Defense Innovation Unit seeks commercial options to deploy satellites in deep space
WASHINGTON — The Defense Innovation Unit is seeking proposals for commercial services to deploy and operate payloads in outer space beyond Earth orbit, an area known as cislunar space. DIU, a Defense Department agency created to bring commercially developed technology into military programs, is looking for “responsive access” to...
