"NCIS Hawai'i" Season 2 just gave fans what is arguably one of the show's most complicated episodes. Last night's Episode 8, titled "Curtain Call," followed an exciting mission for the team. Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant), and Jesse Boone (Noah Mills) are brought on to solve the death of a Naval Petty Officer who was killed while performing at a local theater production. A cast member from the theater gives the team a tip about projects that the petty officer may have been filming on the side, leading to the discovery that the victim was a part of productions for top-secret Naval training videos on various procedures. It all points in the direction of specific training on Navy safehouses, which sets Tennant on a dangerous path with the help of a contractor named Charlie 1 (Linc Hand) and without the rest of the team.

