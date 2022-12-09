DENVER (AP) — Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout, giving the New York Rangers a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Braden Schneider scored in regulation and Igor Shesterkin stopped 41 shots through overtime and both Colorado attempts in the tiebreaker to help the Rangers win their third straight after losing five of six. “We found a way to win tonight with unbelievable goaltending,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “Obviously, that was the biggest key for us tonight. We didn’t play our best, but the goaltender was incredible.” Mikko Rantanen scored for the Avalanche and Alexandar Georgiev had 28 saves against his former team. Georgiev had given up 12 goals over his previous three games.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO