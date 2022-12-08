Florida Panhandle Technical College Digital Video Technology Program Celebrates ‘National Computer Science Education Week’

Read full article on original website
Andalusia Star News
Opp’s Covington Charm Boutique named Emerging Business of Year
Opp’s Covington Charm Boutique was recognized as the Gold Emerging Small Business of the Year by the Business Council of Alabama and the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama. Award announcements and presentations were made when finalists assembled at a ceremony held in conjunction with the partnership’s annual meeting...
WJHG-TV
Bay Correctional Facility serves Christmas meals to students
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay Correctional Facility served Christmas meals to more than 100 students and teachers at New Horizons Learning Center. Warden Jesse Williams said it is a way to give back to the community and mark the start of a prosperous partnership between the facility and the school, where several members of the facility will become mentors to the students.
WJHG-TV
Inmates speak on Re-Entry Program success
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Teaching inmates how to take accountability for their actions, and help them learn how to integrate back into society, are the main goals of the Walton Correctional Institution’s Re-Entry program. Friday, with loved ones there to support them, 31 of the facility’s inmates graduated...
Student allegedly brought a weapon on elementary school campus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Everbridge Alert was sent out from Bay District Schools to parent and guardians whose students attend Cedar Grove Elementary after a student was found with a weapon. The Everbridge Alert said “This is Bay District Schools with an important safety update for parents and guardians of students who attend […]
holmescounty.news
Mural art breathes life back into Bonifay community
The arts are alive and well in Bonifay with a second mural underway on the side of one of the historical buildings along the town’s main drag. The idea of the murals goes back many years between Emily McCann and artist Brandy Jordan and began to take on a life in October when Jordan painted the 12-foot by 36-foot mural of Hotel Eureka on the side of the Bush Paint & Decorating Center building in Eureka Square. Notably, Jordan first painted a mural of Hotel Eureka inside of Willie D’s restaurant back in 1997.
wdhn.com
Local doctor honored with national award
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Dr. Paul Weeks, a Dothan Chiropractor, was presented with a prestigious national award at an event in Atlanta. Dr. Weeks was chosen out of 1600 candidates to receive the Life University 2022 Annual Lasting Purpose award which is given each year to someone who greatly contributes to the chiropractic profession, according to a press release.
wdhn.com
Law Enforcement seminar in Ozark looks at high stress of the job
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — In Ozark, Dale/Geneva counties’ District Attorney Kirk Adams sponsored the 14th annual wiregrass law enforcement conference. One issue discussed is it’s okay to say your not okay. The average life of a law enforcement officer is only 57 years old, and the profession has one of the highest” suicide rates.
fosterfollynews.net
Part 1- Ponce De Leon, Florida Varsity Lady Pirates Defeat Poplar Springs Lady Atomics on Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Bonifay, Florida
Part 1- The undefeated Ponce De Leon, Florida Varsity Lady Pirates took on and defeated the Poplar Springs, Florida High School Lady Atomics, 41-29 on Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Bonifay, Florida, as seen in Part 1 of these photos by Paul Goulding Photography.
WJHG-TV
Florida’s CFO tours food pantry in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is raising awareness about food insecurity. Thursday morning he toured and spoke to volunteers at The Hope Center Food Pantry in Panama City. “Inflation has been in an environment where it’s been the highest it’s been in 40 years,” Patronis said. “We’ve got a trend where people are spending more down into their savings than ever before in the history of their current lifetime.”
Tijuana Flats hosts giveback day for local organizations
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new Tex-Mex restaurant opened this past week in Panama City and it has been full of customers every single day. Tijuana Flats opened its doors on December 5 and are already doing its part in giving back to the community. Last Sunday, they held a private event and 100% […]
Salvage Santa retiring after forty four years of volunteering
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One local man has been giving back to the Panhandle community for 44 years. Mike Jones, or Salvage Santa, is a retired Bay District Schools police officer. Each holiday season, he gives away hundreds of bikes. “We put together over 100 bicycles in about two hours,” Jones said. “We had […]
fosterfollynews.net
Aubrey Davis, 93 of Marianna, Florida Passes on November 26, 2022 at Signature Healthcare at the Courtyard
Aubrey Davis 93, of Marianna, Florida went home to be with Lord on November 26, 2022 at Signature Healthcare at the Courtyard in Marianna, Florida. Aubrey was born on September 11, 1929 in Bay County, Florida to Ansil Davis and Mattie Mancille Davis. He had been a resident of the Florida Panhandle since July 2022 coming from Texas, and attended Waters of Life Worship Center in Marianna, FL and Sonlight Chapel Centerpoint, Texas. He will be sorely missed by who knew and loved him.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Panama City, FL
Panama City is the county seat of Bay County, Florida. With its location surrounded by water, the city enjoys a warm climate, a laid-back lifestyle, and plenty of outdoor activities. But the fun doesn’t stop there! You can enjoy a visit to Panama City without breaking the bank. Here’s...
WJHG-TV
Washington County Searching for a Person Involved in a Shooting
A night of old-fashioned caroling. On today's Coffee Chat, Jessica and Sam discuss stats on how people actually feel about family and work holiday parties. Hundreds of bikers could be seen riding throughout Panama City Sunday afternoon, and it was all for the kids. Squats for Tots. Updated: 13 hours...
FHP delivers food to various Panhandle nonprofit organizations
PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB)–The Florida Highway Patrol delivered nonperishable food items to Bay, Jackson, and Calhoun counties on Thursday. “When we’re able to give to the community with no strings attached, it just brings so much joy to our lives,” said Lieutenant Jason King. “It’s just an exciting time to get out here and sweat together […]
wdhn.com
Wiregrass groups discuss rise in opioid overdoses
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — The state of Alabama is seeing a higher-than-average amount of opioid overdoses this year. That’s according to a recent poll released by the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration. There are about 55 non-fatal opioid overdoses nationwide per every 100,000 people. Houston County and Coffee...
jacksoncountytimes.net
Legals – December 12, 2022
PROJECT ID: RB-2223-06 (REBID) Daniel Drive. Description of Work: Asphalt paving of approximately 3,950LF of Daniel Drive, located in Commission District 4. SUBMISSION DEADLINE: Tuesday, January 3, 2023 by 2:00pm CST. BID MUST BE SEALED and identified by the NAME OF THE FIRM and the PROJECT ID. Specifications and Contract...
fosterfollynews.net
Bay County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Bay High School 11th Grade 16-Year-Old Student for Loaded Handgun at School
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of an 11th grade student at Bay High School on December 9, 2022 when he was found to have a loaded handgun in his backpack. Administration at Bay High School received information that Tyheem Boone, age 16, was vaping on campus...
wtvy.com
Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion bracket
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Hoops is hosting their second annual Holiday Explosion tournament. The tournament will feature girls basketball teams from around the Wiregrass and surrounding areas. 12 teams will compete from December 20-23 at Headland High School. Teams playing in the first round on the 20th include Malone,...
WJHG-TV
Local vets kick up their heels for Christmas party
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Tyndall Air Force Base hosted its Golden Age Holiday Party for the first time since Hurricane Michael. Dozens of senior citizens and residents from the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home traveled to the base Friday to dance for the holidays. The event was packed with raffle prizes, good conversation, great food and music.
