Uprise RI
ACLU & Center For Justice file complaint to prevent State House encampment eviction
Attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Center for Justice have filed a complaint on behalf of two dozen homeless individuals to allow them to continue camping at the State House to protest the lack of adequate housing for individuals in Rhode Island.
Uprise RI
Governor McKee claims those opposed to State House eviction want to keep people homeless
After Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee helped cut the ribbon on Venterra Group’s U.S. office’s Providence offices he took a moment to answer questions from the press about his efforts to evict a homeless protest from the State House plaza. Governor McKee: We continued to work with them...
rinewstoday.com
UPDATED: Homeless in RI: Children, go where I send you…
“Children, go where I send thee” is a traditional African-American spiritual song, known this time of year as a Christmas carol. The temperature in Providence is 25 degrees. It feels like 11. Are there homeless children living on the streets? Rhode Island doesn’t really know. Officially. However, the recent...
nycfoodpolicy.org
Rhode Island Becomes Final State to Pass Cottage Food Law
Policy name: Rhode Island Cottage Food Law (H 7123, Article 9, Section 2) Overview: Rhode Island’s cottage food law went into effect in November 2022, allowing residents to legally sell homemade baked goods. Location: Rhode Island. Population: 1.1 million. Food policy category: Food supply and distribution, food safety. Program...
MAP: See how high – or low – voter turnout was in each RI community
Cities like Providence and Central Falls saw turnout slump to the lowest level in at least a generation this year.
ABC6.com
2 frigid nights ahead for homeless camped out at Rhode Island State House
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — After the area’s first brush with winter weather, an inch or two of snow covers the ground around the tents pitched on the plaza leading to the Rhode Island State House. Expected sub freezing temperatures over the next few days will keep the snow from melting.
ABC6.com
‘Are you ready?’: Rhode Island State Police open applications for 2024 training academy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police released a new video for their “Are you ready?” recruitment campaign for 2024 academy enrollment. The video offers a behind-the-scenes look at the work of a Rhode Island State trooper and is being used to encourage interest in perspective applicants.
Uprise RI
As freezing temps take hold, hundreds remain homeless in Rhode Island
Early Sunday morning temperatures dipped into the low 20s in Woonsocket and as we pulled into the parking lot of Bouley Field the temperature was still under 32 degrees. Here, every Sunday, the MAE Organization and the Community Care Alliance work to provide services and meals to those struggling, including those who are homeless and in shelters, as well as those who are homeless and living in tents or other outside places.
Mayor-elect Smiley announces top staff picks
Emily Crowell, a top aide on Smiley's mayoral campaign who currently runs his transition, will serve as chief of staff.
Costs more than triple for outside docs to perform RI autopsies
Rhode Island spent more than $1 million on outside contractors to perform autopsies because of a staffing shortage.
Carl Lauro, Feinstein at Broad St. Elementary Schools in Providence to close next year
The union's Jeremy Sencer also said Gilbert Stuart Middle School will also be "phased out" starting next year.
ecori.org
Climate Crisis Slams Headfirst Into Public Health
Air pollution, combined with rising temperatures, has a profound impact on public health, especially when it comes where polluting facilities are located, as this Central Falls example illustrates. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) The Ocean State is on the front lines of the climate crisis, the tentacles of which reach into almost...
ecori.org
Brown University Students Examine How Noise Pollution Disproportionately Affects Some Providence Neighborhoods
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Imran Dharamsi, a junior at Brown University, was a little bit shocked the first time he walked over the India Point Park Bridge and heard the rush of traffic. “I’ve never been to a park that’s just that loud because there’s a six-lane highway right there,”...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Bally’s Names New Chief Legal Officer, CCRI Appoints Dean of Students
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Bally's Corporation announced that Kim Barker Lee has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer. In that...
ecori.org
‘Adaptable’ But Secretive Bobcats Can Share Suburban Habitat With Humans
JOHNSTON, R.I. — The big cat saunters across the driveway, bobbed tail swaying, passing in front of two parked cars before the doorbell camera cuts off. The video, posted on the neighborhood app Nextdoor, came with a question: Anyone else see an animal like this? It looks like a bobcat.
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Corporate Greed Playing Out at a RI Hospital Near You
You must love the economic model at some of Rhode Island's top hospitals — fail, and get a massive multi-million dollar salary and a bonus. In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Lifespan CEO Timothy Babineau announced that he would not take a salary due to the hospital’s poor financial situation.
ABC6.com
Demolition of former New Bedford power plant postponed
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The demolition of the former New Bedford power plant has been postponed. The former Cannon Street Power Plant demolition was scheduled to be demolished Tuesday afternoon, starting with the implosion of the well known “cigarette” smoke stack. However, a security guard on...
mybackyardnews.com
RIDE: RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
The 2022 Rhode Island STEAM Educator Award Goes to…. From right to left: RIDE STEM Specialist Carolyn Higgins, RI Energy Manager of External Affairs Marisa Albanese, RI STEAM Center Executive Director Dr. Lisa Bain, RI Energy Head of External Affairs Brian Schuster, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, RI STEAM Educator Award Recipient Alison Murray, Central Falls High School Principal Bob McCarthy, Central Falls Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Downey Toledo.
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Providence Schools Are a Bastion of Self-Inflicted Chaos
Now, more than two years into the state's takeover of the feeble Providence School Department, there is little clear strategy or transparency. This administration appears to go into convulsions as the result of any question or the slightest criticism. There are a lot of questions. And, there needs to be....
ABC6.com
Rhode Islanders gear up for frigid forecast
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With freezing temperatures expected early this week, Rhode Islanders have officially bundled up for winter conditions. With first snowfall of the year Sunday, dozens of skaters took to The Providence Rink Monday. “I don’t mind it, but I wish the snow would come along with...
