ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rinewstoday.com

UPDATED: Homeless in RI: Children, go where I send you…

“Children, go where I send thee” is a traditional African-American spiritual song, known this time of year as a Christmas carol. The temperature in Providence is 25 degrees. It feels like 11. Are there homeless children living on the streets? Rhode Island doesn’t really know. Officially. However, the recent...
PROVIDENCE, RI
nycfoodpolicy.org

Rhode Island Becomes Final State to Pass Cottage Food Law

Policy name: Rhode Island Cottage Food Law (H 7123, Article 9, Section 2) Overview: Rhode Island’s cottage food law went into effect in November 2022, allowing residents to legally sell homemade baked goods. Location: Rhode Island. Population: 1.1 million. Food policy category: Food supply and distribution, food safety. Program...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Uprise RI

As freezing temps take hold, hundreds remain homeless in Rhode Island

Early Sunday morning temperatures dipped into the low 20s in Woonsocket and as we pulled into the parking lot of Bouley Field the temperature was still under 32 degrees. Here, every Sunday, the MAE Organization and the Community Care Alliance work to provide services and meals to those struggling, including those who are homeless and in shelters, as well as those who are homeless and living in tents or other outside places.
WOONSOCKET, RI
ecori.org

Climate Crisis Slams Headfirst Into Public Health

Air pollution, combined with rising temperatures, has a profound impact on public health, especially when it comes where polluting facilities are located, as this Central Falls example illustrates. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) The Ocean State is on the front lines of the climate crisis, the tentacles of which reach into almost...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
GoLocalProv

EDITORIAL: Corporate Greed Playing Out at a RI Hospital Near You

You must love the economic model at some of Rhode Island's top hospitals — fail, and get a massive multi-million dollar salary and a bonus. In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Lifespan CEO Timothy Babineau announced that he would not take a salary due to the hospital’s poor financial situation.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Demolition of former New Bedford power plant postponed

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The demolition of the former New Bedford power plant has been postponed. The former Cannon Street Power Plant demolition was scheduled to be demolished Tuesday afternoon, starting with the implosion of the well known “cigarette” smoke stack. However, a security guard on...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
mybackyardnews.com

RIDE: RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

The 2022 Rhode Island STEAM Educator Award Goes to…. From right to left: RIDE STEM Specialist Carolyn Higgins, RI Energy Manager of External Affairs Marisa Albanese, RI STEAM Center Executive Director Dr. Lisa Bain, RI Energy Head of External Affairs Brian Schuster, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, RI STEAM Educator Award Recipient Alison Murray, Central Falls High School Principal Bob McCarthy, Central Falls Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Downey Toledo.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
GoLocalProv

EDITORIAL: Providence Schools Are a Bastion of Self-Inflicted Chaos

Now, more than two years into the state's takeover of the feeble Providence School Department, there is little clear strategy or transparency. This administration appears to go into convulsions as the result of any question or the slightest criticism. There are a lot of questions. And, there needs to be....
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Islanders gear up for frigid forecast

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With freezing temperatures expected early this week, Rhode Islanders have officially bundled up for winter conditions. With first snowfall of the year Sunday, dozens of skaters took to The Providence Rink Monday. “I don’t mind it, but I wish the snow would come along with...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy