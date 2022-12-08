Read full article on original website
Susan E. Johnson
Susan E. Johnson, 64, of Beech Creek, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 at her home. Born November 14, 1958 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Clair L. and Marjorie E. Lyons Dorman. Sue was a 1976 graduate of Bald Eagle Nittany High School and obtained...
Mildred F. Orner
Mildred F. Orner, 96, of Beech Creek was welcomed into her Lord’s arms on Saturday, December 10, 2022 after being a patient at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. Born August 12, 1926 in Beech Creek, she was the last surviving child of Glen S. and Florence E. Wagner Dickey. On January...
Mill Hall young man victim in Thursday fatal traffic accident
LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – State police say one Mill Hal young man lost his life, another seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 64 in Lamar Township Thursday night. The deceased was identified by police as the vehicle driver, Jayden M. Eisenhower, 20. Police said he was ejected from his vehicle and deceased as a result of the crash. A passenger, Gavin R. Rafter, 21, from Mill Hall, suffered a suspected serious injury and was transported to UPMC Williamsport following the 9:53 p.m. Thursday crash. Police said Eisenhower was operating a 2002 Honda Civic at a high rate of speed northbound on Route 64 when he lost control on a curve in the road. Their report said the car rotated counterclockwise, twice strucking a rock embankment, then overturned before coming to a stop.
County gets funding okay for next phase of Bald Eagle Valley Trail
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County Planner/Engineer Steve Gibson announced Monday the county has been approved for a $1 million grant to complete the next link of the Bald Eagle Valley Trail. He passed along word of the PennDOT grant at the county commissioners’ work session. Specifically, it’s...
NWS: Season’s first storm on its way!!
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College Tuesday morning issued a winter storm watch for a promised storm heading towards central Pennsylvania, arriving in full force on Thursday:. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…. WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible....
Wildcat junior high wrestlers sweep Selinsgrove Duals
SELINSGROVE, PA – The Central Mountain Junior High wrestling team is off and running in the new season. The young Wildcats went 5-0 Saturday to finish atop the Selinsgrove Duals. Wins came over Susquenita, 52-16; Central Dauphin, 45-39; Selinsgrove, 61-21; Midd-West, 72-12; and Chambersburg, 52-27. The wins moved the...
Commonwealth University receives funding for transfer initiative
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Commonwealth University was selected as one of nine recipients nationwide for a catalyst grant in the first round of funded projects by the National Association of System Heads (NASH). Commonwealth University’s Transfer Team developed an “Earn What you have Earned” initiative which undertook a transcript audit of all transfer students to ensure they were awarded credit they had earned through the application of the newly revised PASSHE Student Transfer Policy.
Fantaski, Pentz lead Bucks to victory in MPC opener over Benton, 60-41
BENTON, PA- When your playoff strategy lives and dies off of the District 4 power ratings system, you must win every single game that you’re supposed to on paper. That’s exactly what Bucktail was faced with on Monday night in their Mid Penn Conference opener in Benton against the winless Tigers.
