LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – State police say one Mill Hal young man lost his life, another seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 64 in Lamar Township Thursday night. The deceased was identified by police as the vehicle driver, Jayden M. Eisenhower, 20. Police said he was ejected from his vehicle and deceased as a result of the crash. A passenger, Gavin R. Rafter, 21, from Mill Hall, suffered a suspected serious injury and was transported to UPMC Williamsport following the 9:53 p.m. Thursday crash. Police said Eisenhower was operating a 2002 Honda Civic at a high rate of speed northbound on Route 64 when he lost control on a curve in the road. Their report said the car rotated counterclockwise, twice strucking a rock embankment, then overturned before coming to a stop.

MILL HALL, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO