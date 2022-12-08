Read full article on original website
Mildred F. Orner
Mildred F. Orner, 96, of Beech Creek was welcomed into her Lord’s arms on Saturday, December 10, 2022 after being a patient at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. Born August 12, 1926 in Beech Creek, she was the last surviving child of Glen S. and Florence E. Wagner Dickey. On January...
Marion Louise King
Marion Louise King, 84, of Mill Hall, Pennsylvania, passed away on November 29, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Marion was born to the Late Henry and Mamie Sweeley on January 5, 1938. In 1954, she married Bruce W. King, who preceded her in death in 1999. Marion is survived...
Funeral scheduled for Huntingdon trooper, Tyrone native who died unexpectedly
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County are advising the public to be aware of any traffic delays in Tyrone Borough on Monday as family and friends attend the funeral service for Trooper Joseph Miller. According to his obituary, Trooper Miller passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec....
Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces
Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania
A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
Wildcat junior high wrestlers sweep Selinsgrove Duals
SELINSGROVE, PA – The Central Mountain Junior High wrestling team is off and running in the new season. The young Wildcats went 5-0 Saturday to finish atop the Selinsgrove Duals. Wins came over Susquenita, 52-16; Central Dauphin, 45-39; Selinsgrove, 61-21; Midd-West, 72-12; and Chambersburg, 52-27. The wins moved the...
Montoursville Students Disciplined for Offensive Behavior
MONTOURSVILLE-PennLive is reporting… An unspecified number of Montoursville middle school students have been disciplined for making racial slurs and using their iPhones to electronically “drop” inappropriate pictures on other people’s cell phones at a Dec. 1 middle school girls home basketball game. The targets of the slurs were the Black players on the Williamsport middle school team. Security removed the students from the McCall Middle School gymnasium after an adult complained about their actions, Montoursville assistant superintendent Daniel D. Taormina said Friday. The air-dropped pictures identified the senders not all of whom were from Montoursville, he said. None of the players was involved, officials from both schools said.
Attempted homicide charge in the balance for Little League museum crasher
Williamsport, Pa. — An attempted homicide is under dispute in the case of the woman accused of driving her minivan into the Little League World Series museum in July. President Judge Nancy Butts is deliberating a recent appeal to amend the criminal charge of attempted homicide Theresa Salazar, 57, is facing in the crash, to decide whether or not Salazar possessed the intent to kill. Chief public defender Nicole Spring,...
Owego man charged with purse snatching after following woman across Bradford County
CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – An Owego man is in jail after police accused him of following an elderly woman across Bradford County and stealing her purse from her house. Andrew Honnick, 41, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on November 22 in connection to the incident. According to the police report, Honnick allegedly saw the […]
Mill Hall young man victim in Thursday fatal traffic accident
LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – State police say one Mill Hal young man lost his life, another seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 64 in Lamar Township Thursday night. The deceased was identified by police as the vehicle driver, Jayden M. Eisenhower, 20. Police said he was ejected from his vehicle and deceased as a result of the crash. A passenger, Gavin R. Rafter, 21, from Mill Hall, suffered a suspected serious injury and was transported to UPMC Williamsport following the 9:53 p.m. Thursday crash. Police said Eisenhower was operating a 2002 Honda Civic at a high rate of speed northbound on Route 64 when he lost control on a curve in the road. Their report said the car rotated counterclockwise, twice strucking a rock embankment, then overturned before coming to a stop.
County gets funding okay for next phase of Bald Eagle Valley Trail
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County Planner/Engineer Steve Gibson announced Monday the county has been approved for a $1 million grant to complete the next link of the Bald Eagle Valley Trail. He passed along word of the PennDOT grant at the county commissioners’ work session. Specifically, it’s...
Man allegedly followed victim home from casino to rob her
Canton Township, Pa. — On Nov. 22, a woman left a casino unaware she had been targeted for a robbery. When a 75-year-old Canton woman left the Tioga Downs Casino that evening, she was allegedly followed by Andrew Honnick, 41, of Owego, NY. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Towanda, Honnick entered the woman's garage after she pulled in, stole her purse containing cash, an iPhone, and various personal items...
No.1 Penn State rolls over Oregon State 31-3
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.; Dec. 11, 2022 – No. 1 Penn State (4-0, 0-0 B1G) rolled over visiting Oregon State (2-2) in Rec Hall on Sunday, posting a 31-1 victory. Penn State won nine of ten bouts to win its fourth-straight to start the season. The Nittany Lions won all four matches pitting ranked opponents against each other, led by Max Dean’s win at 197.
Thief with previous convictions caught in Walmart
State College, Pa. — Theft prevention watched as a woman loaded her purse with items before passing through all sales points without paying. Carrie Confer was stopped by lost prevention by the exit of the Walmart near the 1600 block of Atherton Street. Members of the Patton Township Police Department arrived shortly after the stop on Nov. 23 to place the 45-year-old Confer into custody. Officer Elijah Vardzel discovered Confer...
Settlement made for man who claims he was harassed by Williamsport officer
Williamsport, Pa. — A Steelton man will receive $50,000 for his federal civil lawsuit against a Williamsport Bureau of Police officer who he claimed harassed him and handcuffed without a legitimate cause. The plaintiff, Keith Anderson, filed the suit against Officer Clinton J. Gardner earlier this year for the incident that occurred on High Street on July 14, 2021. The lawsuit went to mediation and the settlement was reached last month with Gardner admitting liability, according to PennLive.com. ...
NWS: Season’s first storm on its way!!
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College Tuesday morning issued a winter storm watch for a promised storm heading towards central Pennsylvania, arriving in full force on Thursday:. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…. WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible....
One dead, one hospitalized after central PA crash
LAMAR TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Thursday night crash in Clinton County has left one dead and sent another to the hospital. According to state police, a 20-year-old and his 21-year-old passenger were driving north on Nittany Valley Drive around 21:50 p.m. As the pair was driving around a left-hand curve at a high […]
Son charged with break-in at father's house
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A son broke into his father's house after being told to stay away from the property, Scott Township police report. Eric David Emanuel, 29, was not allowed to be at his father's home on Chestnut Street in Bloomsburg, but a neighbor spotted the man trying to break in at 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 29, arrest papers say. The neighbor alerted the father, who called police to check...
Man charged with falsely imprisoning girlfriend
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man has been charged with falsely imprisoning his girlfriend after the couple got into a fight last month. Justin Scott Mangiaruga, 32, admitted he wouldn't let his girlfriend leave his Duband Avenue apartment following a fight on Nov. 30 just after 4 p.m. The woman was able to call her mother before Mangiaruga took her cell phone from her, and the mother called police, according...
Trio charged after large fight in parking lot near Altoona bar
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of badly injuring two people in a large fight that started in a bar in Altoona. Jeremy Fornbacher, 29, of Williamsburg, Brandon Smida, 21, of Altoona, and Hunter Learn, 20, of Altoona, were seen on video punching and kicking a man and […]
