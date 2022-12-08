Read full article on original website
Palo Alto’s Sam Bankman-Fried arrested after collapse of crypto-currency firm
The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, was arrested today (Dec. 12) in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, U.S. and Bahamian authorities said. The arrest after the U.S. filed criminal charges that are expected to be unsealed tomorrow, according to U.S. Attorney Damian...
The Bay Area Housing Recession Is Already Here
Whether or not the U.S. tips into a recession next year, there’s an uneasy feeling in the Bay Area that economic fallout from the pandemic is only beginning. A nasty combination of rising interest rates, inflation, tech layoffs and a sputtering stock market have many in the region hunkering down for an economic slowdown, if not a full-on recession. Meanwhile, the state’s coffers are expected to shrink considerably, with a legislative analyst forecasting a $25 billion budget deficit tied to poor stock market performance.
Housing prices rise in Silicon Valley
Skyrocketing housing prices and declining home listings in Silicon Valley have forced many renters out of their homes and left potential homeowners lost in a market of unattainable residences. Increasing prices and older resident demographics have taken the future of buying property out of the picture for many. Moreover, this housing crisis has significantly contributed to issues like declining enrollment in FUHSD, while disproportionately affecting lower-income and blue-collar workers looking to move into the coveted location.
Poets and Quants
In The Heart Of Silicon Valley, A Soft Landing For The Laid-Off
Hundreds of tech companies are based in the Bay Area of California, with concentrations in San Francisco and the South Bay’s Silicon Valley. As tens of thousands of tech workers lose their jobs in a major industry bloodletting, it makes sense that business schools in the area would step up and offer to help the jobless get back on their feet.
Startup promises flying car by 2025
(San Mateo, CA) -- A California start-up is promising a flying car by 2025. Alef Aeronautics from the San Francisco Bay Area wants to start delivering its 300-thousand-dollar Model A flying car to customers by end of that year. Alef is already taking deposits from potential customers. It costs 150-dollars...
Masks are being recommended again as COVID-19 cases rise in the Bay Area
COVID-19 numbers are spiking in the Bay Area, as several counties have begun recommending mask-wearing once again as people get ready for holiday celebrations.
Asian American With Hollywood Fame and SF Roots To Lead Chinese New Year Parade
An Asian American actor will lead San Francisco’s upcoming Chinese New Year parade ushering in the Year of the Rabbit. A year after Daniel Wu served as the grand marshal, the title for 2023 goes to Rich Ting, who spent some of his youth in San Francisco and went on to become an Asian American Hollywood celebrity.
Five SF COVID Shelter Residents Paid $1,000 Apiece for Spots, Documents Show
San Francisco officials are demanding that a COVID-19 homeless shelter in Hunters Point reimburse the five residents investigators say were forced to pay $1,000 each for what were supposed to be rent-free spots on the site, according to documents reviewed by NBC Bay Area. The shelter site was hastily created,...
COVID Cases Rise: Will Mask Mandates Return?
COVID cases are skyrocketing in Bay Area wastewater. The flu is also making a comeback. As those cases rise, some people may wonder this: are mandatory mask requirements inevitable?. Health experts admit the country is embarking on something we’ve never seen before, a triple threat of viruses, which is made...
Gas Prices Dive to Lowest Levels of the Year—Some Gallons Even Below $4
San Francisco Bay Area drivers are celebrating an early holiday gift: Gasoline prices have tumbled an average of $1.80 per gallon in the last two months. The Standard’s 2022 Data Dive looked back at how the price per gallon for regular gasoline has changed over the course of the year. After hitting a peak of $6.40, the city recorded an average gallon price of $4.60 for the first week of December—the exact same level recorded during the first week of the year.
Bay Area residents consider wearing face masks again as COVID cases surge
As COVID continues to surge, some Bay Area counties are revisiting their masking recommendations and residents are reconsidering wearing them again as the holidays approach.
Oracle reportedly puts large chunk of Bay Area campus up for sale
The company appears to be cutting its Bay Area square footage broadly.
Return of the mask? Some officials talk mandates as COVID-19 and RSV spread
As COVID-19, the flu, and an illness called respiratory syncytial virus spread heading into the holidays, some cities and states are considering the return of the indoor mask mandate. The concept of mandatory masking has grown explosively controversial in the two years since some jurisdictions began dropping their requirements, even...
The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures
A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
Stunning stretch of private coastal Bay Area land to become a public park
Over 6,000 acres of coastal land is to be protected and opened to the public.
Flu is 'eclipsing COVID as the biggest threat,' Bay Area health officer says
"What I've seen over the past two weeks tells me that we should all expect to be exposed to influenza."
'Tripledemic' prompts change to CDC masking guidance
SAN JOSE, Calif. - At San Jose’s Christmas in the Park event, families enjoyed dazzling lights, kiddie rides, and festive performances. The outdoor event is a holiday favorite but this year, some people chose to enjoy the celebration masked up. Michael Clinkscales of San Jose said, "Flu numbers I...
Meet San Francisco's most powerful people in 2022
San Francisco is the epicenter of Big Tech — so it's only right that our metro has a lot of powerful people who call it home.As 2022 comes to a close, we wanted to reflect on who's made the biggest difference in our city this year. How it works: We reflected on 2022's headlines, considered what's coming in the year ahead, and polled our most plugged-in readers and sources to determine who has shaped SF.The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way. People who made the power...
Video gaming strongly tied to compulsive behavior in preteens, UCSF study finds
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Many preteens are eagerly waiting to open their new PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch wrapped under the Christmas tree. Researchers with UC San Francisco, however, are cautioning parents about the psychological impacts of screen time — especially video gaming — on children’s brains. A two-year study released by UC San Francisco […]
4 California Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
