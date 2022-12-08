ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

sfstandard.com

The Bay Area Housing Recession Is Already Here

Whether or not the U.S. tips into a recession next year, there’s an uneasy feeling in the Bay Area that economic fallout from the pandemic is only beginning. A nasty combination of rising interest rates, inflation, tech layoffs and a sputtering stock market have many in the region hunkering down for an economic slowdown, if not a full-on recession. Meanwhile, the state’s coffers are expected to shrink considerably, with a legislative analyst forecasting a $25 billion budget deficit tied to poor stock market performance.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
lhsepic.com

Housing prices rise in Silicon Valley

Skyrocketing housing prices and declining home listings in Silicon Valley have forced many renters out of their homes and left potential homeowners lost in a market of unattainable residences. Increasing prices and older resident demographics have taken the future of buying property out of the picture for many. Moreover, this housing crisis has significantly contributed to issues like declining enrollment in FUHSD, while disproportionately affecting lower-income and blue-collar workers looking to move into the coveted location.
SAN JOSE, CA
Poets and Quants

In The Heart Of Silicon Valley, A Soft Landing For The Laid-Off

Hundreds of tech companies are based in the Bay Area of California, with concentrations in San Francisco and the South Bay’s Silicon Valley. As tens of thousands of tech workers lose their jobs in a major industry bloodletting, it makes sense that business schools in the area would step up and offer to help the jobless get back on their feet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wdayradionow.com

Startup promises flying car by 2025

(San Mateo, CA) -- A California start-up is promising a flying car by 2025. Alef Aeronautics from the San Francisco Bay Area wants to start delivering its 300-thousand-dollar Model A flying car to customers by end of that year. Alef is already taking deposits from potential customers. It costs 150-dollars...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

COVID Cases Rise: Will Mask Mandates Return?

COVID cases are skyrocketing in Bay Area wastewater. The flu is also making a comeback. As those cases rise, some people may wonder this: are mandatory mask requirements inevitable?. Health experts admit the country is embarking on something we’ve never seen before, a triple threat of viruses, which is made...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Gas Prices Dive to Lowest Levels of the Year—Some Gallons Even Below $4

San Francisco Bay Area drivers are celebrating an early holiday gift: Gasoline prices have tumbled an average of $1.80 per gallon in the last two months. The Standard’s 2022 Data Dive looked back at how the price per gallon for regular gasoline has changed over the course of the year. After hitting a peak of $6.40, the city recorded an average gallon price of $4.60 for the first week of December—the exact same level recorded during the first week of the year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures

A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
STANFORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

'Tripledemic' prompts change to CDC masking guidance

SAN JOSE, Calif. - At San Jose’s Christmas in the Park event, families enjoyed dazzling lights, kiddie rides, and festive performances. The outdoor event is a holiday favorite but this year, some people chose to enjoy the celebration masked up. Michael Clinkscales of San Jose said, "Flu numbers I...
SAN JOSE, CA
Axios San Francisco

Meet San Francisco's most powerful people in 2022

San Francisco is the epicenter of Big Tech — so it's only right that our metro has a lot of powerful people who call it home.As 2022 comes to a close, we wanted to reflect on who's made the biggest difference in our city this year. How it works: We reflected on 2022's headlines, considered what's coming in the year ahead, and polled our most plugged-in readers and sources to determine who has shaped SF.The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way. People who made the power...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

