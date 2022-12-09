ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Remembering Nan Johnson, who carried on the legacy of Susan B. Anthony

By Jim Memmott
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 4 days ago

In the fall of 1975, the editorial board of the Democrat and Chronicle was faced with a tough decision as to which candidate to endorse for election in the Monroe County Legislature’s 21 st District.

“This is one of those contests where you keep wishing two such fine people were not running against each other,” the paper wrote.

Ultimately, the paper backed the Republican, Edward P. “Ted” Curtis Jr., a member of a storied Rochester family who had served as Rochester’s city manager and had been an executive at Eastman Kodak and Rochester Institute of Technology.

But the board also had high praise for the Democrat, Nan Johnson , a Rochester neighborhood activist and a political scientist, and as it happened, a woman who was to become a powerful force in the life of Rochester - a genuine force who carried on Susan B. Anthony’s mission on behalf of women.

Voters went with Johnson, who died on Nov. 25, 2022, at age 92, by a margin of 365 votes. She would go on to become a power in the legislature, where she served for 20 years, eventually becoming the first woman and the first Democrat to be chosen as majority leader.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29EPz2_0jclwV4M00

She was a presence from the start, smart and articulate, quick to defend the defenseless, ready to take on any challenge, always guided by Anthony’s insistence that women be treated equally.

“I never had the slightest sense there was anything I couldn’t do,” Johnson told Susan McNamara of the Democrat and Chronicle in 1998. “And so, I did everything. I wasn’t reckless, but I certainly wasn’t held back from anything by fear.”

Johnson entered the County Legislature the same year that Louise Slaughter of Fairport was elected to that body. Eventually, Slaughter would be elected to the State Assembly and the U.S Congress. However, Johnson chose not to follow her colleague’s lead. Other than an unsuccessful run for Monroe County Executive in 1983, she focused on the County Legislature.

“She passed up several opportunities to run for the state legislature and for Congress,” her son Reed Johnson, an editor at the Los Angeles Times, said in an email.

“It was partly for personal-family reasons, but also because she thought that being sequestered in Albany or Washington would distance her from the folks who’d voted to send her there. I don’t think she regretted her choice. Simply on a pragmatic basis, she thought she could get more done and impact more lives directly by serving close to home, on the county legislature.”

Johnson had a reach well beyond the legislature.

At the University of Rochester, she taught political science and women’s studies and was instrumental in the founding of the Susan B. Anthony Center. She was a member of the State University of New York’s board of trustees.

Johnson also left a legacy of advocating for other women. “She has always been a mentor for me,” Lois Geiss, then the president of the Rochester City Council, told the Democrat and Chronicle in 1998.

Beyond all of this, Nan Johnson was simply good company.

“She was classy but down-to-earth, fun and funny,” her family wrote in Johnson’s death notice. “Among her favorite adages was, ‘Don’t be so open-minded that your brains fall out.’”

Johnson and her husband Bill, a retired University of Rochester English professor, moved to California in 2017 to be nearer to family. She remained active, spreading Anthony's message.

In May of this year, her husband died. “In her last months, Mother was physically quite frail, and of course grieving Dad’s death,” Reed Johnson wrote. “But her curiosity, her fighting spirit and her love and concern for the world she was leaving behind were undiminished.”

In addition to her son, Reed, and his wife, Marla Dickerson, both former reporters at the former Rochester Times-Union, she is survived by her daughter, Miranda Johnson-Haddad, her husband Mark Haddad and three grandchildren.

Remarkable Rochesterians

Let’s add Nan Johnson’s name to the list of Remarkable Rochesterians that can be found at https://data.democratandchronicle.com/remarkable-rochesterians/ .

Nan Heffelfinger Johnson (1930-2022): Elected to the Monroe County Legislature in 1976 from a Rochester district, she served until 1995 and was the first woman and first Democrat to be the legislature’s majority leader. A Pittsburgh native, who grew up on the New Jersey shore, she graduated from Barnard College, where she majored in political science, and later received a Master’s in that subject from the University of Rochester, where she also taught women’s studies and was the founding director of the Susan B. Anthony Center. In 1998 she co-chaired Forum 98, a gathering to mark the 150th anniversary of the first U.S. women’s rights convention. She was also a trustee of the board of the State University of New York.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Remembering Nan Johnson, who carried on the legacy of Susan B. Anthony

Comments / 0

Related
The Rochester Beacon

Work on Rochester crime gun trace report continues

The first comprehensive crime gun trace report for Rochester is in the works. It could spell improvement for a city that has seen a dramatic rise in rates of firearm violence. “You have people saying, ‘We need to follow the data.’ But then when we talk about gun data, they say, ‘That’s not going to help stop the crime and violence in our community,’” City Councilmember Willie Lightfoot said at the latest Roc Against Gun Violence Coalition meeting. “Well, data actually has helped and will help Rochester like it helped cities (anti-gun violence organization) Brady has worked with in the past.”
ROCHESTER, NY
wearebuffalo.net

The 11 Most Dangerous and Violent Cities in New York State

While I love living in New York, there are some dangerous and violent areas across the state. Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent and property crimes. New York State and the FBI use seven...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
progressivegrocer.com

Tops Completes Pricey Renovation in Upstate New York

As part of an ongoing series of store refreshes, Tops Friendly Markets is set to welcome shoppers back to its renovated location in Canandaigua, N.Y., in the Finger Lakes region of the state. The 57,000-square-foot store is celebrating its grand reopening on Dec. 13. This is a $1.8 million improvement,...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Monday, December 12, 2022

Next Monday, Metro Justice will host a town hall to discuss turning Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) into a public utility. Rochester City Councilmembers-at-Large will be in attendance. The meeting comes on the heels of the utility's proposed rate hike, and customer complaints about a lack of transparency, billing issues, and more. This is part two in a series of conversations about RG&E* and its impact in the community. Our guests:
ROCHESTER, NY
gvhealthnews.com

Red Cross appoints new leader for Rochester chapter

The American Red Cross of Western New York has named Kenneth Lee as executive director of the greater Rochester chapter, which serves Allegany, Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates Counties. Lee has a lengthy history in nonprofit community service, having served in leadership positions in the YMCA for...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Gannett hit with copyright infringement suit

Seeking as much as $34 million in damages, a Missouri photographer has filed a copyright infringement suit against Gannett Media Corp. and more than 220 Gannett news outlets including the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle and Canandaigua’s Daily Messenger. In a lawsuit filed Friday in the federal Western District of...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Mass shooting leaves one dead, four wounded in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a mass shooting on the city's east side on Tuesday night. Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Illinois Street near Atlantic Avenue for the report of multiple gunshots fired. Once there, police learned several gunshot victims had...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

New homeless encampment appears near former site cleared by city

ROCHESTER, N.Y.- News10NBC has been reporting on the city’s efforts to clear a homeless camp on Loomis Street. That’s gone, but some tents have popped up on nearby Joseph Avenue and it has residents like Nina Becoats Gaines fed up. “Hello?” Becoats Gaines said. “Hello? Hi, how are...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Bicycle Outfitters closing after 25 years in Brockport

After 25 years of meeting Brockport’s needs for two wheels, Russell S. Church III is closing Bicycle Outfitters on December 31. Russell and Bicycle Outfitters have been fixtures on Main Street for a quarter of a century. As a Brockport native, Russell attended school in Brockport and rode BMX bikes on area tracks as well as nationally. He developed his other lifelong sport, hockey, playing in local youth leagues and on Brockport’s varsity team through to graduation. He continued to support hockey and played in the Sunday Brockport Zamboni League until Covid hit.
BROCKPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

NYS Police: Car pursuit started in Rochester and ended on Route 104

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vehicle pursuit on Saturday by New York State Police started in Rochester and continued to State Route 104 until it ended for safety reasons. State Troopers say the chase began around 1 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing. Troopers didn’t provide information on why they were chasing the vehicle.
ROCHESTER, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
904K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy