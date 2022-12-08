ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge Township, NJ

Beach Radio

Winter Weather Advisory: NJ’s first real snow event of the season

So far, we have called Sunday's impending storm system "snow big deal". And that description still applies, for the vast majority of New Jersey. But to the north, the forecast has trended snowier. (In addition to earlier and heavier.) So it's time to ring some alarm bells for tricky travel for approximately the northern third of the state.
Shore News Network

Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase

TRENTON, NJ – In his effort to outgreen the rest of the world, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wanted to mandate the replacement of all commercial and public heating systems from gas and oil to electric. That plan short-circuited this week after the NJDEP shelved the proposal. According to Senator Bucco, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) has shelved a controversial and expensive mandate proposed by Governor Murphy that would have mandated the electrification of large commercial boilers by 2025. “Governor Murphy’s plan to force the replacement of efficient, clean, and cost-effective gas boilers with electric versions short-circuited The post Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

This hidden Central Jersey town is great for a day trip

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only. You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
PIX11

Rain, snow threaten NYC, NJ area; temps in the 40s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City could see its first snow of the season this week. Sunday’s showers could lead to snow overnight when the tri-state area could see snowflakes between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the rain and gusty winds are expected Sunday afternoon. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
southarkansassun.com

New Jersey Homeowners, Renters Receive Tax Relief Through ANCHOR Program

New Jersey homeowners and renters since October 1, 2019, will receive tax relief through the state’s newly launched property tax relief program. The ANCHOR program has replaced the Homestead Benefit to double the amount of property tax relief issued to homeowners and provide benefits to renters for the first time in years, says NJ Treasury.
NEW JERSEY STATE
njbmagazine.com

New AirTrain Coming to EWR

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the replacement of Newark Liberty International Airport’s AirTrain Newark system with a new 2.5-mile elevated guideway train system. The first phase, part of a multi-phase procurement process, includes the design and construction...
NEWARK, NJ
southarkansassun.com

$675 Direct Payments Could Be Given To Residents In New Jersey

The Caregiver’s Assistance Act (A-1802/S-2021) is a piece of legislation currently being considered by state lawmakers in New Jersey. If passed, the Act would provide a relief payment to families who support older loved ones through a refundable tax credit worth up to $675. State lawmakers are currently considering...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Wawa opens two more New Jersey stores

As part of a previously announced expansion, Wawa has christened two more stores in the Garden State, one in Hamilton and one in Orange. The new store in Orange continues the chain’s expansion into the northern part of the state; its base of operations is in the South Jersey/Philadelphia region.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
pix11.com

Snow in the forecast for parts of the tri-state area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly December day in the New York City area as temperatures only managed to reach the mid and upper 40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 45 degrees, which is 1 degree below normal. We did have plenty of sunshine out there though, and winds stayed on the light side.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
localsyr.com

Stormy late week with significant snow possible

Weather is quiet and chilly Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to high pressure to the north. High temperatures only reach the low to mid-30s Tuesday and low 30s Wednesday despite some sun. Our next storm will arrive late Thursday into Friday bringing windy conditions along with rain and or accumulating wet...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Morristown Minute

Your Rights as a Landlord in NJ

How to protect your right as a landlord in New Jersey.Photo byMorristown Minute. Common problems landlords face, the struggle of being a landlord in NJ, and more helpful hints to protect your rights s a landlord in NJ.

