Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Robbing Brooklyn Bishop, Third Suspect Is Still WantedAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowGreysonNew York City, NY
N.J. school closings, delayed openings due to snow for Monday (12/12/2022)
A few school districts in Passaic County have a delayed openings on Monday due to an early-season snowstorm that dropped snow on northwestern parts of the state on Sunday. The following districts will follow a delayed opening schedule:. Bloomingdale (90 minutes) Lakeland Regional. West Milford. Precipitation has moved away from...
Winter Weather Advisory: NJ’s first real snow event of the season
So far, we have called Sunday's impending storm system "snow big deal". And that description still applies, for the vast majority of New Jersey. But to the north, the forecast has trended snowier. (In addition to earlier and heavier.) So it's time to ring some alarm bells for tricky travel for approximately the northern third of the state.
Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase
TRENTON, NJ – In his effort to outgreen the rest of the world, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wanted to mandate the replacement of all commercial and public heating systems from gas and oil to electric. That plan short-circuited this week after the NJDEP shelved the proposal. According to Senator Bucco, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) has shelved a controversial and expensive mandate proposed by Governor Murphy that would have mandated the electrification of large commercial boilers by 2025. “Governor Murphy’s plan to force the replacement of efficient, clean, and cost-effective gas boilers with electric versions short-circuited The post Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. weather: How much snow will you get? Updated snowfall forecast map for your town.
Snow has started falling across northern New Jersey with some spots expected to get 3 to 5 inches, while other areas will receive a wintry mix that could cause slick driving conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Sussex and western Passaic counties, where the...
This hidden Central Jersey town is great for a day trip
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only. You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Snow creates some slick roads in New Jersey
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says the roads will be slick due to the snow and wintry mix.
NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
Rain, snow threaten NYC, NJ area; temps in the 40s
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City could see its first snow of the season this week. Sunday’s showers could lead to snow overnight when the tri-state area could see snowflakes between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the rain and gusty winds are expected Sunday afternoon. […]
New Jersey Town Voted One Of America’s Best Cozy Little Towns
Some may think of the Jersey Shore in the winter and turn up their nose, but according to a national publication, there's one Jersey Shore town worth the trip in the winter!. So, New Jersey in the winter can be tough and winter near the Jersey Shore can be even tougher.
southarkansassun.com
New Jersey Homeowners, Renters Receive Tax Relief Through ANCHOR Program
New Jersey homeowners and renters since October 1, 2019, will receive tax relief through the state’s newly launched property tax relief program. The ANCHOR program has replaced the Homestead Benefit to double the amount of property tax relief issued to homeowners and provide benefits to renters for the first time in years, says NJ Treasury.
njbmagazine.com
New AirTrain Coming to EWR
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the replacement of Newark Liberty International Airport’s AirTrain Newark system with a new 2.5-mile elevated guideway train system. The first phase, part of a multi-phase procurement process, includes the design and construction...
southarkansassun.com
$675 Direct Payments Could Be Given To Residents In New Jersey
The Caregiver’s Assistance Act (A-1802/S-2021) is a piece of legislation currently being considered by state lawmakers in New Jersey. If passed, the Act would provide a relief payment to families who support older loved ones through a refundable tax credit worth up to $675. State lawmakers are currently considering...
Wawa opens two more New Jersey stores
As part of a previously announced expansion, Wawa has christened two more stores in the Garden State, one in Hamilton and one in Orange. The new store in Orange continues the chain’s expansion into the northern part of the state; its base of operations is in the South Jersey/Philadelphia region.
This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United States
The words "friendly" and "New Jersey" do not usually go hand in hand. That's why we were pretty shocked to find out that a small NJ town made it onto this year's list of Friendliest Small Towns in the U.S.
NJ weather: Yes it will snow this weekend, but not everywhere
Coming off a stretch of 6 days of at-or-above normal temperatures, New Jersey returns to the chilly side for Friday and beyond. In fact, temperatures are going to stay at-or-below normal for the foreseeable future. All things considered, Friday will be a decent December day. Saturday's forecast will be fairly...
pix11.com
Snow in the forecast for parts of the tri-state area
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly December day in the New York City area as temperatures only managed to reach the mid and upper 40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 45 degrees, which is 1 degree below normal. We did have plenty of sunshine out there though, and winds stayed on the light side.
localsyr.com
Stormy late week with significant snow possible
Weather is quiet and chilly Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to high pressure to the north. High temperatures only reach the low to mid-30s Tuesday and low 30s Wednesday despite some sun. Our next storm will arrive late Thursday into Friday bringing windy conditions along with rain and or accumulating wet...
Black NJ professor spews racist comments and nobody notices?
The incident happened last October and it's just now circulating on some, but very few, websites. A professor at Rutgers named Brittney Cooper was on a conference on The Root website accusing white people of being "committed to being villains" and that "we got to take these Motherf...ers out". Hate...
This is why people are moving from New Jersey more than any other state
Why the mass exit? People are moving out of New Jersey in droves. In fact, we have been named "the most moved out-of-state" for years now. Especially this year as we deal with COVID fallout, people need to save money and they are doing it by leaving. Universal Van Lines...
Your Rights as a Landlord in NJ
How to protect your right as a landlord in New Jersey.Photo byMorristown Minute. Common problems landlords face, the struggle of being a landlord in NJ, and more helpful hints to protect your rights s a landlord in NJ.
