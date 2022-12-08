Read full article on original website
Panther men's basketball hosts South Florida to close homestand
ESPN+ (David Warrington: Play-by-Play / Kevin Lehman: Analyst) Panther Sports Radio Network (J.W. Cox: Play-by-Play) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI wraps up its four game homestand on Monday night as the Panthers face the South Florida Bulls for the first time in non-conference action at the McLeod Center. The Panthers are 3-2 at home this season and 188-55 all-time inside the McLeod Center.
UNI track & field: Records fall as Panthers opening indoor season
IOWA CITY, Iowa --- The UNI track and field team kicked off the 2022-23 indoor season on Friday and Saturday in style, picking up 6 first-place finishes competing in a pair of meets at Iowa State and Iowa. UNI multi-event athletes took part in the Pentathlon and Heptathlon at the...
UNI men's basketball stifled in loss to McNeese State
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- Trey Campbell and Michael Duax each posted career performances, but the Panthers fell short on a tough shooting night on Friday in a 52-49 loss to the McNeese State Cowboys inside the McLeod Center. Plagued by 11 first half turnovers, McNeese State scored 13 points off...
Ayala Wins 125 Title at UNI Open
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – — Drake Ayala won the 125-pound bracket to highlight the University of Iowa wrestling team’s day on Saturday at the UNI Open at the UNI-Dome. The Hawkeyes had four wrestlers post top three finishes in the tournament. Ayala, who was making his season...
UNI wrestling: Voelker wins third open title as Panthers host UNI Open
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – UNI wrestling returned home for the first time this season as 11 Panthers competed for a spot on the podium in Saturday's UNI Open inside the UNI-Dome. On a day that featured a highly competitive field that included wrestlers from Iowa, Iowa State, Missouri, Minnesota and South Dakota State, freshman Wyatt Voelker claimed his third open title this season at 197 pounds. Voelker improves to 11-0 this year in open competition with 3 major decision victories, 2 pins and one technical fall win.
Water main break at Waterloo West High School postpones basketball game, ACT tests
WATERLOO, Iowa — Friday's basketball game between Waterloo West and Cedar Falls and an ACT testing on Saturday has been postponed due to a water main break. The district says new dates for both have not not been selected.
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota
At least one victim is using GoFundMe to help raise money for medical treatment. A unique market in Cedar Rapids helped foster the next generation of business owners. Waukee student sues district, alleging racism in bus incident. Updated: 10 hours ago. A Black Student is suing the Waukee School District...
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
WATCH: 'Thundersnow' strikes in NE Iowa
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa's News Now meteorologist Nick Stewart captured thundersnow on camera early Friday morning in Charles City. Thundersnow is when thunder and lightning occurs while it's snowing, typically leading to higher snowfall rates. It's a fairly rare phenomenon because it requires the atmosphere...
How Mike Rowe Gave Eastern Iowa Hope in The Face of Disaster
"You and your neighbors have been on my mind". Those were the words of national TV host Mike Rowe two years ago in the aftermath of the devastating derecho. National attention being placed on our situation took a few days longer than some would have liked, while others will agree with the moral of this story right away. Iowans can do it ourselves.
Latest updates out of Marengo after plant explosion
A 41-year-old man was charged on Thursday in connection to a December 2021 death in Reinbeck. Hawkeye men breeze past Iowa State in rivalry game. The Iowa men made it 2 for 2, following the women's team's victory on Wednesday night. Fire causes significant damage to mixed-use building in Cedar...
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
Why Is This Cedar Rapids Home Being Sold For $2.5 Million?
I don't claim to be some sort of real estate expert, but I do pride myself on being able to spot something that doesn't seem quite right. Interest rates are climbing making it more and more expensive to own a home. But a house that is under 1300 square feet selling for $2.5 million? What's going on?
2 with injuries following crash north of Mason City on Highway 65
MASON CITY, Iowa - Two people suffered injuries following a Saturday crash on Highway 65 in Cerro Gordo County. The sheriff’s office said it happened Saturday at 4:35 p.m. when Darla Olson, 54, of Osage, was stopped before going into the intersection at County Rd. B-20. Her vehicle was struck by Donna Gilbertson, 73, of Manly, who was southbound.
Iowa grain elevator explosion leads to injuries, evacuation
An explosion at a grain elevator in eastern Iowa has caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation. The explosion and fired happened about 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
Cedar Rapids man cited after single vehicle accident in Keokuk
Keokuk, IA- The Keokuk Police Department has cited a Cedar Rapids man following a single-vehicle accident. The Daily Gate City reports that, on Thursday, December 8th, 30-year-old Dakota Lee Rogers of Cedar Rapids was driving a pickup truck northbound in the 200 block of Carbide Lane. Rogers then blacked out...
1 killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 30 in Iowa
BENTON COUNTY, Iowa – One person died in a head-on wrong-way crash in Benton County Sunday night. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said the accident happened around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 30 and 14th Avenue. That’s in between Tama and Cedar Rapids. According to the ISP, an SUV was […]
C6 Zero founder broke regulations in other states; Marengo plant had October fire before explosion
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - About a month before an explosion Thursday morning injured at least 10 people, documents from the city of Marengo show firefighters spent around two hours responding to another fire at the building C6-Zero uses as a facility. Our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team also received documents...
Fire burns building in southwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mixed-use building on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids was engulfed in flames on Thursday afternoon. The fire started at about 1:50 p.m. on the upper floor of a building at 3330 Southgate Court SW, located near 33rd Avenue SW, according to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. Firefighters were initially unable to enter the building to fight the flames due to wind conditions, instead using ladders and ground-based hoses to knock down the fire. This allowed firefighters to eventually enter the building to continue to work to extinguish the fire.
