Yardbarker
Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger
Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon
When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
MLB Insider Reveals Latest Favorites To Land Carlos Correa
Several MLB teams are in need of a shortstop, and some of them want to make a splash signing, a statement acquisition. Elite talent has mostly flown off the pool, as Aaron Judge, Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner, Brandon Nimmo, and Masataka Yoshida have all committed their future to an MLB team.
Yankees could make a surprise blockbuster infield signing
The New York Yankees are taking a patient approach with star pitcher Carlos Rodon, especially with his agent, Scott Boras, trying to extract more money in free agency. Rodon is looking for a deal that spans 6+ years, but the Yankees are only willing to settle for 4–5. In the scenario that Rodon ends up signing elsewhere, the Yankees could turn their attention toward the top remaining infielder on the market, Carlos Correa.
The Mets Have A Must-See Rotation For 2023
The New York Mets are going for it in 2023. After falling short against the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card Series and losing their ace in Jacob deGrom, New York made some key moves to bolster their starting rotation, signing both Justin Verlander and Jose Quintana. On...
Another starting pitcher is off the market, as the San Francisco Giants sign Sean Manaea, plus what it could mean for the Carlos Rodón sweepstakes
The Blue Jays were never linked to the 30-year-old lefty, but he was an interesting name for a bounce-back season. Manaea struggled in 2022, posting a 4.96 ERA and 4.53 FIP in 158 innings pitched with the Padres. He had an average K% of 23.2% and a 7.5 BB%. However,...
One Yankees player who could turn into a secret weapon in 2023
In an attempt to bolster the starting rotation, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman acquired Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline this past season. Montas was dominant during the first portion of the year with Oakland, earning a 3.18 ERA, 3.20 xFIP, and 9.37 strikeouts...
Dansby Swanson could sign with major Braves rival in free agency?
Dansby Swanson may be going the way of ex-teammate Freddie Freeman. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Sunday that the free agent shortstop Swanson appears to be a possibility for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Swanson, an All-Star and Gold Glove winner in 2022, remains unsigned after spending the first seven seasons of his career on the Atlanta Braves.
Yankees Rumors: Left field options picking up steam, one lowkey option bubbling to surface
The New York Yankees have already situated their right field spot with Aaron Judge on a nine-year, $360M deal. Reports have consistently indicated they are in hot pursuit of starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, despite hitting a snag in negotiations over longevity. Adding an elite pitcher like Rodon is more of...
Chris Bassitt signs big contract with AL East team
The New York Mets’ offseason additions more or less shut the door on Chris Bassitt returning to the team, but the veteran right-hander found another contender to land with Monday. Bassitt agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, as first reported by Jeff Passan...
Seattle Mariners: Going… Going… Gallo!
The Seattle Mariners need an outfielder. Our Andrew Elderbaum thinks he knows just the guy that fits the bill. Seattle Mariners 2023 outfield… center field-Julio Rodriguez-check; right field-Teoscar Hernandez-check; left field-Jarred Kelenic, Sam Haggerty, Dylan Moore-ahh maybe. It seems like left field is an area of opportunity for Seattle. Why not free agent Joey Gallo?
Could the Yankees and Red Sox connect for a rare trade?
The New York Yankees expect Oswald Peraza to win the starting shortstop job in 2023 and send Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the bench. It is possible that IKF features on the hot corner if general manager Brian Cashman finds a way to offload Josh Donaldson, but given his baggage and lofty price tag, it is unlikely.
Red Sox Reportedly Interesting In Swinging Big Deal For Promising Marlins All-Star
The 2023 Winter Meetings may be behind us, but there's still plenty of work to be done. The Major League Baseball hot stove was scorching hot throughout the Winter Meetings, but there still are plenty of moves to be made and the Boston Red Sox certainly will need to make some if they want to be competitive in 2023.
Reunion With All-Star Could Solve Red Sox Infield Issues After Losing Xander Bogaerts
Who will be playing infield for the Boston Red Sox in 2023?. After the loss of four-time All-Star Xander Bogaerts, this is now the biggest question swirling around the team as they attempt to put together a competitive roster heading into next season. There are plenty of routes the Red...
Willson Contreras Got A Special Call Upon Joining The Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals found their new catcher last week, signing veteran Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million deal. With Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols both gone, St. Louis was in need of a big bat and a catcher to replace the two departing stars. One of those boxes...
Intriguing Star Yankees Infielder Would Be Perfect Trade Target For Depleted Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox has some work to do. Boston now is thin in the infield after losing four-time All-Star and face of the franchise Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres after inking a massive 11-year, $280 million deal. The Red Sox have plenty of options they can take,...
Braves make upgrade at catcher in trade with AL team
With Dansby Swanson’s future still up in the air, the Atlanta Braves are addressing another key area of their roster. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Monday that the Braves are acquiring catcher Sean Murphy in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. The 28-year-old Murphy had been rumored throughout the offseason as a likely trade candidate.
Yankees reportedly ‘kicking tires’ on Padres’ Fernando Tatis
The Yankees have been connected to just about every top free agent this off-season, but nobody expected them to be involved with San Diego Padre superstar infielder Fernando Tatís Jr. While it is a long shot the Yankees even come close to acquiring the 23-year-old shortstop, a report over...
St. Louis Cardinals Sign Dodgers Prospect Guillermo Zuniga
The St. Louis Cardinals signed Los Angeles Dodgers Minor League free agent Guillermo Zuniga to a Major League contract for the 2023 season. The right-hander previously split his six-year minor league career with the Atlanta Braves organization from 2016-17 and the Dodgers from 2018-22. Zuniga was most recently with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers in 2022 where he ranked among Texas League leaders in games (48, 2nd) and saves (11, T-3rd).
Projecting the Yankees’ contract offer for Carlos Rodon
The New York Yankees have an opportunity to build one of the strongest starting rotations in baseball alongside a Mets team across town that just dropped a significant amount of salary space to add pitchers to their rotation. The Mets signed Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, and Jose Quintana, but that...
