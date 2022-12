U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – At Clune Arena on Saturday in another tight contest for the Air Force women's basketball team, the Falcons held a Utah Tech squad averaging 91.4 points per-game (fifth-most in the nation) to its lowest score of the season, but ultimately fell to the Trailblazers, 73-70, in the waning seconds of the contest.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO