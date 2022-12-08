Read full article on original website
Local mom walk across Iowa, fundraises for mental health awareness
Karen Smith of North Liberty spent her summer walking across Iowa to raise awareness for mental health. Smith, who is a secretary at Van Allen Elementary, completed her journey after walking over 312 miles and raising over $3,700 through a GoFundMe to support mental health awareness. She donated the money raised to the mental health initiatives Foundation 2, CommUnity Crisis Center, and the I’m Glad You Stayed Project.
Hometown Holiday Treats Week 3
KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke with members of the team about how this impacts them. Recovery from Marengo explosion and fire continues. At least one victim is using GoFundMe to help raise money for medical treatment. Young Entrepreneurs Market held at NewBo. Updated: 21 hours ago. A unique market in Cedar...
Celebrate the howlidays with King’s Harvest Pet Rescue
King’s Harvest Pet Rescue invites you to celebrate the holiday season and help pets looking for a forever home. King’s Harvest’s Christmas celebration is a pawesome holiday party featuring discounted adoptions, silent auctions, pictures with Santa, bake sale items, baskets, prizes and more! Enjoy this family-friendly event while supporting your local ministry in housing and caring for hundreds of homeless cats and dogs. Proceeds benefit facility upkeep, food and shelter for animals and veterinary bills for King’s Harvest Pet Rescue.
A Linn County Neighborhood Has Over 100,000 Christmas Lights
For over a decade, a neighborhood over in Walker, Iowa has been blowing people away with their impressive holiday lights. Blue Creek Christmas, located at 4942 Blue Creek Court, is the perfect example of a community coming together to spread Christmas cheer AND raise money for a deserving cause!. Aaron...
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Toy redistrubution event helps families in Iowa City area during the holidays
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A few eastern Iowa non-profits are helping make sure families in need can get presents for their kids this holiday season. This is the second of three redistributions this holiday season hosted by groups like the Community Corridor Action Network and The Lena Project. Families could show up and take whatever toys and books they wanted. The Community Corridor Action Network also had its Clothes Cruise allowing visitors to take whatever clothes or personal health products they need.
Brief Lockdown at Dubuque High School on Monday
According to the Telegraph Herald, Police said a physical disturbance prompted a brief lockdown at a High School in Dubuque this morning. The TH reports that Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh confirmed that Hempstead High School in Dubuque was locked down shortly after officers were called to the scene at about 10:20 a.m. this morning for a "physical disturbance."
GoFundMe page created for Heartland Crush worker hurt in explosion
(Marengo, IA) -- A GoFundMe page is raising money for a Heartland Crush worker who was hurt in the biofuels plant explosion in Marengo. The page aims to raise at least $25,000 for Cody and his wife Taylar. Organizer Dionne Halstead says Cody is in critical condition and on a ventilator after getting severely burnt Thursday. Cody and Taylar have a young daughter and are expecting twin boys in February.
Hospital staff in Marengo recall response after plant explosion
A bond vote to overhaul the Cedar Rapids Community School District middle school system will not happen in March. Anyone who sees the suspect is told to contact police. As of today, the national average is now less than it was at this time last year. Hospital staff in Marengo...
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
Marengo residents taking stock after explosion
KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne talked with firefighters about how this will impact their work. Show You Care: Raegan Junge ready to host 11th annual Veterans Christmas dinner. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick spoke with her ahead of the event in this week's Show You Care spotlight.
Iowa Health Officials Scoping Dating Apps for Infectious Reason
They say it's better to give than receive, especially during the holidays, but in this case, neither is a very desirable outcome. When it comes to dating, it's no secret it's a jungle out there. More and more singles are resorting to meeting each other through dating apps, and according to KCRG, there's an increase locally and nationwide in those encounters ending with more than dinner, a movie, and a little cuddling.
Armed robbery in Iowa City
A bond vote to overhaul the Cedar Rapids Community School District middle school system will not happen in March. As of today, the national average is now less than it was at this time last year. Hospital staff in Marengo recall response after plant explosion. Updated: 7 hours ago. Marengo's...
Genesis CEO announces plans to step down
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Genesis Health System President and CEO has announced plans to leave to take a full-time leadership role with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Doug Cropper made the announcement on Mon., Dec. 12. According to a news release, he plans to step down...
'45 ballots cannot just disappear' | Scott County supervisor questions why House District 81 recount totals aren't matching up
Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken is urging the Iowa Secretary of State to investigate why the recount totals of the House District 81 race don't match the candidate-requested recount vote totals. A letter emailed to Secretary Paul Pate and others in his office from Croken Tuesday night comes after not...
Recovery from Marengo explosion and fire continues
A Black Student is suing the Waukee School District after she says she and two other black students were forced to sit in the back of the bus on a band trip. A unique market in Cedar Rapids helped foster the next generation of business owners. Five Seasons Ski Team...
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
Deserving Cedar Rapids Waitress Gets Huge Tip From Customers
On Wednesday night, a group of Eastern Iowans got together to participate in what's called a "$100 Dinner." Basically, you get a group of people together and all bring $100 to the dinner. Each person orders a meal and a drink, and every cent that's left at the end of the meal goes to the server as a tip.
Leaders estimate up to $12,000 in equipment stolen from Cedar Rapids waterskiing club
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders of the Five Seasons Ski Team said someone stole $10,000 to $12,000 worth of sound equipment from the team’s trailers. Ryan Furnish, the president of the team, is the one who discovered the theft on Thursday. Amps, speakers, microphones, and other pieces of the sound system for the show were gone.
Pickup Truck Causes Accidental Damage in Greeley
A pickup truck caused some damage during an accident in Greeley on Monday morning. It happened around 5:30 am on Highway 38. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year old Wesley Pins of Farley was heading southbound when he lost control of his truck while taking a drink of coffee. The truck struck a parked car on the right side of the road and ran over a utility pole.
