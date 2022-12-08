Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
gchscougars.com
Cougars improve to 3-1 with road victory over Speedway 72-27
Greenfield Central improves to 3-1 with a road victory over Speedway. The Cougars jumped out to a big halftime lead. GC held all Speedway players to single digits in scoring. Senior Dylan Moles lead the way with 22 points, 2 assists and 3 steals while sophomore Braylon Mullins added 17 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals. Tyler Kerkhof was also in double figures with 13 points and 2 assists. The Cougars were lead on the boards by senior Will DeJarnett with 7 rebounds bollowed by Braden Robertson with 5 rebounds. Other. Cougars in the scoring column were DeJarnett (6), Nathan Gasparrini (6), Boston Willard (4), Dallas Freeman (2), and Braden Robertson (2).
gchscougars.com
Cougars fall to Dragons in 1st loss of season 53-46
Greenfield Central came up on the short end for the first time this season as the Cougars lose 53-46 to New Palestine Dragons after leading at halftime. Overall, the Cougars struggled from the field in the contest. Dylan Moles was the only Cougar in double figures while leading the team with 22 points and 4 rebounds. Braylon Mullins added 9 points and 4 rebounds. Jake Hinton added 6 points and 2 boards.
gchscougars.com
Greenfield-Central vs. New Pal
The Greenfield-Central girls basketball team defeated the New Palestine Dragons for the first time since 2015. The Cougars defense held all but one of the Dragons’ players to single digits on offense. The girls worked well together, getting numerous deflections, resulting in 10 steals on the game. The team’s strong defense allowed the Cougars to outscore the Dragons in all 4 quarters.
gchscougars.com
JV Wrestlers complete at Beech Grove’s Steve Nontell Invite
Steve Nontell JV Invite Results for Greenfield-Central. Brodie Morris (1-2) DNP and scored 4.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Rudy Juarez (Warren Central) 4-0 won by fall over Brodie Morris (Greenfield-Central) 1-2 (Fall 3:52) Cons. Round 1 – Brodie Morris (Greenfield-Central) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)
gchscougars.com
G-C Women compete at Lebanon
4th Annual Lebanon HS Girls Invitational Results for Greenfield-Central HS. Kylie Smith-Foster’s place is 1st and scored 30.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Kylie Smith-Foster (Greenfield Central HS) won by fall over Charisma Smothers (Northview HS) (Fall 2:00) Quarterfinal – Kylie Smith-Foster (Greenfield Central HS) won by...
Comments / 0