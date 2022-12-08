Greenfield Central improves to 3-1 with a road victory over Speedway. The Cougars jumped out to a big halftime lead. GC held all Speedway players to single digits in scoring. Senior Dylan Moles lead the way with 22 points, 2 assists and 3 steals while sophomore Braylon Mullins added 17 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals. Tyler Kerkhof was also in double figures with 13 points and 2 assists. The Cougars were lead on the boards by senior Will DeJarnett with 7 rebounds bollowed by Braden Robertson with 5 rebounds. Other. Cougars in the scoring column were DeJarnett (6), Nathan Gasparrini (6), Boston Willard (4), Dallas Freeman (2), and Braden Robertson (2).

GREENFIELD, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO