LeClaire Staple, Faithful Pilot, Announces Closing For Good
A staple in LeClaire known for good food, wine tasting, and hosting of anniversaries birthdays, engagements, and even weddings has announced its closure after 30 years of business on Cody Road. The sad announcement came from the restaurant's Facebook page, announcing the final date of the restaurant comes the middle...
Brief Lockdown at Dubuque High School on Monday
According to the Telegraph Herald, Police said a physical disturbance prompted a brief lockdown at a High School in Dubuque this morning. The TH reports that Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh confirmed that Hempstead High School in Dubuque was locked down shortly after officers were called to the scene at about 10:20 a.m. this morning for a "physical disturbance."
A Linn County Neighborhood Has Over 100,000 Christmas Lights
For over a decade, a neighborhood over in Walker, Iowa has been blowing people away with their impressive holiday lights. Blue Creek Christmas, located at 4942 Blue Creek Court, is the perfect example of a community coming together to spread Christmas cheer AND raise money for a deserving cause!. Aaron...
Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Riverside is looking for volunteers
Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Riverside is looking for volunteers to assist with decorating for Christmas. The church has a number of facilities, including a church basement, an education center, and an outside common area for socializing. These are the areas Saint Mary’s is looking to dress up for the Christmas season. Decorating begins at 6:30 pm on Monday and Wednesday. Monday will focus on the inside of the Church. Wednesday, the other facilities and the outside will be the focus. If you would like to volunteer, simply show up at Saint Mary’s Church in Riverside, located at 360 Washburn St. The goal is to get the community involved while also allowing them to enjoy the Christmas season. They look forward to celebrating the diverse talents that each volunteer has to offer. For more information on how to get involved, find the link with this story at KCIIradio.com.
A place in the Quad Cities helping veterans live their best lives
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - The Quad City Veteran Outreach Center has been in the area serving local vets since 2016. They focus on assisting and reaching out to serve those who have served us. The Veteran Outreach Center offers many supportive services designed to meet the needs of veterans and...
Marengo residents taking stock after explosion
KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne talked with firefighters about how this will impact their work. Show You Care: Raegan Junge ready to host 11th annual Veterans Christmas dinner. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick spoke with her ahead of the event in this week's Show You Care spotlight.
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
A Cedar Rapids Crepe Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
Just nine months after opening, the owners of Tasty Crepe have decided to shut down their business at Rapid Foods in Cedar Rapids. Back in late November, Tasty Crepe posted an important update on social media. The post read:. "Good evening! We wanted to write a short message tonight to...
Moline Mexican restaurant will shut down for good after 70 years
MOLINE, Ill. — A Moline Mexican restaurant will be shutting its doors for good on Christmas Eve, according to a Facebook post from Dec. 7. Adolph's Mexican Foods on Avenue of The Cities has served the Quad Cities for the last 70 years. While its Moline location will be shutting down, its East Moline location on Kennedy Drive will remain open.
Gunman shoots self in Iowa City Court Street parking ramp incident
Content warning: This article references gun violence and suicide. A man is in stable condition after a shooting incident in the Court Street parking ramp just south of downtown Iowa City Monday afternoon. Law enforcement surrounded the area of the ramp quickly, establishing a one-block perimeter and ordering nearby locations,...
Genesis CEO announces plans to step down
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Genesis Health System President and CEO has announced plans to leave to take a full-time leadership role with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Doug Cropper made the announcement on Mon., Dec. 12. According to a news release, he plans to step down...
Silvis pastor speaking out after scam hits congregation
SILVIS, Ill. — A Silvis pastor is speaking out after someone tried to impersonate him to get gift cards from his congregation ahead of the holidays. First Baptist Church Associate Pastor Alex Turkmani says on Dec. 9. a member of his congregation received a text message using his name, asking "to text about something very private."
BREAKING: Jackson County Fair Announces Country Headliner
While we're gearing up for the holidays, artists are already gearing up for touring this summer. The Jackson County Fair has announced a country act that will be coming to Iowa this summer. The perfect gift for the holiday season might just be concert tickets (at least in my opinion).
Why Is This Cedar Rapids Home Being Sold For $2.5 Million?
I don't claim to be some sort of real estate expert, but I do pride myself on being able to spot something that doesn't seem quite right. Interest rates are climbing making it more and more expensive to own a home. But a house that is under 1300 square feet selling for $2.5 million? What's going on?
3 Davenport elementary schools to close at the end of school year
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In a nearly unanimous vote, the Davenport Community School Board elected to close three elementary schools across the city, on Monday. This sets in motion phase one of the district’s long-range facility plans. At the end of this school year, Buchanan, Monroe and Washington Elementary...
Pickup Truck Causes Accidental Damage in Greeley
A pickup truck caused some damage during an accident in Greeley on Monday morning. It happened around 5:30 am on Highway 38. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year old Wesley Pins of Farley was heading southbound when he lost control of his truck while taking a drink of coffee. The truck struck a parked car on the right side of the road and ran over a utility pole.
WATCH: Moline Woman’s Car Almost Stolen Out of Parking Lot
Monday night, Heather Dabbas was unloading inventory at Yabba Dabba's House of Glass alone when a vehicle of men rolled up into the parking lot, and two of men tried to steal her Jeep Grand Cherokee. "If you create a reason for cops to be in my parking lot, I...
A Look Back At The First Country Show Ever At The Mark
Over the years the Vibrant arena at The Mark has gone through some name changes and has had some of the most iconic names in music perform there. A big name early in the life of the Mark was Reba, but she wasn't the first country act to perform there.
Woman Killed After Being Struck By A Car In Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A 39-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Davenport on Tuesday, December 13. The accident happened at 5:32 p.m. at East Locust and Bridge Avenue. Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS were called to the scene for a crash involving a pedestrian and a car. Police say a 2001 Lexus SUV was travelling west on Locust, when it struck a person in the roadway west of the intersection. The person hit was a 39-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
Bettendorf man arrested for allegedly stalking victim with Apple AirTags
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A Bettendorf man was arrested for allegedly placing Apple AirTags on a victim’s car and stalking them. Carl Steven Shawver, 63, was arrested and charged with Stalking and Stalking – Unauthorized use of GPS early Saturday morning. According to court records, on December 5 the victim located an AirTag sitting […]
