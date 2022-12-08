ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center Junction, IA

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding

In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KWQC

Genesis CEO announces plans to step down

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Genesis Health System President and CEO has announced plans to leave to take a full-time leadership role with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Doug Cropper made the announcement on Mon., Dec. 12. According to a news release, he plans to step down...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Armed robbery in Iowa City

A bond vote to overhaul the Cedar Rapids Community School District middle school system will not happen in March. As of today, the national average is now less than it was at this time last year. Hospital staff in Marengo recall response after plant explosion. Updated: 7 hours ago. Marengo's...
IOWA CITY, IA
K92.3

Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa

I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

A Linn County Neighborhood Has Over 100,000 Christmas Lights

For over a decade, a neighborhood over in Walker, Iowa has been blowing people away with their impressive holiday lights. Blue Creek Christmas, located at 4942 Blue Creek Court, is the perfect example of a community coming together to spread Christmas cheer AND raise money for a deserving cause!. Aaron...
WALKER, IA
Eagle 102.3

Brief Lockdown at Dubuque High School on Monday

According to the Telegraph Herald, Police said a physical disturbance prompted a brief lockdown at a High School in Dubuque this morning. The TH reports that Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh confirmed that Hempstead High School in Dubuque was locked down shortly after officers were called to the scene at about 10:20 a.m. this morning for a "physical disturbance."
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota

At least one victim is using GoFundMe to help raise money for medical treatment. A unique market in Cedar Rapids helped foster the next generation of business owners. Waukee student sues district, alleging racism in bus incident. Updated: 10 hours ago. A Black Student is suing the Waukee School District...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Gunman shoots self in Iowa City Court Street parking ramp incident

Content warning: This article references gun violence and suicide. A man is in stable condition after a shooting incident in the Court Street parking ramp just south of downtown Iowa City Monday afternoon. Law enforcement surrounded the area of the ramp quickly, establishing a one-block perimeter and ordering nearby locations,...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Marengo residents taking stock after explosion

KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne talked with firefighters about how this will impact their work. Show You Care: Raegan Junge ready to host 11th annual Veterans Christmas dinner. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick spoke with her ahead of the event in this week's Show You Care spotlight.
MARENGO, IA
KCRG.com

Toy redistrubution event helps families in Iowa City area during the holidays

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A few eastern Iowa non-profits are helping make sure families in need can get presents for their kids this holiday season. This is the second of three redistributions this holiday season hosted by groups like the Community Corridor Action Network and The Lena Project. Families could show up and take whatever toys and books they wanted. The Community Corridor Action Network also had its Clothes Cruise allowing visitors to take whatever clothes or personal health products they need.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Man killed in Benton County wrong-way crash identified

Next month, Iowa lawmakers will head back to the statehouse. Some state Republicans say they plan to expand gun rights. Cedar Rapids Public Library gingerbread house contest underway. Updated: 4 hours ago. A contest is underway for the best gingerbread house at the Cedar Rapids Public Library. Biden to sign...
BENTON COUNTY, IA
K92.3

Iowa Health Officials Scoping Dating Apps for Infectious Reason

They say it's better to give than receive, especially during the holidays, but in this case, neither is a very desirable outcome. When it comes to dating, it's no secret it's a jungle out there. More and more singles are resorting to meeting each other through dating apps, and according to KCRG, there's an increase locally and nationwide in those encounters ending with more than dinner, a movie, and a little cuddling.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Cedar Rapids man cited after single vehicle accident in Keokuk

Keokuk, IA- The Keokuk Police Department has cited a Cedar Rapids man following a single-vehicle accident. The Daily Gate City reports that, on Thursday, December 8th, 30-year-old Dakota Lee Rogers of Cedar Rapids was driving a pickup truck northbound in the 200 block of Carbide Lane. Rogers then blacked out...
KEOKUK, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Latest updates out of Marengo after plant explosion

A 41-year-old man was charged on Thursday in connection to a December 2021 death in Reinbeck. Hawkeye men breeze past Iowa State in rivalry game. The Iowa men made it 2 for 2, following the women's team's victory on Wednesday night. Fire causes significant damage to mixed-use building in Cedar...
MARENGO, IA

