Read full article on original website
Related
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
'45 ballots cannot just disappear' | Scott County supervisor questions why House District 81 recount totals aren't matching up
Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken is urging the Iowa Secretary of State to investigate why the recount totals of the House District 81 race don't match the candidate-requested recount vote totals. A letter emailed to Secretary Paul Pate and others in his office from Croken Tuesday night comes after not...
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KWQC
Genesis CEO announces plans to step down
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Genesis Health System President and CEO has announced plans to leave to take a full-time leadership role with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Doug Cropper made the announcement on Mon., Dec. 12. According to a news release, he plans to step down...
Why Is This Cedar Rapids Home Being Sold For $2.5 Million?
I don't claim to be some sort of real estate expert, but I do pride myself on being able to spot something that doesn't seem quite right. Interest rates are climbing making it more and more expensive to own a home. But a house that is under 1300 square feet selling for $2.5 million? What's going on?
KCRG.com
Armed robbery in Iowa City
A bond vote to overhaul the Cedar Rapids Community School District middle school system will not happen in March. As of today, the national average is now less than it was at this time last year. Hospital staff in Marengo recall response after plant explosion. Updated: 7 hours ago. Marengo's...
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
A Linn County Neighborhood Has Over 100,000 Christmas Lights
For over a decade, a neighborhood over in Walker, Iowa has been blowing people away with their impressive holiday lights. Blue Creek Christmas, located at 4942 Blue Creek Court, is the perfect example of a community coming together to spread Christmas cheer AND raise money for a deserving cause!. Aaron...
Brief Lockdown at Dubuque High School on Monday
According to the Telegraph Herald, Police said a physical disturbance prompted a brief lockdown at a High School in Dubuque this morning. The TH reports that Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh confirmed that Hempstead High School in Dubuque was locked down shortly after officers were called to the scene at about 10:20 a.m. this morning for a "physical disturbance."
KCRG.com
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota
At least one victim is using GoFundMe to help raise money for medical treatment. A unique market in Cedar Rapids helped foster the next generation of business owners. Waukee student sues district, alleging racism in bus incident. Updated: 10 hours ago. A Black Student is suing the Waukee School District...
Daily Iowan
Gunman shoots self in Iowa City Court Street parking ramp incident
Content warning: This article references gun violence and suicide. A man is in stable condition after a shooting incident in the Court Street parking ramp just south of downtown Iowa City Monday afternoon. Law enforcement surrounded the area of the ramp quickly, establishing a one-block perimeter and ordering nearby locations,...
KCRG.com
Marengo residents taking stock after explosion
KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne talked with firefighters about how this will impact their work. Show You Care: Raegan Junge ready to host 11th annual Veterans Christmas dinner. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick spoke with her ahead of the event in this week's Show You Care spotlight.
KCRG.com
Toy redistrubution event helps families in Iowa City area during the holidays
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A few eastern Iowa non-profits are helping make sure families in need can get presents for their kids this holiday season. This is the second of three redistributions this holiday season hosted by groups like the Community Corridor Action Network and The Lena Project. Families could show up and take whatever toys and books they wanted. The Community Corridor Action Network also had its Clothes Cruise allowing visitors to take whatever clothes or personal health products they need.
Connor Embarrasses His Family In Front Of The Quad Cities.. Again
The holiday season. It's that time of year that's full of joy, laughs, presents, food, drinks, and peace. Well, that's not entirely the case if you're part of the Kenney family because every year around this time, things get crazy and out of control even before our Christmas party gets here.
KCJJ
Northeast Iowa man with empty Natty Light cans in his pickup truck allegedly tells State Patrol he was rushing to UIHC due to girlfriend’s surgery
A northeast Iowa man who authorities say had a 12-pack of beer and empty beer cans in his truck allegedly claimed he was rushing to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics because his girlfriend was having surgery. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 41-year-old Jacob Eitel of Hawkeye was...
KCRG.com
Man killed in Benton County wrong-way crash identified
Next month, Iowa lawmakers will head back to the statehouse. Some state Republicans say they plan to expand gun rights. Cedar Rapids Public Library gingerbread house contest underway. Updated: 4 hours ago. A contest is underway for the best gingerbread house at the Cedar Rapids Public Library. Biden to sign...
Iowa Health Officials Scoping Dating Apps for Infectious Reason
They say it's better to give than receive, especially during the holidays, but in this case, neither is a very desirable outcome. When it comes to dating, it's no secret it's a jungle out there. More and more singles are resorting to meeting each other through dating apps, and according to KCRG, there's an increase locally and nationwide in those encounters ending with more than dinner, a movie, and a little cuddling.
KBUR
Cedar Rapids man cited after single vehicle accident in Keokuk
Keokuk, IA- The Keokuk Police Department has cited a Cedar Rapids man following a single-vehicle accident. The Daily Gate City reports that, on Thursday, December 8th, 30-year-old Dakota Lee Rogers of Cedar Rapids was driving a pickup truck northbound in the 200 block of Carbide Lane. Rogers then blacked out...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
KCRG.com
Latest updates out of Marengo after plant explosion
A 41-year-old man was charged on Thursday in connection to a December 2021 death in Reinbeck. Hawkeye men breeze past Iowa State in rivalry game. The Iowa men made it 2 for 2, following the women's team's victory on Wednesday night. Fire causes significant damage to mixed-use building in Cedar...
Comments / 0