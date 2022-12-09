ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Southern California's Caleb Williams wins big on awards night

By Field Level Media
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7BsL_0jclPaZC00
Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws against the Utah Utes during the first half of the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams is viewed as the overwhelming favorite to win the Heisman Trophy and that belief was only bolstered Thursday night when the Southern California quarterback won both the Maxwell and Walter Camp awards as the top player in college football at the College Football Awards show.

Williams set a USC single-season record by scoring 47 touchdowns this season, and he leads the nation with 37 scoring passes. He guided the Trojans to an 11-2 record in his first season at the school after transferring from Oklahoma following USC's hiring of former Sooners coach Lincoln Riley.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy