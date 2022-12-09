ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next Tuesday Morning Forecast

 4 days ago
Big weather changes are forecast for next week

SHREVEPORT, La. - A potent weather maker over the Pacific ocean is forecast to bring storms then colder weather to the ArkLaTex by the middle of next week. Here are the details.

