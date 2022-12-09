Next Tuesday Morning Forecast

Forecast: Today won't be as active, but we'll see some lingering showers around the area. It will be rather mild, too, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. We'll see a stray shower this evening followed by some clearing. Temps will be running a little cooler with lows in the 40s. As for tomorrow, expect a brighter day with temperatures remaining above normal... highs in the low to mid 50s.Looking Ahead: We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday, but it will be about 10 degrees colder with highs only in the 40s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the 40s again. As for Sunday, it looks like some rain may develop late in the day with perhaps some snow N&W. More details on that in the days to come...
After rain and storms Sunday, Monday was full of sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures. A dry cold front is moving through our region right now, taking temperatures back into the 30s by early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 60. By...
THIS year’s winter weather forecast has been revealed, with officials sharing their predictions on what to expect across the different parts of the country. NOAA reports that this year marks the return of the phenomenon of La Niña, which makes its return for the third consecutive year. La...
The workweek comes to an end with a dry, cool day. Forecasters are calling for sunny skies on Friday with gusty breezes and high temperatures in the upper 40s. Saturday will be cloudy with chances for showers late in the day. Rain could possibly change over to flurries or even light snow showers in some spots overnight.
The latest weather forecast said a cold weather pattern would emerge from December to January in the portions of Northwest, bringing snow to Seattle, Oregon and Portland. As the calendar flipped to December, the beginning of the month experienced severe weather conditions, heavy rain, strong wind gusts, tornadoes and snow.
It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
As December begins bringing colder air for the coming winter season, the latest weather forecast showed that residents in the Upper Midwest could expect wintry weather. It could bring rain and snow. People living in the said areas should prepare for colder weather and always keep an umbrella and raincoat...
RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
One can almost hear that unspoken sigh from the governor of Louisiana over this year’s dearth of hurricanes, after years of destruction from the sea. John Bel Edwards has one more calendar year in office. And he, and his storm-battered state, can only pray that he'll make it to the end without having to deal with another major blow.
