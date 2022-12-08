Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
lhindependent.com
Tea2Go TeaN'ergy to open in Liberty Hill
The latest business to announce a new location in Liberty Hill is Tea2Go TeaN’ergy, which will be located in Panther Plaza on the corner of State Highway 29 and County Road 200. A building permit for the new business was approved on Dec. 13. The company, which originally started...
City Planning Director settling into role
Jerry Millard didn’t grow up thinking he would become a city planner, but now that he’s been working in that arena for more than a decade, he’s realized it’s been his calling all along. Millard grew up in Titusville, Penn. After graduating high school, he joined...
DRC chooses new slogan for City of Liberty Hill
That’s the slogan the Downtown Revitalization Committee (DRC) agreed on at their most recent meeting as the new mantra for the City of Liberty Hill. While the slogan still has to go through City Council for final approval, the DRC chose “Small Town, Big Heart” because it received the most votes from members of the community during a survey the committee conducted during the Liberty Hill Christmas Festival on Dec. 3.
Liberty Hill Police Department Blotter - Week of Dec. 5-11, 2022
The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 648 incidents resulting in 13 cases, 37 citations, 21 warnings and three arrests. On 12/5/22, at approximately 9:26 AM, officers responded to Arrowhead Vine St. for a welfare concern. On 12/5/22, at approximately 10:20 AM, officers responded to...
