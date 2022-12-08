That’s the slogan the Downtown Revitalization Committee (DRC) agreed on at their most recent meeting as the new mantra for the City of Liberty Hill. While the slogan still has to go through City Council for final approval, the DRC chose “Small Town, Big Heart” because it received the most votes from members of the community during a survey the committee conducted during the Liberty Hill Christmas Festival on Dec. 3.

LIBERTY HILL, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO