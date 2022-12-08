Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School CalendarHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Trump's Longtime Employee Delivers Massive Win for Prosecutor
The longtime chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty to tax fraud and testified for the prosecution.
More classified documents reportedly found on Trump property – as it happened
Attorneys for ex-president discover two classified items, report says
Dan Snyder Created A ‘Toxic’ Workplace Culture And Tried To Obstruct Investigation Into Commanders, Final House Report Says
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder repeatedly tried to obstruct and interfere with investigations into his team’s workplace — which has been under fire following allegations of decades of sexual misconduct — according to a final report the House Committee of Oversight and Reform issued Thursday. The 79-page...
AOL Corp
History-making nonbinary government official is out of a job after theft accusations
Longtime LGBTQ advocate Sam Brinton, who earlier this year became the country’s first openly gender-fluid senior government official, is no longer employed by the Department of Energy after facing two separate allegations of luggage theft. A department spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that Brinton is no longer the deputy assistant secretary...
AOL Corp
Former Twitter executive Yoel Roth was reportedly forced to flee his home in the wake of threats spurred by the 'Twitter Files' and increased criticism from Elon Musk
Stepped-up threats of violence against former Twitter exec Yoel Roth have forced him to flee his home, CNN reported. Roth has been subject to criticism amid new revelations in the "Twitter Files," along with personal attacks from Musk. Musk's attacks come just weeks after the billionaire defended Roth, tweeting that...
Daily Beast
Ivanka Trump Tried to Dodge Her Court-Appointed Financial Monitor
Ivanka Trump tried and failed last week to slink out of having a court-appointed monitor watch her financial moves, as New York prosecutors worry the Trump Organization and its executives may quietly try to relocate assets in anticipation of law enforcement action, according to a source familiar with those deliberations.
Trump’s Criminal Nightmare Officially Begins
Former President Donald Trump long ago honed his ability to narrowly escape legal consequences into his own personal brand of rare and exceptional performance art. But like Elvis in his Vegas years, Trump’s act is growing old. Prosecutors are after him like never before—and legal experts, including some who once doubted Trump would ever be charged with a crime, increasingly say the first indictment of a former U.S. president is now a real possibility.
Manhattan DA hires former DOJ official who previously investigated Trump Foundation
Matthew Colangelo served in the Department of Justice and the New York attorney general's office.
Trump Organization’s Tax Fraud ‘Not That Serious,’ Says Ex-Trump AG
The Trump Organization was found guilty Tuesday on nine criminal counts of tax fraud, falsifying business records, and engaging in a conspiracy, and could be hit with a fine of $1.6 million for those crimes—but Matthew Whitaker, Donald Trump’s former acting attorney general, doesn’t seem to think any of it was “that serious.”Appearing on Newsmax, Whitaker was clearly defensive of his former boss. The investigation into Trump’s company, he asserted, was the result of “very aggressive prosecutors that want to do anything they can to dirty up and go after” Trump.Whitaker then glossed over the illegal tax avoidance schemes by...
AOL Corp
Dictionary.com picks 'woman' as 2022 word of the year after searches doubled amid 'consequential moments'
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images Protestors face off outside the Supreme Court after a draft opinion stating the intention to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked. Dictionary.com has selected the word "woman" as its Word of the Year for 2022, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. The word was selected in part...
AOL Corp
Trump in trouble: Republican support for his 2024 bid falls amid political, legal setbacks
Republican support for Donald Trump's presidential bid in 2024 has cratered, an exclusive USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll finds, as the former president is beleaguered by midterm losses and courtroom setbacks. By 2-1, GOP and GOP-leaning voters now say they want Trump's policies but a different standard-bearer to carry them. While...
The Verdict In Trump Organization Fraud Trial Is Finally Clear
Former President Donald Trump hasn't let his slew of legal woes impact his upcoming bid for the White House. When Trump announced that he would be running for president again in 2024, he was still being investigated by multiple federal and state-level entities for the January 6 insurrection alone, per CNN.
