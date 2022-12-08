Congress: Dan Snyder 'contributed' to Washington's toxic workplace, impeded misconduct investigation along with NFL

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School CalendarHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Related
Washington Examiner
Commanders' Dan Snyder gave 'evasive' and 'misleading' testimony to Congress
The House Oversight Committee says Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder provided evasive answers and misleading information during his testimony in July. Snyder's testimony was part of a larger congressional investigation into the Commanders, which continue to be under the microscope for allegations of sexual harassment and fostering a toxic work environment. He testified in July virtually after agreeing to appear voluntarily in exchange for choosing which questions he wanted to answer.
Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder ‘Obstructed’ House Probe: Report
The results of a 14-month congressional investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder are in—and they don’t look too good for the billionaire. In a 79-page report by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, committee members reported that Snyder “obstructed” their investigation by running a counter, “shadow investigation,” sending private investigators to follow former employees, and even threatening to send one after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The House committee accused the league of not taking action to stop the alleged interference, despite being aware of it. Testifying remotely in July, Snyder “failed to provide full and complete testimony,” according to the report, claiming he didn’t know or couldn’t recall enough information to answer committee members’ questions more than 100 times. The Democrat-led panel also found that Snyder did not inform the NFL commissioner in 2009 of sexual assault allegations against him by a female employee, allegations that led to the team paying out $1.6 million as part of a confidential settlement. Read it at The Washington Post
Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
AOL Corp
What new Chiefs addition — a Missouri native — hopes to bring to KC’s defensive line
Kansas City Chiefs addition Brandon Williams has reason to feel at ease in his new surroundings. That’s because Williams — a 6-foot-1, 335-pound defensive tackle that KC signed last week — has spent more than half his career with Chiefs assistant coaches. During his first two years...
AOL Corp
NFL, NFLPA will review how DeVante Parker's scary head injury wasn't caught during Monday's game
The NFL and NFLPA will review their concussion-reporting policy after New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker nearly continued playing despite sustaining a head injury during Monday's game, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Parker responded to the news on Twitter Tuesday and appears anxious to hear the results of...
AOL Corp
Patrick Mahomes tosses ridiculous no-look TD to Jerick McKinnon
Every week, Patrick Mahomes does the unthinkable. This time, Mahomes almost effortlessly underhand tossed a no-look pass to running back Jerick McKinnon on a third-and-2 play early in the second quarter. Mahomes scrambled out of the pocket and ran close to the first down market before he flipped the ball over a defender to McKinnon, who took the ball 56 yards to the end zone to put the Kansas City Chiefs up 14-0 over the Denver Broncos early in the second quarter.
Comments / 0