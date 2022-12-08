Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner freed in prisoner swap for ‘Merchant of Death’ Viktor Bout
WNBA star Brittney Griner, detained for months in a Russian prison on drug charges, was released Thursday in a prisoner exchange for international arms dealer Viktor Bout. The swap comes at a time of heightened tensions over the war in Ukraine, and after months of tense negotiations between the Kremlin and White House. President Biden on Thursday morning shared the news on Twitter, writing: “Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home.” Previous 1 of 3 Next “She will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones and she should have...
Why was Brittney Griner freed from Russia but Paul Whelan wasn’t?
WASHINGTON — For the second time this year, the family of Michigan’s Paul Whelan was left “devastated” that Russia agreed to swap an American prisoner for the return of a Russian inmate, and that, again, that American wasn’t Paul. “It’s disappointing. We were aware that...
Brittney Griner freed from Russian custody in prisoner swap
WBNA star Brittney Griner has been released from detainment in Russia in a prisoner swap nearly nine months after her arrest at a Moscow airport. US officials have said Ms Griner was freed in exchange for the US releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout following months of talks between Washington and Moscow over the basketball star’s fate.A senior Biden administration official said Ms Griner was “all smiles” when she was released at an airport in the United Arab Emirates, where she was met by Ambassador Roger Carstens, the US special presidential envoy for Hostage Affairs.According to the White House,...
Trump news – live: Trump fails in key Mar-a-Lago lawsuit as Schiff confirms evidence of Jan 6 criminality
Donald Trump has failed in his latest effort to thwart the Department of Justice investigation into his retention of government documents at Mar-a-Lago, with a judge he himself appointed dismissing a lawsuit brought by his team.The news is the latest blow to the former president’s multi-pronged but largely unsuccessful effort to slow down or end the probe, which he claims is a political witchhunt.Meanwhile, as the January 6 select committee prepares to release its final report next week, Congressman Adam Schiff, a panel member, yesterday confirmed that he and his colleagues on the panel are in agreement that they...
Brittney Griner Lands in U.S. After Russian Prison Release: 'Welcome Home BG!'
Griner landed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas around 6:00 a.m. Friday following her release from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange for a convicted arms dealer Brittney Griner is back on U.S. soil. Shortly after the WNBA star, 32, was released from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange for a convicted arms dealer, after spending nearly ten months under arrest, Griner touched down at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas around 6:00 a.m. Friday, reported NBC News. Images show Griner walking down the steps of a private jet shortly after it arrived wearing...
Prosecutor: Oath Keepers saw Jan. 6 as 'first battle' in war
WASHINGTON (AP) — Four Oath Keepers charged with plotting to stop the transfer of presidential power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden accepted an “invitation to sedition” issued by the far-right extremist group’s founder, a federal prosecutor said Monday at the start of a second trial for group leaders and members. Jurors heard opening statements two weeks after a different jury convicted Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and Florida chapter leader Kelly Meggs of seditious conspiracy and other charges stemming from a mob’s attack on the U.S, Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Rhodes is jailed awaiting sentencing and wasn’t in court on Monday, but a prosecutor repeatedly brought up his name. Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy Edwards said Rhodes issued a “call to action” before his followers carried out a violent plot to stop Congress from certifying Biden’s electoral victory. “This was an invitation to sedition,” the prosecutor said.
Russia seeking hundreds of ballistic missiles from Iran in 'full-fledged defense partnership': UK
Russia is looking to obtain hundreds of ballistic missiles from Iran as Tehran becomes one of Moscow’s top military backers, U.K. defense officials warned Saturday. Iran first faced international ire earlier this year when the White House announced that it had knowledge Tehran would be "gifting" Russia hundreds of drones as Moscow’s supplies showed signs of dwindling less than six months into its war in Ukraine.
Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout speaks out after Brittney Griner swap
Sitting in a Moscow studio as snow fell outside, looking relaxed in a blue blazer and maroon T-shirt, Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout described his 14 years in a U.S. prison in his first interview since he was exchanged for Brittney Griner, an American basketball player who had been held in a Russian prison colony following a drug conviction earlier this year.
Cuban curiosity: Raft with US flag caught in plain view
An incident involving the Cuban coast guard in plain sight of the U.S. embassy in Havana had people scratching their heads on Monday
Russian forces retreating from Kherson left behind booby traps — including a grenade in a washing machine and a street sign that directed people into a minefield
Russia occupied the Ukrainian city of Kherson for eight months before retreating in November. But Russian troops left traps behind that Ukrainian demining squads are trying to disarm. A "Mines Ahead" street sign actually rerouted people away from a safe road to a minefield, AP reported. Russian forces retreated from...
Kremlin: Griner-Bout swap not sign of improving U.S.-Russia ties
(Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Friday that a high-profile prisoner swap should not be seen as a step towards improving bilateral relations between Moscow and Washington, Russian state news agencies reported. The exchange involved Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout and U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner. "The talks were exclusively on...
World Cup 2022: American soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies in Qatar
Grant Wahl, a prominent U.S. soccer journalist with previous experience working for CBS Sports and Sports Illustrated, died in Qatar on Friday, according to his wife and U.S. Soccer. Wahl, who was 48, had been in Qatar working as an independent journalist through his Substack "Fútbol with Grant Wahl."
