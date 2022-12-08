Read full article on original website
Related
nebo.edu
Spotlight - Adaline Harkness
Ms. Adaline Harkness is one of our fantastic fourth grade teachers. This is her first year teaching and she is doing an amazing job. She cares for her students and brings a variety of teaching styles and strategies into her classroom to ensure that all students are learning. We are so happy to have Ms. Harkness in our Brookside Family.
nebo.edu
November Student Nominated Stand Strong Students
Students here at Art City have the opportunity to nominate their peers who they have observed demonstrating Stand Strong behaviors. Each month those nominated are honored at the Stand Strong assembly. Pictured are those who were nominated for the month of November. Great job Awesome Eagles!
nebo.edu
Students of the Month
Congratulations to the students who were selected as Student of the Month for their grade in December. 1st grade: Scarlett Fraughton 2nd grade: Izzie Calton 3rd grade: Blakely Lowham (not pictured) 4th grade: Gideon Johnson 5th grade: Conner Holman. Each student was chosen by the teachers of that grade. We...
nebo.edu
Faculty and Staff Spotlight
Honestly at a horse show--but just anywhere on horseback. If you could learn to do anything, what would it be?
$5 million grant designed to help Lowcountry teacher retention issues
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — WSAV has detailed the teacher shortage throughout the Lowcountry and the entire nation for months. Now the federal government is stepping in to help one local college and the Beaufort County School district with their issue. There were 1,600 teacher openings in the state...
nebo.edu
SFHS Girls Soccer Reads with Classes
The SFHS girls soccer team came and read with some of our students today about kindness and sharing. Each student also received a book to take home and read with their families. Thank you girls for bringing some Christmas cheer to our school!
Older Women Are Sharing Things They Admire In Younger Women, And It's Warming My Little Gen Z Heart
"We're realizing that we need to be on the same team instead of pushing each other down."
Comments / 0