South Carolina State

Spotlight - Adaline Harkness

Ms. Adaline Harkness is one of our fantastic fourth grade teachers. This is her first year teaching and she is doing an amazing job. She cares for her students and brings a variety of teaching styles and strategies into her classroom to ensure that all students are learning. We are so happy to have Ms. Harkness in our Brookside Family.
November Student Nominated Stand Strong Students

Students here at Art City have the opportunity to nominate their peers who they have observed demonstrating Stand Strong behaviors. Each month those nominated are honored at the Stand Strong assembly. Pictured are those who were nominated for the month of November. Great job Awesome Eagles!
Students of the Month

Congratulations to the students who were selected as Student of the Month for their grade in December. 1st grade: Scarlett Fraughton 2nd grade: Izzie Calton 3rd grade: Blakely Lowham (not pictured) 4th grade: Gideon Johnson 5th grade: Conner Holman. Each student was chosen by the teachers of that grade. We...
Faculty and Staff Spotlight

SFHS Girls Soccer Reads with Classes

The SFHS girls soccer team came and read with some of our students today about kindness and sharing. Each student also received a book to take home and read with their families. Thank you girls for bringing some Christmas cheer to our school!

