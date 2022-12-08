Read full article on original website
MLB
Eflin comes full-circle with hometown Rays
ST. PETERSBURG -- Zach Eflin first thought he might wind up with the Rays more than a decade ago. Leading up to the 2012 MLB Draft, the right-hander worked out at Tropicana Field and returned to his Orlando-area home feeling like he might get to play professionally for the club he grew up watching and cheering for.
MLB
Brewers get All-Star William Contreras in 3-way deal
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers upgraded their catching situation on Monday and, maybe, made some of their fans feel a little bit better about the Josh Hader trade. In a three-team trade between Oakland, Atlanta and Milwaukee, the Crew managed to flip one of the prospects they picked up from the Padres for Hader -- speedy, slap-hitting outfielder Esteury Ruiz -- for an All-Star catcher with five years of contractual control in William Contreras, plus two relief pitchers -- one of the Major League variety and one a Minor Leaguer.
MLB
This Marlin is focused on a bounce-back year
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It goes without saying this is an important winter for the Marlins. Since returning to the playoffs in 2020, the club has lost...
MLB
A's get Braves' top prospect Muller in 3-team, 9-player trade
OAKLAND -- The A’s spent the offseason assessing whether the market for Sean Murphy could fetch a return worthy of dealing away the prized catcher. They found that offer on Monday, in the form of a nine-player deal with the Braves and Brewers. Oakland dealt Murphy to the Braves,...
MLB
Skip Schumaker's coaching staff for 2023 announced
In the month since the Marlins introduced Skip Schumaker as their manager, the first-time skipper has been busy filling out his coaching staff. After Schumaker confirmed several names at last week's Winter Meetings, Miami made a formal announcement on Tuesday morning. Bench coach Luis Urueta, hitting coach Brant Brown, assistant...
MLB
Mets, Senga reach 5-year, $75M deal (source)
NEW YORK – An offseason unlike any other for the Mets continued late Saturday night, when they agreed to terms on a five-year, $75 million deal with Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga, a source told MLB.com. The Mets have not confirmed the deal, which is still pending the completion of a physical.
MLB
Crime Dog part of multiple history-making trades
Whenever someone reaches the Baseball Hall of Fame, his career will be revisited and his stats, awards and other accolades will be magnified. But in the case of the latest man to be elected to Cooperstown, former slugging first baseman Fred McGriff, there’s another tab on the Baseball Reference page that ought to be of interest: the Transactions page.
MLB
How Phils' big moves impact 2023 and beyond
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Phillies introduced Trea Turner on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park, and there were a few immediate takeaways, including Turner’s future spot in the lineup.
MLB
White Sox remain 'patient' but ready this offseason
CHICAGO -- White Sox fans are not going to agree with or particularly like my eight words of advice to follow. Patience is a virtue and almost a necessity. I’m not talking about the team’s overall hope for a bounceback in 2023 after one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history in ‘22. My focus is more upon offseason moves.
MLB
Will Verlander join this elite list of 40-something pitchers?
Coming off arguably his best season yet, the Mets signed 39-year-old Justin Verlander to a two-year contract that, according to a source, is worth $86.7 million and includes a $35 million vesting option for 2025. On the surface, it's not hard to justify those numbers. Verlander just went 18-4 with...
MLB
Quinn Priester's latest pitch boosts ROY hopes
PITTSBURGH -- If Quinn Priester wins the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 2023, there will be four players he’ll have to acknowledge in his acceptance speech: Alek Thomas, Wyatt Mascarella, Drew Stengren and Donivan Williams. For without those four, Priester might never have discovered the pitch that enabled him to evolve as a starter.
MLB
Bell eager to join forces with J-Ram, pack lineup punch
CLEVELAND – Josh Bell is already envisioning a lineup that has his name beside José Ramírez. “It’s tough to not get that itch, get that want to play with José Ramírez,” Bell said. Bell met with local media on Monday afternoon, hours after...
MLB
This Reds flamethrower is gearing up for '23
CINCINNATI -- A highly anticipated prospect since he was the second overall pick in the 2017 Draft, Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene arrived in the big leagues in 2022 and showed what the hype was about. Greene, 23, routinely touched 101-102 mph with his fastball and developed his slider and...
MLB
Twins agree to 3-year deal with veteran backstop Vázquez (source)
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins filled one of their most pressing offseason needs by agreeing to a three-year, $30 million deal with veteran catcher Christian Vázquez on Monday, pending completion of a physical, a source told MLB.com. The club has not confirmed the deal, which was first reported by MLB...
MLB
Manaea has two-year deal with Giants (report)
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants filled out their starting rotation Sunday night by agreeing to a two-year, $25 million deal with left-hander Sean Manaea, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The club has not confirmed or announced the deal, which reportedly includes an opt-out clause. The move will bring...
MLB
Which pitcher could round out Twins' staff in 2023?
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Every offseason, it’s tough to avoid the chorus coming from all directions for the Twins to seek pitching -- but this winter might be the exception to that rule, given where the Minnesota roster currently stands.
MLB
Haniger homecoming: 'Always a dream to play for the Giants'
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants have struggled to attract free-agent hitters in recent years, but they had the home-field advantage while courting outfielder Mitch Haniger. Haniger had plenty of suitors during his first foray into free agency, but the Mountain View native and Archbishop Mitty High School alum ultimately couldn’t turn down the opportunity to suit up for his childhood team.
MLB
Bassitt, Blue Jays agree to 3-year deal (source)
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have found their long-awaited entry point into the starting-pitching market, agreeing to a three-year, $63 million deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt, a source confirmed to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The deal has not yet been made official by the club. Starting pitching was the Blue Jays’...
MLB
These 9 Halos are bound for spring Classic
ANAHEIM -- The Angels are set to be well represented at the World Baseball Classic, as several of their players have committed to play in the event, including superstars Mike Trout for Team USA and Shohei Ohtani for Team Japan. But they’re not the only ones, as infielder David Fletcher...
MLB
Who will stick? Predictions for Rule 5 picks
This story was excerpted from MLB Pipeline's newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft returned to the Winter Meetings last Wednesday in San Diego after the 2021 edition was canceled due to last offseason’s work stoppage.
