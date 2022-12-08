Read full article on original website
Guilty verdict: Father convicted of killing his two children in Kaukauna
Matthew Beyer, a 38-year-old Manitowoc man, has been found guilty for the deaths of his two children, 5-year-old William Beyer, and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer.
wearegreenbay.com
Matthew Beyer found guilty of killing his two younger children, sentenced to life in prison
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The father accused of killing his two younger children back in 2020 was found guilty in Outagamie County Court on Tuesday afternoon and will spend the rest of his life behind bars. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer was found guilty on both counts of First Degree Intentional...
WBAY Green Bay
Father and son charged in murder-for-hire plot against heir to family estate
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Green Lake County men have been charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against the heir to a family estate. Joseph Anthony Hoppa, 62, and Jason P. Hoppa, 38, are charged each with a count of Solicitation of First Degree Intentional Homicide. Joseph is...
WBAY Green Bay
Alleged Memorial Day shooter pleads not guilty by insanity
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a Memorial Day fatal shooting has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Joshua P. Johnson, 38, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in Winnebago County. On Monday, the court ordered a mental health evaluation for Johnson, which is protocol...
wtaq.com
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Appleton Shooting
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Jonathan Yang was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for a shooting on College Avenue. Yang, 20, was convicted of one count of first-degree reckless injury for the Feb. 13 incident. Yang was also placed on extended supervision for five years by Judge Mitchell...
wearegreenbay.com
Police provide update on WIS 29 incident, identify officer that was injured
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – The officer that was injured during an incident on WIS 29 is expected to make a full recovery, and the internal review process is still ongoing. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, the officer that was injured during a traffic stop on WIS 29 is expected to make a full recovery. The department identified the officer as Samuel Schroeder.
wapl.com
Langlade County man arrested in Fond du Lac County drug bust
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — A traffic stop in Fond du Lac County for moving and equipment violations results in the arrest of a Langlade County man and the seizures of a firearm, a large quantity of cash and drugs. It started when a Fond du Lac County...
cwbradio.com
Wausau Woman Accused of Providing False Information to Help Facilitate Gun Purchase Has Charges Against Her Dropped
A Wausau woman accused of lying on a firearms transaction document had the charges against her dropped. According to authorities, Ashley Zastrow allegedly lied on a document in purchasing a handgun, saying she hadn’t intended to keep the gun. She was going to pass it on to Tanner Graap. It was believed that Graap later used the firearm to kill Kayla Frank a few days later.
whbl.com
Regional Law Enforcement Seizes Enough Fentanyl to Kill Sheboygan
The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Drug Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration has located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history. That agency said last week that the investigation by the two agencies resulted in the seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - December 12, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Monday, December 12, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WBAY Green Bay
No Charges Will be Filed in Shooting Death of Marinette Woman
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say Nicholas Smith’s killing of Edwina Anderson is legally justified. On December 1, someone called to report seeing a woman with gunshot wounds in the hallway of the trolley station apartment complex. Police went to the residence and reported that the woman, later...
wapl.com
1 badly hurt in Waupaca County crash
TOWN OF CALEDONIA, Wis. — One person sustains life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Waupaca County. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call Friday at 9:31 p.m. about a crash at Highway 45 near County Highway W. An investigation determined the vehicle went out of control in...
thebaycities.com
No Charges will be filed Against Shooter at the Trolley Station Apartments
On December 1st, officers were dispatched to the Trolley Station Apartments on Main Street in Marinette for a report of a female who sustained gunshot wounds. The female was in the apartment’s hallway, appearing to have gunshot wounds and a knife in her hands. A red substance on the knife was consistent with blood. They identified the female as 32-year-old Edwina Anderson. Upon arrival, police and first responders attempted life-saving measures, and they transported her to Aurora Medical Center Bay Area. Despite life-saving measures, she succumbed to her injuries. City of Marinette Police Detective Mike Kahles says, “A second 911 call was placed by Nicholas Smith. Mr. Smith reported that had been stabbed, and he thought he shot somebody.”
94.3 Jack FM
Wisconsin Supreme Court Hears Green Bay Detective’s Disciplinary Case
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments Monday on a disciplinary case involving a Green Bay Police Dept. detective. No decision was rendered Monday. A written decision is expected to be issued in a few months. Police Detective Andrew Weiss accessed police records on two sexual...
wwisradio.com
Appleton Police Nab 12 Pounds of Fentanyl
(Appleton, WI) — Police in Appleton say they nabbed 12 pounds of fentanyl in a bust this week. The arrest happened Monday. The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group says they took 54 thousand pills off the street. Authorities say they were worth a half-million dollars. Two people were arrested, they’re now facing drug charges.
wearegreenbay.com
Officials provide more details on Chilton High School incident that prompted lockdown
CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Chilton Public Schools Superintendent Susan A. Kaphingst has provided an update on the incident that occurred at Chilton High School Monday evening. According to a statement, officials with the high school were made aware of a possible threat during the evening hours of Monday. As...
WBAY Green Bay
Robert Solberg charged with lying about criminal history on small-business loan
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man convicted of odometer tampering following a federal investigation is now accused of lying on a loan application to the federal Small Business Administration. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Robert Solberg, 38, stated on an SBA loan application that he was not...
wapl.com
Appleton Police looking for hit and run semi
APPLETON, Wis–The Appleton Police Department is looking for information on a semi involved in a hit and run crash along Interstate 41. The truck collided with a Honda Accord along southbound I-41 at Meade Street around 7:50 in the morning last Friday. The Accord was pushed into the median and rolled over. Witnesses did not get the registration plates or company information.
fox9.com
Arrest made in cold case murder of Wisconsin woman after 34 years
(FOX 9) - A Wisconsin sheriff's office said an arrest has been made in the 1988 unsolved sexual assault and killing of Betty Rolf. Gene Clarence Meyer, 66, was charged on Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree sexual assault for the death of Rolf decades ago, according to Wisconsin court records.
WBAY Green Bay
Ex-wife testifies at Matthew Beyer’s murder trial
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A third day of testimony in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial brought the defendant’s ex-wife and a family friend to the witness stand. Beyer, as we’ve reported, is charged with killing his two children in their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. William Beyer was 5; Danielle Beyer was 3.
