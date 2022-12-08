ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

94.3 Jack FM

Break-Ins Spike In Green Bay Neighborhood

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay Police Lieutenant Jason Allen is asking for anyone to come forward with information relating to break-ins in the northwest area of the city. “If they see something that doesn’t look right or looks out of place to call us at the police...
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Green Bay woman suspected in two dozen gas drive-offs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A Green Bay woman is facing 10 charges related to a series of gas thefts. Ashley Goulder is suspected in 25 gas drive-offs. In August, Oneida Police Department officers were called to the Oneida One-Stop on Packerland Dr. in Green Bay. Store leaders say a driver, now identified as Goulder, drove off without paying 22 times in two different vehicles from multiple Oneida One-Stops between May 30 and July 25.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC26

Green Bay Police: Traffic alert on Velp Ave, down power pole

GREEN BAY (NBC 2G) — UPDATE: As of 3:30, one lane of traffic is open to motorists. Green Bay Police are asking that drivers avoid the area of the 1300 block of Velp Avenue due to a traffic crash. Police said drivers should use alternate routes until around 2:45...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay man accused of selling ‘Fake Perc 30s’ in Manitowoc, Brown County

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several federal charges after authorities allegedly found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports on October 12, 2022, the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin filed charges for 26-year-old Zandrell Besaw from Green Bay.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Fire Displaces Three Residents, One Injured

GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fire on Green Bay’s east side causes $60k in damages, three without a home

GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Police provide update on WIS 29 incident, identify officer that was injured

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – The officer that was injured during an incident on WIS 29 is expected to make a full recovery, and the internal review process is still ongoing. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, the officer that was injured during a traffic stop on WIS 29 is expected to make a full recovery. The department identified the officer as Samuel Schroeder.
HOBART, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Fire engulfs home in Green Bay

WATCH: Fire engulfs home in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI
wxerfm.com

Regional Law Enforcement Seizes Enough Fentanyl to Kill Sheboygan

The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Drug Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration has located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history. That agency said last week that the investigation by the two agencies resulted in the seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Velp Avenue fully reopens after crash knocks down power lines

GREEN BAY, WI
wapl.com

Appleton Police looking for hit and run semi

APPLETON, Wis–The Appleton Police Department is looking for information on a semi involved in a hit and run crash along Interstate 41. The truck collided with a Honda Accord along southbound I-41 at Meade Street around 7:50 in the morning last Friday. The Accord was pushed into the median and rolled over. Witnesses did not get the registration plates or company information.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Alleged Memorial Day shooter pleads not guilty by insanity

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a Memorial Day fatal shooting has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Joshua P. Johnson, 38, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in Winnebago County. On Monday, the court ordered a mental health evaluation for Johnson, which is protocol...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Fatal Marinette Shooting Justified, Authorities Say

MARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Marinette County District attorneys office says no charges will be filed in a Marinette fatal shooting. Marinette police responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday, December 1 at the Trolley Station apartments in the 1500 block of Main Street. Upon arrival officers...
MARINETTE, WI
thebaycities.com

No Charges will be filed Against Shooter at the Trolley Station Apartments

On December 1st, officers were dispatched to the Trolley Station Apartments on Main Street in Marinette for a report of a female who sustained gunshot wounds. The female was in the apartment’s hallway, appearing to have gunshot wounds and a knife in her hands. A red substance on the knife was consistent with blood. They identified the female as 32-year-old Edwina Anderson. Upon arrival, police and first responders attempted life-saving measures, and they transported her to Aurora Medical Center Bay Area. Despite life-saving measures, she succumbed to her injuries. City of Marinette Police Detective Mike Kahles says, “A second 911 call was placed by Nicholas Smith. Mr. Smith reported that had been stabbed, and he thought he shot somebody.”

