94.3 Jack FM
Break-Ins Spike In Green Bay Neighborhood
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay Police Lieutenant Jason Allen is asking for anyone to come forward with information relating to break-ins in the northwest area of the city. “If they see something that doesn’t look right or looks out of place to call us at the police...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay woman suspected in two dozen gas drive-offs
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A Green Bay woman is facing 10 charges related to a series of gas thefts. Ashley Goulder is suspected in 25 gas drive-offs. In August, Oneida Police Department officers were called to the Oneida One-Stop on Packerland Dr. in Green Bay. Store leaders say a driver, now identified as Goulder, drove off without paying 22 times in two different vehicles from multiple Oneida One-Stops between May 30 and July 25.
NBC26
Green Bay Police: Traffic alert on Velp Ave, down power pole
GREEN BAY (NBC 2G) — UPDATE: As of 3:30, one lane of traffic is open to motorists. Green Bay Police are asking that drivers avoid the area of the 1300 block of Velp Avenue due to a traffic crash. Police said drivers should use alternate routes until around 2:45...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man accused of selling ‘Fake Perc 30s’ in Manitowoc, Brown County
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several federal charges after authorities allegedly found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports on October 12, 2022, the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin filed charges for 26-year-old Zandrell Besaw from Green Bay.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Fire Displaces Three Residents, One Injured
Three Green Bay residents are without a home today following a fire on University Avenue. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to the residence in the 1100 block at around 11:30 last night and was able to extinguish the blaze in around 20 minutes. One civilian was injured...
WBAY Green Bay
Hobart-Lawrence Police identify officer injured in accidental shooting on Highway 29
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have released the name of a Hobart-Lawrence police officer who was hurt during an accidental shooting during a traffic stop. The department says Officer Samuel Schroeder is expected to make a full recovery. Schroeder is a seven-year veteran of the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department. Police...
wearegreenbay.com
Fire on Green Bay’s east side causes $60k in damages, three without a home
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay are investigating what caused a fire that left three people without a home. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on December 12 around 11:20 p.m., firefighters were notified of a possible structure fire in the 100 block of University Avenue. It was later mentioned that the structure was ‘fully engulfed’.
wearegreenbay.com
Police provide update on WIS 29 incident, identify officer that was injured
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – The officer that was injured during an incident on WIS 29 is expected to make a full recovery, and the internal review process is still ongoing. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, the officer that was injured during a traffic stop on WIS 29 is expected to make a full recovery. The department identified the officer as Samuel Schroeder.
wearegreenbay.com
All lanes on Velp Avenue in Green Bay back open after WPS fixes damaged powerlines
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has given an update regarding the downed power pole on Velp Avenue in Green Bay. According to officers, traffic flow is back to normal in the 1300 block of Velp Avenue, and drivers are now able to utilize both lanes of travel in each direction.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Fire engulfs home in Green Bay
With a break from classes, St. Norbert College seniors Kayla, Lily, Brianne and Kelly can’t wait to head next door. Tomorrow, look for accumulating snow NORTHWEST of the Fox Cities. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the winter storm. Updated: 9 hours ago. Wednesday and Thursday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.
Police presence planned after possible threat at Chilton High School
Law enforcement will be on site at Chilton High School during the school day Tuesday, according to a news release from the Chilton School District forwarded by the Calumet County Sheriff's Office.
wxerfm.com
Regional Law Enforcement Seizes Enough Fentanyl to Kill Sheboygan
The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Drug Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration has located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history. That agency said last week that the investigation by the two agencies resulted in the seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl...
wapl.com
Langlade County man arrested in Fond du Lac County drug bust
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — A traffic stop in Fond du Lac County for moving and equipment violations results in the arrest of a Langlade County man and the seizures of a firearm, a large quantity of cash and drugs. It started when a Fond du Lac County...
Guilty verdict: Father convicted of killing his two children in Kaukauna
Matthew Beyer, a 38-year-old Manitowoc man, has been found guilty for the deaths of his two children, 5-year-old William Beyer, and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer.
WBAY Green Bay
Velp Avenue fully reopens after crash knocks down power lines
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say Velp Avenue is now completely open following a damaging crash late Tuesday morning that blocked the roadway for about six hours. The crash knocked down a power pole and wires were down in the road on the 1300-block of Velp Ave., which is on Green Bay’s west side. Wisconsin Public Service spent hours making repairs.
wearegreenbay.com
Matthew Beyer found guilty of killing his two younger children, sentenced to life in prison
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The father accused of killing his two younger children back in 2020 was found guilty in Outagamie County Court on Tuesday afternoon and will spend the rest of his life behind bars. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer was found guilty on both counts of First Degree Intentional...
wapl.com
Appleton Police looking for hit and run semi
APPLETON, Wis–The Appleton Police Department is looking for information on a semi involved in a hit and run crash along Interstate 41. The truck collided with a Honda Accord along southbound I-41 at Meade Street around 7:50 in the morning last Friday. The Accord was pushed into the median and rolled over. Witnesses did not get the registration plates or company information.
WBAY Green Bay
Alleged Memorial Day shooter pleads not guilty by insanity
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a Memorial Day fatal shooting has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Joshua P. Johnson, 38, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in Winnebago County. On Monday, the court ordered a mental health evaluation for Johnson, which is protocol...
wtaq.com
Fatal Marinette Shooting Justified, Authorities Say
MARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Marinette County District attorneys office says no charges will be filed in a Marinette fatal shooting. Marinette police responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday, December 1 at the Trolley Station apartments in the 1500 block of Main Street. Upon arrival officers...
thebaycities.com
No Charges will be filed Against Shooter at the Trolley Station Apartments
On December 1st, officers were dispatched to the Trolley Station Apartments on Main Street in Marinette for a report of a female who sustained gunshot wounds. The female was in the apartment’s hallway, appearing to have gunshot wounds and a knife in her hands. A red substance on the knife was consistent with blood. They identified the female as 32-year-old Edwina Anderson. Upon arrival, police and first responders attempted life-saving measures, and they transported her to Aurora Medical Center Bay Area. Despite life-saving measures, she succumbed to her injuries. City of Marinette Police Detective Mike Kahles says, “A second 911 call was placed by Nicholas Smith. Mr. Smith reported that had been stabbed, and he thought he shot somebody.”
