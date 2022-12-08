On December 1st, officers were dispatched to the Trolley Station Apartments on Main Street in Marinette for a report of a female who sustained gunshot wounds. The female was in the apartment’s hallway, appearing to have gunshot wounds and a knife in her hands. A red substance on the knife was consistent with blood. They identified the female as 32-year-old Edwina Anderson. Upon arrival, police and first responders attempted life-saving measures, and they transported her to Aurora Medical Center Bay Area. Despite life-saving measures, she succumbed to her injuries. City of Marinette Police Detective Mike Kahles says, “A second 911 call was placed by Nicholas Smith. Mr. Smith reported that had been stabbed, and he thought he shot somebody.”

