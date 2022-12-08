Read full article on original website
Rose recognized with Y Prize
Ashley Rose, organization director for Clinton, Fayette, Greene and Warren County Farm Bureaus, is the recipient of the 2022 Yvonne Lesicko Perseverance Prize. Known as the Y Prize, the award is presented by the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation and recognizes individuals for their innovative work on farmer mental wellness initiatives.
OFBF recognizes award winners at annual meeting
Two individuals who have made significant contributions to agriculture and Farm Bureau were honored by the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. The 2022 Distinguished Service Award recipients are Judy Loudenslager of Marion County and Terry McClure of Paulding County. Both honorees were recognized for lifetime achievements that benefited Ohio’s farming community....
DeWine reveals long-awaited plans for State Fair
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined members of the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the master plan framework that will serve as a launching point to modernize and enhance the Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fair for the future.The framework was created as part of the work of the Expo 2050 Task Force. Governor DeWine created the task force in 2019 to develop a strategic vision for the 360-acre Ohio Expo Center property, which is home to the Ohio State Fair and hosts many other events throughout the year.
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 13, 2022
Slightly milder air comes into the region on a strong south flow. This is happening ahead of a rather significant frontal complex that moves through the state tomorrow and Thursday. Tomorrow still looks to be a lesser coverage day, but the biggest rains come overnight tomorrow night through Thursday midday. Rains are setting up to end as sloppy wet snowflakes Thursday afternoon, but we don’t think we will see significant accumulations anywhere except lake effect areas. We will take another look tomorrow to see if that thought changes. The air coming in behind the front is dramatically colder.
