Slightly milder air comes into the region on a strong south flow. This is happening ahead of a rather significant frontal complex that moves through the state tomorrow and Thursday. Tomorrow still looks to be a lesser coverage day, but the biggest rains come overnight tomorrow night through Thursday midday. Rains are setting up to end as sloppy wet snowflakes Thursday afternoon, but we don’t think we will see significant accumulations anywhere except lake effect areas. We will take another look tomorrow to see if that thought changes. The air coming in behind the front is dramatically colder.

OHIO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO