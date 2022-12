Baylor University defensive back Devin Neal, who entered his name into the transfer portal last week, will make a visit to Louisville this coming weekend. Neal, who is originally from Lexington, Ky., announced on his Twitter on Monday night that he will make the visit to U of L. He is expected to be one of more than a dozen prospects - both high school and transfer prospects - on visits with the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO