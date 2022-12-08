Read full article on original website
County board devotes more Covid relief funds to affordable housing
Fairfax County has now committed $45 million of the COVID-19 relief funds it received from the federal government to supporting affordable housing projects. The Board of Supervisors approved the latest allocation of $15 million at its meeting last Tuesday (Dec. 6), and more could be on the way next year, if the board opts to dip into a reserve fund to further its goal of creating 10,000 more affordable units by 2034.
Morning Notes
All-Day I-95 Toll Lanes Proposed — Northern Virginia leaders, including Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay, say the I-95 Express Lanes should be open to both northbound and southbound drivers throughout the day. The lanes currently only operate during rush hours, with drivers going into D.C. in the morning and going out during the afternoon. [NBC4]
Flagship Carwash to open another location in Herndon
Herndon will soon be home to two Flagship Carwash locations. A new location is set to open at the Village Center at Dulles, a shopping center located at at 2501 Centreville Road, according to signage posted at the storefront. There’s no word yet on when it’s expected to open. Flagship’s...
FCPD seeks grant to help protect local Jewish congregations from hate crimes
(Updated at 12:30 p.m.) Last week, Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors authorized a grant that aims to help protect local Jewish organizations from hate crimes. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) is applying for a $150,000 grant (page 244) from the Department of Criminal Justice Services’ Combating Hate Crime Grant Program. The funding will be used to better secure local congregations against hate crimes.
Stormwater crews rescue Pickles the cat from Lake Anne drain after hours-long effort
Pickles, a rescue cat, was trapped in a stormwater drain at Lake Anne in Reston for almost a week. Her owners unsuccessfully tried to get him out after he became stuck on Dec. 4, his mews audible through a manhole. After Fairfax County’s animal control staff said they couldn’t humanely...
Vienna man arrested after displaying gun to teen walking dog, cursing
Vienna police arrested the same man twice earlier this month for separate incidents where he was allegedly drunk, including one where he flashed a gun at a passing dogwalker. First, an officer was called to Blackstone Terrace and Holmes Drive NW intersection at 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 2 for a report of a man standing outside and yelling profanity, according to the Vienna Police Department’s crime roundup for the week of Dec. 2-8.
