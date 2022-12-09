Read full article on original website
Bulldog bullets: Mississippi State men off to best start in nearly 20 years
STARKVILLE — It’s been a while since Mississippi State men’s basketball had this kind of momentum. The Bulldogs (9-0), ranked No. 17 in the nation Monday, haven’t started out this hot since a 13-0 beginning to the 2003-04 season under coach Rick Stansbury. That MSU team...
MUW men’s basketball beats Huntingdon for first time ever
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball had four players tally in double-figure scoring, propelling it to a 79-66 road win Friday at Huntingdon College. The Owls’ victory over the Hawks (1-8) was the first over their regional rival in program history. The W (6-5)...
Six Mississippi State women’s basketball players reach double digits in win over Texas A&M–Commerce
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State women’s basketball had Sunday’s game well in hand going into the fourth quarter against Texas A&M–Commerce. With a 66-46 lead, the Bulldogs seemed on pace for a routine but somewhat flat win over a team they should have beaten. What happened instead...
Mississippi State men’s basketball takes down Minnesota in first true road game
Mississippi State guard Shakeel Moore has spent plenty of time in the Bulldogs’ practice gym, working on his jumper. Moore finally saw that work pay off Sunday night. He snapped a shooting skid with a 7-of-19, 17-point performance at Minnesota, leading MSU to a 69-51 win at Williams Arena in its first official road game of the season.
Prep roundup: Columbus Christian Academy boys basketball defeats Delta Academy in overtime
STEENS — Columbus Christian Academy boys basketball excelled in overtime, defeating Delta Academy, 86-71, on Friday night. Garrett Weathers was the difference for the Rams (9-1), who are 1-0 in district play, as he scored a game-high 29 points, including 10 points in overtime alone. Four players finished in...
Early-season struggles on display as Noxubee County basketball swept at Louisville
LOUISVILLE — Friday’s boys basketball game between Noxubee County and Louisville high schools featured more free throw attempts in the fourth quarter than total points in all of the first half. That statistic alone was an indicator of how the 2022-23 season opener — a 45-37 win for...
If you’d like a little more confusion with your college football, think of what portal 2.0 might look like
Part of college football’s new normal right now is for fans to keep score with players transferring out and decide for themselves the level of severity. Usually the answer is yes, which makes this round of the “Players Carousel” different at Mississippi State. We used to have...
Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach Transported to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson
The Bulldogs released the news on Sunday afternoon.
Alabama scores late touchdown to beat Mississippi in annual MS/AL All-Star Game
MOBILE, Ala. — It was the best against the best from Mississippi and Alabama. For three quarters it looked as if Mississippi was going to come away with the win, but in the end, Alabama scored two touchdowns in the final nine minutes to come away with a 14-10 win over Mississippi in the 36th annual Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Jon Paul Griffin
COLUMBUS — Jon Paul Griffin, 57, died Dec, 3, 2022, at his residence. A memorial and life celebration will be planned and announced on social media at a later date. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Griffin was born June 19, 1965, in Maryland...
Details Emerge From Mike Leach Health Situation
The college football world is praying for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach on Sunday afternoon. Mississippi State announced on Sunday that Leach suffered a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital. "Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier...
Nathion Joiner Jr.
MACON — Nathion Joiner Jr., 71, died Nov. 27, 2022. Services are at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Visitation is from noon-5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home Chapel. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Joiner was born Nov. 20, 1951, in...
Deborah Arrington
WEST POINT — Deborah Denice Randle Arrington, 58, died Dec. 3, 2022, at her residence in North Carolina. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Bryan Union Hall in West Point with Rev. Scottie F. Torain officiating. Burial will follow in the Shady Grove Abbott Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Katherine Maer Searcy Horton
Katherine Maer Searcy Horton departed this life on the 8th of December, 2022, at her home in Southside Columbus. She was born May 20, 1927, in Columbus, MS, to Mr. and Mrs. Reuben Hester Searcy. She was a 1945 graduate of S.D. Lee High School, and she completed her education at MSCW, graduating in 1949 with a Bachelor’s degree in Library Science. She was a pioneer elementary school librarian in Columbus Public Schools who also worked as a librarian at the University of Mississippi and the University of South Carolina. Katherine retired from teaching in 1986 after 37 years of service. She was employed as a librarian at Demonstration School, Stokes Beard Elementary and retired from Hunt Junior High School. Mom, Memom, Sis, Cap’n Kat, Katherine played many roles throughout her lifetime. Introducing seventh graders to the Dewey decimal system at Hunt Junior High, and the subsequent students coming to say hello when out shopping or eating, brought Katherine joy, pleased that the students remembered her.
Jesse Gardner
COLUMBUS — Jesse R. Gardner, 84, died Dec. 3, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus.
‘Messiah’ to return for 20th year
“The trumpet shall sound” again when Columbus Sings Messiah returns to Annunciation Catholic Church on Dec. 13. The 6 and 8 p.m. performances will be the 20th year in the annual series and the first since 2019. Free tickets are available to all at Annunciation, First Methodist Church and...
Roses and thorns: 12-11-22
A rose to all those who have made donations to support the Mississippi Spelling Bee, helping secure the future of the event. In late 2021, this year’s state spelling bee was in danger of being canceled because it had lost its long-time sponsor. The Columbus-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, under then-director Wilson Beck, quickly built a coalition of people and organizations to “save the bee.” Columbus responded with monetary donations, as well as with donations of time and resources. The Dispatch provided the funding to send one student from Mississippi to the national Bee, and local educator Lois Kappler served as the coordinator. The Dispatch and Kappler were recognized as the Scripps sponsor and coordinator of the year in 2022 for their efforts. This year, the community has again come together to host the state bee in Columbus, but this time two students will represent the state at the Scripps Spelling Bee in 2023. In order to make that happen, we needed fundraising help from the community, and the community responded, raising more than $16,500. Local spelling bees have already started, with 239 schools enrolled, up from 211 last year. We thank all who have contributed and wish our young spellers success as the competitions proceed.
Higgins: Lowndes needs more land for industry
The deal to secure the $2.5 billion Aluminum Dynamics development in November gave the Golden Triangle Development LINK and Lowndes County a major victory but also a challenge: What comes next?. LINK Chief Executive Officer Joe Max Higgins made both heavy and light comments regarding the future of economic development...
Downtown Columbus Moonlight Madness Sale set for Saturday
The last Saturday before Christmas Eve is only one week away!. Why not make plans to shop local in downtown Columbus during Moonlight Madness? Eight of our fabulous downtown stores will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. There will be door prizes and promotions as well, so you don’t want to miss out.
Community calendar for the week of 12-11-22
■ Play: Fairview Baptist Church, 127 Airline Rd., Columbus, will host a Christmas drama at 5 p.m. on Sunday. The event is free and open to the public. ■ Christmas with Characters: Christmas with the Characters will be Sunday form 3-5 p.m. at On Main West Point, 26381 East Main St. Have your picture made with Frosty, Snoopy and the Grinch, decorate Christmas cookies, ride a train and make a craft. Tickets $20 per family (2 adults, 3 kids). More info and tickets: visit onmainwestpoint.com.
