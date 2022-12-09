A rose to all those who have made donations to support the Mississippi Spelling Bee, helping secure the future of the event. In late 2021, this year’s state spelling bee was in danger of being canceled because it had lost its long-time sponsor. The Columbus-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, under then-director Wilson Beck, quickly built a coalition of people and organizations to “save the bee.” Columbus responded with monetary donations, as well as with donations of time and resources. The Dispatch provided the funding to send one student from Mississippi to the national Bee, and local educator Lois Kappler served as the coordinator. The Dispatch and Kappler were recognized as the Scripps sponsor and coordinator of the year in 2022 for their efforts. This year, the community has again come together to host the state bee in Columbus, but this time two students will represent the state at the Scripps Spelling Bee in 2023. In order to make that happen, we needed fundraising help from the community, and the community responded, raising more than $16,500. Local spelling bees have already started, with 239 schools enrolled, up from 211 last year. We thank all who have contributed and wish our young spellers success as the competitions proceed.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO