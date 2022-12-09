Read full article on original website
WWE’s Jey Uso asks Sami Zayn to get a haircut for Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn is on a roll in the WWE Universe; he’s uber-over with the fans, he’s a WarGames winner, and, after months of in-fighting, Jey Uso can finally call him a friend, completing his acceptance within The Bloodline. Surely life is good for Zayn, but being friends with...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Stars Suspended Following ROH Final Battle
Two AEW stars have been ‘suspended’ by the company following last night’s (December 10) ROH Final Battle event. On the show, current AEW star and former ROH World Champion Rush teamed alongside Dralistico to face AR Fox and Blake Christian. Controversy surrounded the finish of the match,...
wrestletalk.com
Major WWE Star Reflects On ‘Ups & Downs’ Of Their 2022
Former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch made her return to WWE the night before Survivor Series WarGames last month. Lynch was revealed as the final member of Bianca Belair’s team to take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley in the titular match. Lynch was off television...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On How Long Matt Riddle Will Be Off WWE TV
Matt Riddle is expected to be out of action for at least six weeks following Solo Sikoa's vicious attack on The Original Bro on the 12/5 episode of "WWE Raw." It was announced on the 12/9 "WWE SmackDown" that Riddle was rushed to the hospital after he "suffered significant trauma to his trachea, lost his voice, and had difficulty breathing" following Sikoa's attack.
H.E.R Wants To Be Addressed By Her Government Name
H.E.R. is reclaiming her government name and wants the public to follow suit. During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday (Dec. 7), H.E.R., née Gabriella Wilson, discussed her starring role as Belle in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and how it inspired her to shed her musical alias. “I’ve been re-finding my voice. Now I’m not wearing glasses. I can’t be acting and wearing glasses, so I think it’s time for people to really get to know the person behind H.E.R.,” the 25-year-old Grammy award winner detailed. More from VIBE.comMusic Producing Icons Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Are Still...
wrestletalk.com
Bron Breakker Left Laid Out To Close NXT Deadline
Find out who attacked Bron Breakker to close NXT’s premium live event, NXT Deadline tonight (December 10). While many people expected Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship at NXT’s premium live event, Deadline, he was not expecting to have his celebration cut so dramatically short!. With Bron...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Confirms Name Change
WWE has now officially changed Sarah Logan’s ring name, with the internal listings now recognising her name change. Following a number of teases, Sarah made her WWE return last month, joining forces with the Viking Raiders on the November 11 edition of SmackDown. On the November 25 show, was...
wrestletalk.com
Why Shawn Michaels Wants Bron Breakker To Stay In NXT Longer
Shawn Michaels commented on the potential call up for NXT Champion Bron Breakker to the main roster and he had thoughts. Speaking throughout the call like a justifiably proud parental figure, Michaels elaborated on why the remarkable potential of Bron Breakker can continue to be honed in NXT. Whereas other...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Debuts Absolutely Insane New Finisher
A WWE star debuted an insane new finisher to end a match tonight that you absolutely have to see to believe!. On tonight’s edition of NXT Level Up, a star debuted an insane new finisher to end her match that you have to see. In a move that you...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Recalls Cringeworthy Botch
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has opened up about an embarrassing botch that still makes her “cringe”. Rousey spoke on her YouTube gaming stream about her recent match with Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames. During the match, the two suffered a botch when Shotzi tried to...
wrestletalk.com
Video: WWE Star Teases Big Character Change Ahead Of Raw
Former Women’s Champion Asuka has shared an intriguing video teasing her character change ahead of the December 12 edition of WWE Raw. Asuka has recently been sharing cryptic posts on social media, hinting at a dark change. The popular star posted several photos of herself with face paint similar...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut
A former WWE star made their AEW debut at tonight’s AEW Rampage where his first match was a title shot in the main event!. On tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage, Kip Sabian was tasked at bringing a challenger for Orange Cassidy’s title. So who did Sabian bring...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Main Roster Stars Win NXT Championships
At tonight’s (December 10) NXT premium live event Deadline, there have been new champions crowned and history made!. NXT UK alum Pretty Deadly put their NXT Tag Team Championships on the line against formidable foes in one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history at Deadline, the New Day.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Received Praise Backstage After Controversial Main Roster Debut
WWE SmackDown star Karrion Kross has revealed that he received a lot of praise following his initial main roster debut. After making his NXT in-ring debut in April 2020, Kross was extremely dominant, destroying all competition on route to the NXT Championship, which he won that August. Forced to relinquish...
wrestletalk.com
Major AEW Star Reveals He Recently Underwent Surgery
Sting has found a second wind in his wrestling career during his time in AEW since his arrival at the 2020 Winter is Coming show. Sting is currently undefeated during his AEW career, most recently competing at AEW Full Gear, where he teamed with Darby Allin to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.
wrestletalk.com
Released WWE Star Confirms Recent Return Rumour?
Under the Triple H WWE regime, it seems to be every week that a new report emerges about another former star returning to the company. Most recently, Tegan Nox made her return, coming to the aid of Liv Morgan on SmackDown against Damage CTRL. Another women’s wrestling star that is...
wrestletalk.com
Returning WWE Star Was Offered Commentary Role
WWE Raw backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley has revealed that she was offered a commentary position upon her return to the company. WWE confirmed Kelley’s return when announcing new commentary teams for Raw, SmackDown and NXT on October 6. Speaking on The Big Thing Kelley noted that sending Chief Content...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Says Upcoming Feud Will Be ‘Unique’ and ‘Creative’
WWE star Karrion Kross has said that his upcoming feud with Rey Mysterio with be both “unique” and “creative”. Kross, along with his wife Scarlett, returned to WWE television on the August 5 edition of Smackdown, after being released from their WWE contracts on November 4, 2021.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star & More Announced For Upcoming NJPW Show
NJPW has now announced the full card for the World Tag League and Super Junior tag league finals event. At the event, the tournament finals of NJPW’s two tag-team tournaments will take place. Lio Rush & YOH will face off against Ace Austin & Chris Bey in the Super...
