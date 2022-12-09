Read full article on original website
Related
pv-magazine-usa.com
USDA provides funding to solar-powered agricultural dehydrator
JUA Technologies, an agriculture technology start-up that manufactures solar-powered crop dehydrators, has received a two-year, $600,000 Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop its technology. The goal of the Phase II project, titled Smart Multipurpose Solar Dehydration Device for Value Addition...
extension.org
Job Opening: Association Lead Executive Director (Kingston, NY)
Cornell Cooperative Extension Ulster County is hiring a Lead Executive Director. The position is located in Kingston, NY. Read the full position description and apply online by Jan. 5th: https://cornell.wd1.myworkdayj...ton--NY_WDR-00034546. The Lead Executive Director for the Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Ulster County represents and is accountable to the Association...
Operation HOPE announces 9th annual HOPE Global Forums
Operation HOPE, the nation’s leader in financial literacy and economic inclusion, today announced that its 9th Annual HOPE Global Forums will return to Atlanta, GA December 11-13, 2022. This year’s event – the Annual Meeting of the HOPE Global Forums – is themed “Bridging the Divide.” The goal of the meeting is to galvanize thought and action around building an economy that works for everyone, particularly underserved communities. The HOPE Global Forums annual meeting is now the largest gathering in the world dedicated to empowering poor and underserved communities and coincides with the non-profit’s 30th anniversary celebration.
Comments / 0