Black Mom and Daughter Create First Interactive STEM Somi Doll, Win Innovation Of The Year Award
Bukola Somide, and her eight-year-old daughter, Olusomi, the creators of the first-to-market African American interactive Somi, the Computer Scientist doll, are celebrating having won the 2022 ExCITE Innovation of the Year award presented by CodeCrew. The doll helps to increase a child’s knowledge and interest in STEM. “Having my...
Teachers of the year named by Staunton City Schools
Staunton City Schools announced the 2022-2023 teachers of the year from each school during Monday night's school board meeting. Staff at each school nominate and vote for one of their peers to be a school-level teacher of the year, a release from the school division said. A committee will select one...
Young Entrepreneurs
Mentorship and guidance are invaluable for all entrepreneurs, but especially younger ones. Here are nine resources for entrepreneurs starting their journey in their earlier years. Data shows that many teens are interested in running a business: 41% have considered starting a business as their career, and 69% of teens have...
Operation HOPE announces 9th annual HOPE Global Forums
Operation HOPE, the nation’s leader in financial literacy and economic inclusion, today announced that its 9th Annual HOPE Global Forums will return to Atlanta, GA December 11-13, 2022. This year’s event – the Annual Meeting of the HOPE Global Forums – is themed “Bridging the Divide.” The goal of the meeting is to galvanize thought and action around building an economy that works for everyone, particularly underserved communities. The HOPE Global Forums annual meeting is now the largest gathering in the world dedicated to empowering poor and underserved communities and coincides with the non-profit’s 30th anniversary celebration.
Job Opening: Association Lead Executive Director (Kingston, NY)
Cornell Cooperative Extension Ulster County is hiring a Lead Executive Director. The position is located in Kingston, NY. Read the full position description and apply online by Jan. 5th: https://cornell.wd1.myworkdayj...ton--NY_WDR-00034546. The Lead Executive Director for the Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Ulster County represents and is accountable to the Association...
A Surprising Mid-Career Pivot: Rural Teaching
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. An advertising exec...
