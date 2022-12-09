Read full article on original website
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
AEW Stars Suspended Following ROH Final Battle
Two AEW stars have been ‘suspended’ by the company following last night’s (December 10) ROH Final Battle event. On the show, current AEW star and former ROH World Champion Rush teamed alongside Dralistico to face AR Fox and Blake Christian. Controversy surrounded the finish of the match,...
WWE Star Set For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance
A huge update has emerged regarding the status of recently-returned WWE star Karl Anderson in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Anderson is currently the NEVER Openweight Champion for NJPW, despite being contracted to WWE. He will defend the title against Hikuelo of NJPW this Wednesday, December 14. According to a report...
WWE Legend ‘Almost Fully Recovered’ After Knee Surgery
There has been a promising health update regarding WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medal winner Kurt Angle. Angle recently appeared on the Friday December 9 edition of SmackDown, where he teamed up with Gable Steveson to get his own back on heel team Alpha Academy. The two recreated...
WWE Star & More Announced For Upcoming NJPW Show
NJPW has now announced the full card for the World Tag League and Super Junior tag league finals event. At the event, the tournament finals of NJPW’s two tag-team tournaments will take place. Lio Rush & YOH will face off against Ace Austin & Chris Bey in the Super...
Big Title Change At ROH Final Battle
The Ring Of Honor Women’s World Championship changed hands during the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. In the second match of the main card, Mercedes Martinez defended her gold against Athena in singles action. The match was a back-and-forth ordeal, with both women bringing the aggression. In the closing moments...
AEW Name Quit WWE Due To Restrictive Role
Following a career that included runs with TNA/Impact Wrestling, a veteran of the ring joined WWE before leaving two years later. The former Impact X Division Champion, Sonjay Dutt, has revealed the reason why he left the opportunity he had been given when he signed with WWE. Speaking to Renee...
Title Change Takes Place At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings
IMPACT Wrestling held it’s most recent television tapings last night (December 9). The tapings, titled Winter Warfare, are set to air on the next two weeks of television (December 15 & December 22). The tapings saw a title change, as well as the return to IMPACT of former ROH...
Claudio Castagnoli Comments On William Regal In ROH Final Battle Media Scrum
On the heels of his Ring of Honor World Championship win, Claudio Castagnoli has spoken out about William Regal departing AEW. Nick Hausman from Wrestling Inc asked Castagnoli about the future of the Blackpool Combat Club. Claudio Castagnoli responded:. “William Regal is somebody that you never stop learning from. His...
WWE NXT Star Expected For Main Roster Call Up
It is expected that NXT star Cameron Grimes will receive a main roster call up at some point soon, according to a new report. Grimes joined NXT in 2019, shortly after leaving his previous promotion IMPACT Wrestling. His most recent in-ring appearance occurred on the November 8 edition of NXT,...
WWE Main Roster Stars Win NXT Championships
At tonight’s (December 10) NXT premium live event Deadline, there have been new champions crowned and history made!. NXT UK alum Pretty Deadly put their NXT Tag Team Championships on the line against formidable foes in one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history at Deadline, the New Day.
Video: WWE Star Teases Big Character Change Ahead Of Raw
Former Women’s Champion Asuka has shared an intriguing video teasing her character change ahead of the December 12 edition of WWE Raw. Asuka has recently been sharing cryptic posts on social media, hinting at a dark change. The popular star posted several photos of herself with face paint similar...
WWE Star Recalls Cringeworthy Botch
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has opened up about an embarrassing botch that still makes her “cringe”. Rousey spoke on her YouTube gaming stream about her recent match with Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames. During the match, the two suffered a botch when Shotzi tried to...
NXT Stars Backstage At December 12 WWE Raw
In recent weeks, many WWE NXT stars have been wrestling on WWE Main Event prior to Raw every Monday. The matches are booked to give NXT talent a chance to perform infront of a travelling crowd ahead of a potential future call up to the WWE main roster. Names such...
WWE Star Makes In-Ring Return
WWE SmackDown star Scarlett returned to the ring during the December 10 WWE house show in Wheeling, WV. Scarlett teamed with Karrion Kross to defeat the team of Madcap Moss and Emma during the event. There had previously been some uncertainty surrounding Scarlett’s wrestling return, with the manager recently listed...
WWE Star Received Praise Backstage After Controversial Main Roster Debut
WWE SmackDown star Karrion Kross has revealed that he received a lot of praise following his initial main roster debut. After making his NXT in-ring debut in April 2020, Kross was extremely dominant, destroying all competition on route to the NXT Championship, which he won that August. Forced to relinquish...
Bron Breakker Left Laid Out To Close NXT Deadline
Find out who attacked Bron Breakker to close NXT’s premium live event, NXT Deadline tonight (December 10). While many people expected Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship at NXT’s premium live event, Deadline, he was not expecting to have his celebration cut so dramatically short!. With Bron...
WWE Confirms Name Change
WWE has now officially changed Sarah Logan’s ring name, with the internal listings now recognising her name change. Following a number of teases, Sarah made her WWE return last month, joining forces with the Viking Raiders on the November 11 edition of SmackDown. On the November 25 show, was...
Here’s Why Colt Cabana Missed ROH Final Battle
Tony Khan provided an update on Colt Cabana during the post show media scrum after ROH Final Battle. Cabana didn’t wrestle on the December 10 pay-per-view, despite all the previous drama about the star joining the ROH roster. Final Battle was the first ROH show under the Tony Khan...
WWE Star Breaks Incredible Record
A WWE star has broken an incredible record during a history making match tonight at the premium live event, NXT Deadline. By capturing the NXT Tag Team Championships alongside his New Day brother Xavier Woods, WWE star Kofi Kingston has broken an incredible record. Kingston is now a 15 time...
