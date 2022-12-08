ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

butlerradio.com

Man Steals Cash From Roommate; Dropped Off At Mall

A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a roommate’s money in Venango County and bringing it to Butler. State police say 46-year-old Richard McKinney was living at a home in Rockland Township when the homeowner went to work last Thursday. That’s when police say McKinney took $3,000 cash...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Westmoreland man jailed for allegedly leaving dog without food or water in Greensburg home

A Westmoreland man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog in a home when he moved, causing the dog to die of starvation. Greensburg police say they were called to a home on White Street by the property owner, who said Timothy Steinman Jr., 43, of New Kensington, moved from the home and left a dog in the basement with no food or water for an unknown amount of time.
GREENSBURG, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Woman Attempting to Buy Puppy Scammed Out of $200

OSCEOLA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a recent incident in which an area woman was scammed out of $200. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident occurred around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, in Osceola Borough, Clearfield County. Police say the victim attempted to purchase a...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Allegedly Threatens to Shoot Hunters in the Head

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to shoot hunters in the head. Around 5:40 p.m. on December 7, Troopers from the Franklin-based State Police barracks responded to a residence on Bankson Road, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, for a dispute between hunters and a known 51-year-old Oil City man.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Investigation Launched After Troopers Find Dog with Gunshot Wound on German Hill Road

KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding suspected animal cruelty in Kingsley Township, Forest County. According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers are investigating an incident in which a dog was discovered along German Hill Road, in Kingsley Township, Forest County, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One killed in early morning ATV crash in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was killed in an all-terrain-vehicle (ATV) accident early Sunday morning in Portage Township, according to Cambria County dispatch. Around 2:23 a.m. an ATV accident occurred along the 200 block of Lumber Drive, near a heavily wooded area. Dispatch said one person was killed in the accident but did […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Charged in Cranberry Township Theft Spree

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing theft charges after stealing from Tractor Supply in Cranberry Township, then minutes later taking miscellaneous items from the nearby Walmart. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Charles Michael Zimoski in Magisterial District...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
kool1033fm.com

STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING DOG SHOOTING IN FOREST COUNTY

State Police are investigating the death of a dog that died from a gunshot wound along German Hill Road in Kingsley Township of Forest County. The incident happened on Friday between Midnight and 4:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville at 814 927 5253.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Emlenton Man to Be Sentenced Today on Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle. According to court documents, 52-year-old Jesse Lee Armstrong will be sentenced on the following charge on Friday, December 9, in front of President Judge Marie T. Veon:
EMLENTON, PA
explore venango

Vehicle Slams into Boulder, Tree Along Route 62

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle crashed into a boulder and a tree along State Route 62 in Hickory Township on Tuesday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:56 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, on State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County. Police...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

ICY ROADS LEAD TO CRASH IN EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP

First responders had an early start to the weekend as a vehicle accident was reported this morning to Indiana County 911. The accident was reported at 8:06 a.m. along Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center Fire Department and state police were initially dispatched, and Commodore Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance were called in to assist 11 minutes later.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Local Law Enforcement Cracking Down on Wanted Fugitives

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (GANT) – The Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department along with the Pennsylvania State Police apprehended three wanted fugitives recently from a house located on Shiloh Road, Bradford Township. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) While on patrol in the area on Dec. 1,...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Car Crashes into Tree on Cloe Rossiter Road; Punxsy Teen Injured

BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was injured after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree in Bell Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 10:24 a.m. on Monday, December 5, on Cloe Rossiter Road, in Bell Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona duo charged in Walmart multi-state crime spree

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is facing charges after police were alerted of a multi-state investigation into Walmart thefts, including Walmart in Clearfield totaling over $25,000. Police were called to Walmart on Supercenter Drive in Clearfield on Dec. 5 and arrested 37-year-old Tammi Koch. It was reported that she is one of many […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigate Indecent Exposure Incident

JEFFERSON/INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney were dispatched to investigate an incident of criminal trespassing and indecent exposure near Buffalo Lodge Road in Canoe Township, Indiana County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, December 7, the incident occurred around...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

