Man Steals Cash From Roommate; Dropped Off At Mall
A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a roommate’s money in Venango County and bringing it to Butler. State police say 46-year-old Richard McKinney was living at a home in Rockland Township when the homeowner went to work last Thursday. That’s when police say McKinney took $3,000 cash...
Westmoreland man jailed for allegedly leaving dog without food or water in Greensburg home
A Westmoreland man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog in a home when he moved, causing the dog to die of starvation. Greensburg police say they were called to a home on White Street by the property owner, who said Timothy Steinman Jr., 43, of New Kensington, moved from the home and left a dog in the basement with no food or water for an unknown amount of time.
Woman Attempting to Buy Puppy Scammed Out of $200
OSCEOLA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a recent incident in which an area woman was scammed out of $200. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident occurred around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, in Osceola Borough, Clearfield County. Police say the victim attempted to purchase a...
Co-Principal in Punxsutawney arrested for 3rd time in 4 months, court documents say
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A co-principal at Punxsutawney Area High School has been arrested for the third time in the last four months, criminal dockets filed in Jefferson County show. According to the criminal complaints, 45-year-old Paul Hetrick was arrested in September for DUI, was subsequently arrested in...
Oil City Man Allegedly Threatens to Shoot Hunters in the Head
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to shoot hunters in the head. Around 5:40 p.m. on December 7, Troopers from the Franklin-based State Police barracks responded to a residence on Bankson Road, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, for a dispute between hunters and a known 51-year-old Oil City man.
Investigation Launched After Troopers Find Dog with Gunshot Wound on German Hill Road
KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding suspected animal cruelty in Kingsley Township, Forest County. According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers are investigating an incident in which a dog was discovered along German Hill Road, in Kingsley Township, Forest County, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
One killed in early morning ATV crash in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was killed in an all-terrain-vehicle (ATV) accident early Sunday morning in Portage Township, according to Cambria County dispatch. Around 2:23 a.m. an ATV accident occurred along the 200 block of Lumber Drive, near a heavily wooded area. Dispatch said one person was killed in the accident but did […]
Oil City Man Charged in Cranberry Township Theft Spree
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing theft charges after stealing from Tractor Supply in Cranberry Township, then minutes later taking miscellaneous items from the nearby Walmart. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Charles Michael Zimoski in Magisterial District...
STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING DOG SHOOTING IN FOREST COUNTY
State Police are investigating the death of a dog that died from a gunshot wound along German Hill Road in Kingsley Township of Forest County. The incident happened on Friday between Midnight and 4:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville at 814 927 5253.
Emlenton Man to Be Sentenced Today on Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle. According to court documents, 52-year-old Jesse Lee Armstrong will be sentenced on the following charge on Friday, December 9, in front of President Judge Marie T. Veon:
Vehicle Slams into Boulder, Tree Along Route 62
HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle crashed into a boulder and a tree along State Route 62 in Hickory Township on Tuesday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:56 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, on State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County. Police...
ICY ROADS LEAD TO CRASH IN EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
First responders had an early start to the weekend as a vehicle accident was reported this morning to Indiana County 911. The accident was reported at 8:06 a.m. along Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center Fire Department and state police were initially dispatched, and Commodore Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance were called in to assist 11 minutes later.
GANT: Local Law Enforcement Cracking Down on Wanted Fugitives
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (GANT) – The Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department along with the Pennsylvania State Police apprehended three wanted fugitives recently from a house located on Shiloh Road, Bradford Township. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) While on patrol in the area on Dec. 1,...
State Police Calls: Driver, Infant Escape Injuries in Collision With Deer
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. A 32-year-old Pleasantville woman was traveling northbound on State Route 36 near Jamison Run Road in Tionesta Township, Forest County, on December 7, 2022, when a deer entered the roadway from the east side of the road.
Car Crashes into Tree on Cloe Rossiter Road; Punxsy Teen Injured
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was injured after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree in Bell Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 10:24 a.m. on Monday, December 5, on Cloe Rossiter Road, in Bell Township, Jefferson County.
Altoona duo charged in Walmart multi-state crime spree
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is facing charges after police were alerted of a multi-state investigation into Walmart thefts, including Walmart in Clearfield totaling over $25,000. Police were called to Walmart on Supercenter Drive in Clearfield on Dec. 5 and arrested 37-year-old Tammi Koch. It was reported that she is one of many […]
Butler man jailed for assaulting woman with Christmas tree
A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a Christmas tree. State police in Butler County say Michael Bandi, of Saxonburg, was arguing with a 31-year-old woman Tuesday in Jefferson Township when he struck her in the head with a Christmas tree. Bandi was arrested and placed...
Thousands of dollars worth of stolen property found after police arrest State College man
STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — State College Police arrested a 41-year-old man for trespassing two apartments on the same night in November. State College Police said on Nov. 23 around 8:47 p.m. they responded to trespassing in progress at an apartment on South Burrowes Street. The woman told police she return home from Thanksgiving Break […]
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigate Indecent Exposure Incident
JEFFERSON/INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney were dispatched to investigate an incident of criminal trespassing and indecent exposure near Buffalo Lodge Road in Canoe Township, Indiana County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, December 7, the incident occurred around...
Venango County Man Wielding Samurai Sword Accused of Threatening to Kill Neighbors
ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened to kill his neighbors with a samurai sword. Franklin-based State Police filed the following charges against William Donald Isenberg, 54, of Kennerdell, on Tuesday, December 6:. Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize,...
