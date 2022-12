The weeklong Light Up a Child’s Life campaign for Make-A-Wish, starts today. They will be broadcasting from 7 a.m. To 4 p.m. now through Friday on WPXZ and on Facebook. Tomorrow the campaign will be at Punxsy Pizza from 7 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.. All of the profits from sales of the XL—16” pepperoni pizza will be donated to Make-A-Wish. Wednesday they will be at Laska’s Pizza from 7 to 9 a.m. On Thursday, they will be visiting local schools, and on Friday, they’ll be at Shop ’n Save from 7 to 9 a.m. with the auction starting at 3 p.m.

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO