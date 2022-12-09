ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islanders win 6-4, hand Devils 2nd regulation loss

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Brock Nelson scored twice, Cal Clutterbuck had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat New Jersey 6-4 Friday night, handing the first-place Devils just their second regulation loss in 21 games. Anders Lee, Casey Cizikas and Oliver Wahlstrom also scored, and...
