Monday Morning Weather - Strong Winds Continue, Increase in Showers
HONOLULU (KITV4) High pressure north of the state will keep breezy to locally windy conditions in place today. The trades will gradually ease tonight and Tuesday, but locally breezy conditions are expected to continue. Light to moderate showers will continue to primarily impact windward and mauka areas during the next...
Saturday Morning Weather - Strong Winds and Cloudy Conditions Continue
HONOLULU (KITV4) A high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands will slowly drift eastward over the next few days with slightly lower wind speeds forecast in the breezy range starting later tonight through Monday. Brief showers are expected through Saturday night, expect increasing shower trends from Sunday into Tuesday. Longer range guidance continues to show an unstable wet weather pattern brewing late next week with shower trends in the current weather grids.
Weekend Weather Forecast: Breezy winds, light showers continue
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Breezy winds continue into the weekend. Wind Advisory in place until 6 am Saturday for Maui, Lanai, Kahoolawe and Hawaii Island. East winds 20-35 mph, gusts to 55 mph. Haleakala/Hawaii Island Summits will see 25-45 mph, gusts to 60 mph.
Popular ramen shop getting closer to opening in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular Japanese ramen shop is getting closer to opening its second restaurant in Hawaii. Kamukura Ramen, which already has a location at Ala Moana Center’s Lanai Food Court, has filed public documents to open in the Lilia Waikiki rental development on Kuhio Avenue.
Runners from the mainland raced to Hawaii to be a part of the 50th Honolulu Marathon
HONOLULU (KITV4)- It's the 50th year for the Honolulu Marathon. More than 27,000 people registered for the event by Thursday. But that's not the final total showing up at the starting line on Sunday. Organizers say the overall numbers are only up slightly from pre-COVID. That's because there are fewer...
Structure fire closes Kinau Street near Piikoi Street
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)- Honolulu firefighter crews are responding to a two-alarm structure fire on Kinau Street. Kinau Street at Piikoi Street is complelety shut down, drivers are asked to find alternate routes.
Maternal mortality rates disproportionally affecting groups
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Compared to other states, Hawaii has a low maternal mortality rate because of the different support systems in place. According to the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH), for every 100,000 births there are about 14 deaths. And although this is a low rate, the goal is to bring it down even more.
HFD accepts illegal fireworks will go off but they urge community not to buy them
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police responded to a fireworks violation in Makakilo on Sunday but first responders believe this will not be the last call they will receive this year. Oahu residents can apply for fireworkers permits until Dec. 21. Honolulu Fire officials said they accepted the fact that illegal...
Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court
One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday.
Family-friendly Waianae Holiday Celebration returns December 10
After a couple years of hiatus -- Kalikimaka Ma Ke Alanui -- "Christmas on the Avenue" is happening tomorrow. Hawaii State Rep. Darius Kila and Pastor Allen Cardines share all the details.
Many residents believe Waikiki is the new hot spot for violent crimes
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some Waikiki residents think the popular tourist location has become a recent hotspot for violent crimes. The sentiment comes following the beating death of a 21-year-old man and a 10-hour standoff with the Honolulu police officers that ended in a deadly shooting.
Graduate nurses in Hawaii say they're ready to dive into several specialties
HONOLULU (KITV4) - More nurses are ready to help fill vacant positions here in the islands. Forty-nine nursing students graduated from Chaminade University and they said they are ready to dive into maternity care, ICU, medical surgeries and more. "This class that just graduated will definitely help with the shortage...
Add a little extra sparkle and bling this holiday season with The Diamond Fairy
HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - If you’re looking for a little extra sparkle and bling, The Diamond Fairy is here to make all your jewelry wishes come true. Brandy Oppenheimer (Assistant Manager, The Diamond Fairy) shared, “We offer a little bit of everything. We have loose diamonds, chains, Hawaiian jewelry, customized things for somebody, anything that you want...we can make it.” Brandy further explained their custom jewelry process, “So if you wanted to bring in a picture, or if you had an idea in your mind, you can submit it to us. We’ll make it for you. We’ll help you create it. Whatever price you have in mind, we’ll accommodate your budget. It’s very easy. And you know, we create whatever you want...make it come to life.”
'She was really humble' | Princess Abigail Kawananakoa remembered for her generosity
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As many mourn the death of Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawananakoa, some remembered her generous contributions to the Native Hawaiian people. "She was really humble. I mean, if people only knew like just a fourth of what she has done for a lot of people," Kawananakoa's personal chanter Kimo Keaulana praised.
Montessori Community School celebrates 50 years with 50 acts of service
HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Montessori Community School is celebrating 50 years! And they’re giving thanks by participating in 50 acts of service. Marjie Carroll (Head of School, Montessori Community School) shared, “We’re so excited to be celebrating our 50th Anniversary at Montessori Community School. One of the ways we’re celebrating is through 50 acts of service. One of our really exciting projects that the whole school is participating in is the Genki Ala Wai Canal project.”
Princess Abigail Kawananakoa has died, family announces
HONOLULU (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday morning outside...
Bomb threat call forces evacuation at McKinley High School, shuts down S. King Street | UPDATE
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Students and faculty at McKinley High School were evacuated after a bomb threat was called in to the school, Monday morning. Honolulu Police officers (HPD) were called out to the scene in the 1000 block of S. King Street just after 11:30 a.m. because of the call. Students were brought over to Thomas Square while police conducted a precautionary search at the school.
Hawaii boy, 12, using own money to buy Christmas gifts for underprivileged kids
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Christmas is two weeks away and one preteen tells KITV4 he has been saving all year for this. But not to get gifts for himself, instead, he's looking to make the holidays happy for those less fortunate. Adopt-A-Family: The Deponte ohana. Raiden Barrientos, 12, has quite a...
Affordable housing project, Pohukaina Commons, set to begin construction in 2024
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Pohukaina Commons will be located in Kakaako near Mother Waldron Park. The project is aimed towards providing affordable options to the middle class that may not qualify for low-income housing, but also can't afford regular housing. The non-profit affordable housing and economic development foundation, form partners and...
18-year-old suspect arrested in connection with deadly Waikiki attack
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have arrested one suspect in connection with the deadly attack of a 21-year-old man on Tuesday in Waikiki. An 18-year-old man was arrested Friday evening for second-degree murder.
