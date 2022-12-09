ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Monday Morning Weather - Strong Winds Continue, Increase in Showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) High pressure north of the state will keep breezy to locally windy conditions in place today. The trades will gradually ease tonight and Tuesday, but locally breezy conditions are expected to continue. Light to moderate showers will continue to primarily impact windward and mauka areas during the next...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Saturday Morning Weather - Strong Winds and Cloudy Conditions Continue

HONOLULU (KITV4) A high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands will slowly drift eastward over the next few days with slightly lower wind speeds forecast in the breezy range starting later tonight through Monday. Brief showers are expected through Saturday night, expect increasing shower trends from Sunday into Tuesday. Longer range guidance continues to show an unstable wet weather pattern brewing late next week with shower trends in the current weather grids.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Popular ramen shop getting closer to opening in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular Japanese ramen shop is getting closer to opening its second restaurant in Hawaii. Kamukura Ramen, which already has a location at Ala Moana Center’s Lanai Food Court, has filed public documents to open in the Lilia Waikiki rental development on Kuhio Avenue.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Maternal mortality rates disproportionally affecting groups

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Compared to other states, Hawaii has a low maternal mortality rate because of the different support systems in place. According to the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH), for every 100,000 births there are about 14 deaths. And although this is a low rate, the goal is to bring it down even more.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court

One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday. Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court. One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Graduate nurses in Hawaii say they're ready to dive into several specialties

HONOLULU (KITV4) - More nurses are ready to help fill vacant positions here in the islands. Forty-nine nursing students graduated from Chaminade University and they said they are ready to dive into maternity care, ICU, medical surgeries and more. "This class that just graduated will definitely help with the shortage...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Add a little extra sparkle and bling this holiday season with The Diamond Fairy

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - If you’re looking for a little extra sparkle and bling, The Diamond Fairy is here to make all your jewelry wishes come true. Brandy Oppenheimer (Assistant Manager, The Diamond Fairy) shared, “We offer a little bit of everything. We have loose diamonds, chains, Hawaiian jewelry, customized things for somebody, anything that you want...we can make it.” Brandy further explained their custom jewelry process, “So if you wanted to bring in a picture, or if you had an idea in your mind, you can submit it to us. We’ll make it for you. We’ll help you create it. Whatever price you have in mind, we’ll accommodate your budget. It’s very easy. And you know, we create whatever you want...make it come to life.”
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Montessori Community School celebrates 50 years with 50 acts of service

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Montessori Community School is celebrating 50 years! And they’re giving thanks by participating in 50 acts of service. Marjie Carroll (Head of School, Montessori Community School) shared, “We’re so excited to be celebrating our 50th Anniversary at Montessori Community School. One of the ways we’re celebrating is through 50 acts of service. One of our really exciting projects that the whole school is participating in is the Genki Ala Wai Canal project.”
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Princess Abigail Kawananakoa has died, family announces

HONOLULU (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday morning outside...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Bomb threat call forces evacuation at McKinley High School, shuts down S. King Street | UPDATE

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Students and faculty at McKinley High School were evacuated after a bomb threat was called in to the school, Monday morning. Honolulu Police officers (HPD) were called out to the scene in the 1000 block of S. King Street just after 11:30 a.m. because of the call. Students were brought over to Thomas Square while police conducted a precautionary search at the school.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Affordable housing project, Pohukaina Commons, set to begin construction in 2024

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Pohukaina Commons will be located in Kakaako near Mother Waldron Park. The project is aimed towards providing affordable options to the middle class that may not qualify for low-income housing, but also can't afford regular housing. The non-profit affordable housing and economic development foundation, form partners and...
HONOLULU, HI

